OPM Press Conference – Prime Minister Andrew Holness June 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

2nd term and still no reasonable crime plan
None at all pure bag a mouth deh whole a dem.
The criminals have being allowed to run this asylum here in Jamaica. We need leaders to take back our country from the criminals, this has being going on since the British left this land.
I concur. It’s about time we rid the place of these delinquents. They are ravaging our little island.
Commissioner Anderson, I was hopeful for Jamaica when you came to Toronto to pitch your plans to tackle crime and violence. I have lost all hopes that you are able to fulfill those promises.
He is a lagga head with no brain, can a person sits in office and know what is happening on the ground, he need to leave office a d come out and see what is taking place…
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and over again and expecting a different result. Lord help us
His voice sounds as if he is about to cry.
All talk no action. Is it the dog wagging it’s tail or is it the tail wagging the dog when it comes to criminals and leaders?
So we going to warn the criminals 1st just to give them a head start right..
makes sense.
Happy Fathers day sir Andrew!! Ur father duty is extensive
Blessed be the name ofthe Lord! Thank unnu! I hope it really helps!!
Whose nightmare is haunting those communities?
BRING TO JUSTICE? Where? We need a strong Justice System. Period.
Yep bring them to justice and give them a discount,90 yrs sentences evaporates to 13yrs.
How long shall the wicked reign?
It is not Norwood alone the entire Jamaica is engulf with CRIME and nothing is being done. Even the great tourist resort Negril is having numerous crimes of late.
How can you have a minister of security who is on of the bigest crook as the person incharge. Just foolinish
Mr. Prime Minister the best way for the country to run more infrastructure more jobs more opportunity Invest more into Jamaica better Jamaica better people
Dion otto be in everything!
One wanted to be the first to burst a story about moderna and one ask about Uber… totally ignoring the purpose of the conference. That’s what happens when you only want to make a name for yourself, both topics are important but he said tomorrow for those questions. The relevant persons are not even there to answer those questions, therefore are you reporting for yourself or the people?
So if u know it’s 6 gang , u can’t tell me u don’t know where they hang out, chill , store guns , have / hide money.
The issues go way deeper than Norwood and surrounding communities
ONLY GOD CAN BRING TOTAL PEACE
ONLY THE AFFLUENT AND MOST CONTACTED PEOPLE IN JA IS BENEFITING FROM JAMAICA….WHY NO GOVERNMENT IS INVESTING IN THE PEOPLE SO WE CAN HAVE A SUSTAINABLE JA..