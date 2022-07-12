Recent Post
- Why Steve Bannon changed his mind about January 6 testimony
- Opposition party official killed at his birthday party in Brazil
- ‘They are helpless’: How medical aid gets to Ukrainians in need
- See the ‘jaw-dropping’ image from 13 billion lightyears away
- ‘A man detached from reality’: Filmmaker describes his experiences with Trump
33 comments
This is only going to become more common
First of all the anchor is absolutely beautiful but wow getting killed at your own birthday party is tragic
Pay attention America this is your future if y’all can’t focus on what you have in common instead of what divides you.
Tone down the rhetoric too. (looking at you conservatives)
And to think, some Americans want the same for *their* country.
@The Motion of Pictures only if you actually think you can vote it away…votes make a poor shield…
@Altrusian WolfDog Time will tell, as it always does.
@The Motion of Pictures Yep…history will probably repeat itself as it has done time and time again for several millennia now…the one constant is peace never wins for long…
@Altrusian WolfDog Yep.
***we need to incorporate logic and epistemology into the curriculum of primary education*** we need a critically adept citizenry. We need to give people the tools that would otherwise allow them to navigate the harmful misinformation and disinformation with which they are constantly plagued on social media. And so does Brazil.
wtf is happening in this world 😡
China
The same thing that has been happening for centuries.
A murder ?? I’m Brazil??? Gasp and surprise !!!!
Jesus Christ! What the hell is going on?
When are you going to start talking about the Hunter Biden laptop?!
Where was the Chemical Importing Agency?
Hip deep in it, I am sure…..
Always are
At this point who wants to be a Politician? 🤷🏽♂️
Savagery , for what?
One of Trumps favorite leaders (brazil).
Well, you know the saying, “The only good commie…”
