No land bridge for Russia. They deserve no reward for this attack and their crimes….
Best in the business. Love you Christianne❤. Great interview. Always get to the heart of the matter.
they could have tried negotiations and pull NATO troops from the Russian border but no, they send more and more weapons, americans don’t CARE ABOUT UKRAINIANS they only want to weaken russians at the cost of the Ukrainian blood 🥺😖
Very good interview and a very important one!
The whole world is watching in wonder this warriors of justice and truth
Very good interview. The President and his wife are sincere. They care about their people and their country. Very intelligent! The world needs to help Ukraine “WIN” this war for everyone’s freedom. God bless all Ukraine and all the heros sacrificing their lives for world freedom. Victory for Ukraine 🇺🇦 I pray 🙏. My love to all of you from USA 🇺🇸 ❤️.
@S.D. C SERIOUSLY??? They never threatened to push into any countries, and even if they suddenly wanted to, do you seriously think their Army would be ABLE to? Even in Ukraine, they were forced to push into because of NATO built up, and their plan failed spectacularly.
And what’s this nonsense to make life on this planet extinct? They never threatened such a thing, their nuclear doctrine is crystal clear: they’re going to use nukes when they’re nuked first or when the RF’s existence is in danger. The Defense Minister of Ukraine and the President of Poland have replied several times to such ridiculous Anglo-American assertions, stating that Russia won’t use nuclear weapons. As a European, I’m only afraid of the Empire using nuclears to defeat Russia because we’re in the middle.
@Learn ing You really swallowed the Pill didn’t ya. Lol. 💊
@S.D. C You did, man. Russia doesn’t even know how many nukes they really have or if they’re working, last time they counted them was 30 years ago.
@1 Achternaam I have heard him appreciate many many times. He even said it in this very interview. The fact that he calls for more doesn’t mean he doesn’t appreciate. He has to ask everytime so that the tap doesn’t run dry. The tap flowing means the enemy will be defeated. They are strong people. They have the will to defend their country. Give them weapons they do the Job. Interest yourself in the entire interview and you will find the appreciation you dearly wish to hear.
@sango paul !q
Slava Ukraine, and thank god for Zelensky – a true leader, and a decent man
I agree! Thank God for his leadership 🙏
Very clear comments. Hope that the people in charge heard this conversion
My UTMOST RESPECT for Mr Zerlensky! Salute, a true leader, a brave man, a master of PR.. He will be embedded as one of the Greatest Leader of 21st Century.
Zelensky has my *DEEPEST* respect. Imagine being under that type of pressure now for almost 9 months, where life and death is an issue you have to relate to every single day, and the decisions you make can have severe consequences in one way or another.
Zelensky is a true leader. 🇺🇦
@John Freedman Obama didn’t topple Libya to keep oil bought in USD.
@Susan Douglas It can only end one Way. Russia has to give all of Crimea back and Pay Restoration. There is no other Way. Or how do you treat someone who breaks in to your House ? Are you willing to give him half your Property ?
@1 Achternaam You’re a Lying SOB , but i’m sure you’re not American
@Susan Douglas your comment is victim-shaming Susan. There is much history that led up to this point where Ukraine had no longer any choice but to stand tall against the aggression. It is a humble and caring person that asks for help to defend himself and express gratitude for said help. It is your choice to respect or not respect what behaviours matter to you. Much of us do respect honesty, clarity, compassion and accepting responsibility for those that are under our care; Zelensky has demonstrated this countless times over; thus earning our respect.
Celebrities, etc choose to be filmed or photographed with him, yes. Zelensky puts himself out there to continuously draw attention to the tradgedies and horrors in Ukraine and Ukrainians so the rest of the world understands what is happening to them, so we don’t forget. He honestly cares for his people.
If there were more world leaders with this kind of behaviours then perhaps it may be a better world for all of us. 🙏
We stand by you Ukraine. Zelensky is spot on.
C. Amanpour always doing great, great interviews. For decades now. Much respect to her.
This is what leadership and national pride look like. Much respect to these two.
@1 Achternaam you didnt watch the video did you.
@1 Achternaam Bullshit ,don’t talk stupid. First of all he fights the Russians for us and second ,he expressed his gratitude more than once.
@Pepi Kyum what else do you want them to do other than thank you. If they don’t get any help Russia will take over and attack other countries and also Alaska. They are actually fighting our fight so we won’t have to in a few years. I wonder what crap you would say when Russia come to the USA in a few years after they gain back their power. Be thankful it’s not happening here.
@Arnelll me too
@1 Achternaam who do you think you are to speak for all of us Americans ant-Ukraine and pro Russia garbage????????????
Zelensky is the President and Leader and Statesman that any European country would be proud to have , Slava Ukraine and Glory to Ukraine 💛💙❣❤❤❤🇺🇦
Zelensky is simply outstanding . he makes trump look like the 5 year old he is .THIS is what a nations leader looks and sounds like
LoL….This man had no choice but to fight because he was invaded. Trump had a choice, and still chose to do the right thing
We love you, Ukraine! Keep the faith!
This is what a leader looks like
This guy, no bitterness on his face. Still as calm as at the beginning. Articulate as usual. What a leader.
A puppet leader
@Susan Douglas Genuine question… how do you think a leader should behave when his people are massacred, raped? how should a leader feel or act when villages, towns and cities are destroyed?
You trying to put him down does not change how the majority of human beings feel. Zelensky is a good man, cares for his country and people, and Russia will be like Germany was for 50 years after WW2. Persona non grata, evil, until they change their ways and leaders.
He is showing signs of wear and tear. They all do. Including the Monster of War Putin.
Actually the war saved Zelenskyy job as President. Frequently speaking to friends and family there he wasn’t getting it done. Who knows!
@Kevin Wilson seems clear a lot of people didn’t know what pressure Russia, is constantly under, from the ‘west’. Just like for Vietnam, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Cuba. US has a lot to answer for
Slava Ukraine! What an inspirational couple
This guy is a absolute masterclass in leadership under pressure. They make statues out of people like this. Remembered for 100s of years.
A democratically elected leader, who stepped up to the task when circumstances demanded it… Not once failing to serve his people. Not once giving up. Not once feeling sorry for himself, only for the losses and suffering of his people.
“I don’t need a ride” – a statement for the history books!
I feel the deepest admiration and respect for this outstanding man!
🌍❤️🇺🇦
🌍 🖕 🇷🇺 👹
SLAVA UKRAINI!!! 🇳🇴 ❤️ 🇺🇦
Yea that statement will echo threw out time I think I was for sure thinking they were going to pullout and fight a gorilla war but not even close this man has titanium BALLS he knew it was do or die and accepting that fate is a tough thing from actor to President to war time leader dam dude is a living legend
The United States was close to having a president who wasn’t democratically elected in Trump. This war would’ve turned out much differently.
You must be insane. He’s getting his own friends and family killed. He puts on combat fatigues like a tough guy then hides out in other countries
Olena and President Zelensky’s love story is something to be envied. It is not just the way they look at each other and smile but the knowing…the confidence that they are there for each other. They are not just good-looking people but good-hearted as well.