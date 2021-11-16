Opposition on SOE | TVJ News – Nov 15 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
14 comments
Everything JLP do PNP find fault with it
And not coming up with solutions all them a do a find fault
They both are playing y’all. It’s apparent that you have been had!
They are both criminals neither can be trusted
Nbunting know what he is saying
Yuh cannot trust pnp
You cannot trust neither of them they are two criminals destroying the Island
Jlp
Jlo
Tru rite now u cannot trust no jamaicanz call it ao
Suh
soe only works for as long as it’s in effect then all who was locked up are released and it starts all over again.
I believe the sooner we come to understand that we are living in a time which is not a PNP or JLP thing, is not about which church you might go to,or which day you might worship rich,or poor,old or young, and even if we want to say it is impossible the only thing that is going to save is a United Jamaican people working together for the betterment of ourselves, because like the bible ask us the question which house that fight against it self, and still stand non, so I believe it is time for the bright people out there to really stop, and think is politics really the way going forward into the future, I say this because all we are having now is simple politics, and look what we are having now,or is it better to have a United Jamaican Council going forward,because united we are sure to live longer, but divided we are surly going to fall
Mek them pay