Ontario is successfully flattening fourth wave of COVID-19: modelling

Dr. Kashif Pirzada discusses the new modelling from Ontario, showing the province is successfully flattening the fourth wave.
Is this what we were waiting for for two weeks???
the earth is flatter than the curve
@Poline Chan Absolutely, and under a domed vault.
@K P 777 we call it turtle island for a reason
They didn’t say which year the 2 weeks were in though.
@Soup No soup for you, try and make sense when talking please.
What fourth wave!
we also flattened the economy so bad i got laid off due to work shortages.
@Jumbo Me nice try Burger King , I’m not slanging your impossible burger
@alan4sure ya let’s just get rid of 25% of the population. Great idea.
@Santino Lofranco yes, great idea. Natural selection as they don’t want modern science.
@Professional Spinner oh so we all need to dramatically change our career path every few years now? Seems real sustainable
@alan4sure You can’t fix stupid. They won’t believe this is real until a machine is breathing for them.
flattening a wave i didnt know we even had
That is the whole point of these health measures
That’s the problem if you spend years in the basement! Nothing gonna change!
@Mr Derp we didn’t lockdown or do any peel backs yet they say we were facing a wave
LMFAO WHATEVER YOU DO THOUGH DO NOT USE VITAMIN C,D ZINC, HCQ TO STREGTHEN IMMUNE FUNCTION THOSE CANT MAKE BIG PHARMA MILLIONS
That was the point of it fool
Don’t worry legendary Pokémon covid variants MU and Mewtwo are coming !
@Franklin Fleming I told u I am not a bot like u, come straight to the point! Do you wanna vomit your conspiracy theories here or just bugging!
Mewtwo sound gangster
@cuttingman007 what r u doing lol
what conspericy have a said. Are you o.k?
@cuttingman007 Only a bot would be this defensive while spewing nonsense, and you definitely exhibit ‘artificial intelligence’….
@cuttingman007 I’m going to wear a condom to protect you AH.
Fourth wave down, fifth one coming up!!
Yes, it will be like a pop-up advertisement.
Surfs up
…New Brunswick( population 1 million ) JUST entered LOCK DOWN . 1 death ( 72 year old ) , 61 new cases hospitalisations at 32**
with every wave Bill gets 20B richer .. ka-ching
We just need to hold on for 35 more years.
The Cdn military was sent into Toronto/Ontario to fix it!! I wonder if they can fix the hospitals and long term care, because obviously the inspectors weren’t
@Exiled New Yorker the conservative government in Alberta is absolutely fucked up.
Martial law coming soon to all Canadians. Actually, these lock downs are a form of martial law.
they need to be sent to ottawa to fix the government
@Rocketman Bro we *just* had an election, you got your chance to vote now chill.
@Exiled New Yorker I love how eastern NDPs and Conservatives, not to forget the Liberal/Democrats, seemed to have Forgot how WE went into obscurity, how AGA KHAN Island hopping seems to have been forgotten, and finally, but not leastly, how Senior Trudeau gave you the Finger, and Junior … well lets just say it, penetrated and you’re okay with it ??
Nobody cares about the news anymore
that’s the point. now that liberals are in charge of North America, both Canada and America will be able to do their dirty work in peace.
@kaalle I agree that liberalism is a problem, but I’m curious as to your preferred alternative.
@Shane Davis Dictatorship
Flattening the curve lol….Ontario is broke AF, unemployment high, rampant drug and alcohol use! Job well done folks!
This all definitely needs to be fixed, too. You’re not wrong. But it doesn’t mean that COVID wasn’t and isn’t a threat worth taking seriously.
@SteelCom Didn’t you play the scarecrow in the Wizard of OZ? How old are you?
@Shane Davis You are so naive.
@David John Hey, whatever fantasy turns you on is your business
@moe Fritz How come? I’m not sure that naivety is really playing a part here… you didn’t just use that word because it sounds erudite, did you?
1 year later: “Canada’s 8th wave is flattening.”
@alan4sure They’re completely unemployable. Imagine hiring these Mouth-Breathers and then watching them drool all over your soon-to-be-ex customers?
@SteelCom nah , It is quite obvious you don’t do much caring .. I was more pointing out your behaviour as an example for all to see who you are.
Have a blessed day
@alan4sure In reality…not your troll farm world….you jabbed zombies are actually causing the variants, the hospitalizations, the spreading of covid and all the misinformation.
@Abnorm I “don’t do much caring”. Nice English Chuckles.
@Stacy Thompson I actually feel sorry for you Knuckle-Draggers. There’s nothing I could say that would be worse than the miserable life you are living
No manufacturer liability.
“Enjoy the freedoms”
incredible…
@DJ where is it?
@exposing truth huh
@DJ you said you where going to show proof of them isolating covid to confirm that its a virus
@Alyssa Soomre we never were
Freedoms, GFY!
flattening the businesses is even more successful
The impressive thing about Covid is how it turned a “systematically racist patriarchy” into a trustworthy government who cannot be questioned.
Lol
this is the dumbest thing i’ve read in a long time.
Go back to reddit
Show the data on how many Canadians lost jobs and businesses closing doors and the data on the tax breaks you gave the rich and bail outs.
“Re distribution of wealth”
@Franklin Fleming you have no idea what that means
The question is Why wont they release Hospitalisation data ?? eg Baby Boomer bust with underlying conditions ( smokers …ex smokers odd ) …15 % population on anti depression meds .. drugs … obesity .. type 2 diabetes ?? what are they hiding ????
@Daniel Arcadia
” throwing kids in fire ” I’m sure there is a better metaphor.
“Cases” means nothing. Details are needed regarding severity of infection. Complete transparency now!
Death is not the only potential outcome of COVID-19. “Coronavirus infections might cause lasting harm to the heart, even in those who have never had symptoms. Marco Rossi was looking forward to his rookie season in the National Hockey League. The 19-year-old prospect was the top point scorer among major junior ice hockey players in the 2019–20 season. Now he was set to impress with the Minnesota Wild. The team had selected Rossi ninth overall in the 2020 league draft ahead of the pandemic-shortened season of the North American league that kicked off in January. However, Rossi’s professional debut was not to be.
At pre-season training camp, Rossi failed his medical examination. A routine cardiac test revealed inflammation around the heart muscles, a condition known as myocarditis. If Rossi continued to skate, his heart might suddenly stop beating, and he could die. Although he felt well, it seemed that Rossi — or at least his heart — had not yet fully recovered from COVID-19, which he had contracted two months earlier.”
@abj okay. Ontario. Approx 350 hospitals. Also approx 340 active hospitalizations and ICU cases……. Breaks down to about 1 case/ hospital
@Don Kee hospitals are privately owned businesses. Business is best when run at capacity. Free lesson for you.
@Pojomania Incorrect 75 % of hospitalisations is vax .. your other error ..cause and effect( “7 times reduction in infection ) …blood supply data shows over 80 % Americans have immunity with only 63 % population vax … you have bad numbers …won;t even mention studies out of Israel or Singapore
@Pojomania btw …you do know no manufacture say;s stops transmission ( so why a pass port again )
Just two more weeks to flatten the curve everyone!
How much longer till the 5th wave needs to be flatten?
Can’t wait for the fifth wave at Christmas!! <3
Start celebrating Christmas now, because we’ll be in lockdown.
@Fred Sky lol I’ll be out and about trust me. I don’t know what a lockdown is
These “modelling graphs” have never come to fruition
Which graphs are those?
Worst case scenarios ones, you’re correct. The ones that we did hit? makes you look like a short-bus eeediot.
I remember a series of doctors asking how the modelling came to the conclusion it did and asked for it to be made available for peer review and the government just said no