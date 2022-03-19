Recent Post
- ‘This is not going well for him on the battlefield’: Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin on Vladimir Putin
- US officials worry China is preparing to give Russia military aid
- National security analyst predicts Putin’s next move
- ‘Not particularly motivated’: US general assesses Russian troops
- Ordinary Ukrainians are training to become battlefield medics
62 comments
Difficult and sad situation, i wish them the best!!! I hope quick solutions
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!!!!.😭💔🇺🇦🙏
“This I command you, that you love one another” – Jesus Christ
You should have voted for president Trump.
RIP to all the bravest warriors defending Ukraine 🇺🇦.
@D Hill still wouldn’t justify war crimes and have you ever done research about Russian Nazis. You might be surprised.
@Nyla Exactly. 2 wrongs don’t make a right. This has nothing to do with America, so why are my tax dollars being used to fund nazis by congressmen, 51 of them, that own stock in defense companies? Unreal, and amazing how quick the media drummed up support for literal nazis.
You don’t pay taxes in America but you know that when gay-pride parades are attacked by Neo-Nazis in Russia, the Russian police arrest the gay people. In other words, we know all your scams.
I’m sure, since he’s Russian despite his fake name, that he knows Neo-Nazis prowl the streets of Russia attacking gay and colored people,with total impunity.
@Whatabout Wumao maybe gay but there are hardly any black people in russia
God bless those folks fighting against tyranny.
Yes the Canadians need prayers for fighting against tyranny.
I agree. God bless president Trump. The only modern day president to not start a war and our faultless GEOTUS.
Zelensky is a tyrant
@EvolveProgress Ignoring the world’s problems and doing nothing about evil isn’t “peace” unless you are Neville Chamberlain.
That’s amazing, he’s killed more journalists and nerve gassed more dissidents than Putin?
God Bless Ukraine🙏
https://youtu.be/SEoCP3HpGFo
*GOD BLESS PUTIN*
God bless the Nazi Ukrainian military and government.
Way more Nazis in your country Russia.
Yeah, maybe after he gives back the 70 billion dollars he stole from the Russian people.
Ukrainians what an inspiration Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦 ❤️
https://youtu.be/SEoCP3HpGFo
Everyone pitching in to do what ever they can to help one another against the enemy is a beautiful thing. Every last one of them is a hero in their own way. SLAVA UKRAINE! STAND! 🇺🇦 💪
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat New York times, Washington post, cnn, and fox news.
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat Now what did I say that is wrong?
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat Oliver stone, Matt Taibbi, and others.
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat Andy ngo. Ya know. People who’ve been on the ground.
@D Hill NY Times and WAPO? I’m assuming you believe everything these sources tell you? I thought *_you people_* called these two sources *_fake news._* Now, since we’ve established the *_fact_* that you know these two sources are *_NOT_* fake news, let’s talk about what they say. Not once did I read from those sources that anyone in the *_Ukrainian government_* were nazis as you claimed. Not one article that I’ve read. So, you need to stop spreading misinformation. BTW, what name did I call you? I’m still waiting for an answer. Oh, one more thing, you mentioned Washington Post (WAPO), are you telling me that you’ve actually paid for an online subscription to WAPO? That’s the only way you can read their articles. You’re saying that you’re a subscriber?
I’m a Ghanaian/American 15 years experience paramedic here in Washington DC. I wish I can go there to help those who are injured. It breaks my heart to see innocent people are drying 😢
https://youtu.be/SEoCP3HpGFo
Why not help Sudan or provide medical services to Ghana in rural areas? Simp
Help your self and your people first
@adam aloui He can do ( and help) , whatever he wants!
What’s wrong with you people?
Universe please protect these Ukrainians. 🙏🔱🇺🇦
Jesus is coming back soon! The things that are happening in the world right now were foretold by the Bible over 2,000 years ago. The New World Order is about to come into power and the world is about to go into the 7 year tribulation, which is going to be literal hell on earth. Everything is coming together exactly like God said it would! Yes, for the world it is a hopeless situation, but the good news is that God has provided an escape through faith in Jesus Christ alone!
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish, but have everlasting life.”
We are all born sinners and doomed to spend eternity in hell. Romans 3:10 states that “There is no one righteous, not even one”.
Romans 3:23 explains: “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” We all have a sin debt that we owe God and it is so great that we can never possibly repay it. However, the good news is that Jesus paid that debt by dying and suffering the wrath of God in our place on the cross, and three days later He rose from the dead in ultimate victory over sin and death.
Romans 6:23 says: “The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” God loves us more than we can even imagine and is offering every single person forgiveness and salvation, regardless of what anyone has done, if only they put their faith in Jesus Christ alone. We can never do anything to earn salvation no matter how good of a person that we think we are. Isaiah 64:6 states: “all our righteous acts are like filthy rags”. But praise God that when we accept Christ as our savior, Jesus gives us His righteousness! It’s a GIFT!
Romans 10:9-10 explains: “That if you confess with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved.”
Romans 10:13 “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved”.
Jesus IS Lord and the Bible says one day all will confess that and bow their knee before Him. Unfortunately, there will be many that do that right before they go into eternal torment in the lake of fire. Do it now before it is too late! Jesus is real, He is the Son of God, He gave His life for us, and three days later He rose from the dead. To this day there is an empty tomb in Jerusalem! He is coming back soon to rapture every true believer. Don’t be left behind to experience the wrath of God that’s about to fall on this world. Repent of your sins and get saved now before it’s too late. John 14:6: (Jesus speaking) “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Here are a couple links for further information. I am not affiliated with this website or ministry, they are simply tools that I think may help you!
https://jackhibbs.com/know-god/
https://jackhibbs.com/real-life-basics/
@Will Bradley This exact, precise nonsense has been peddled for 2,000 years and here we still are. Even in my short life I’ve lived through stay alive until 75, the Hal Lindsay craze of the 70’s and 80’s, the 2012 thing, that other one in 2017, countless others. My question is – how many times can you guys be wrong before you realize you are deluded?
The universe?
@dave h yes.
@Cinephile
What does that mean?
This hurts my soul. I am Estonian and Ukrainian. My family is not in contact. We can not find them. This is wrong. Something needs to stop this. So many children. So innocent. He has no conscience. How is this possible? Why is this happening? How long must they suffer? Be strong Ukraine ❣️💙🤍🖤 fight this.
@Belly Dancer Em What else was a lie eh? Let’s see. They said the lab leak was a conspiracy theory and banned people for it. It’s now accepted as plausible. Fauci said he never financed the Wuhan lab, and people who said he did were banned from tech right? That’s now proven true by the NIH themselves. Cnn said ivermectin was horse dewormer and doesn’t work, a 2 year study shows that ivermectin actually works better then Remdesivir that had emergency use authorization and its an effective medication against the vid. Need I go on? America is the most propagandised populace in the world.
@Belly Dancer Em Oliver Stone made a documentary about Ukraine in 2016… youtube banned it 2 weeks ago. Why? Because it doesn’t fit the bs narrative that we should all support the nazi government.
@Belly Dancer Em Why would youtube keep an esteemed American filmmakers documentary about Ukraine on its platform for 6 years and then suddenly ban it?
It’s because youtube is lying to us. It changes history in real time to manipulate your feelings and therefore your thoughts. Break free of the matrix.
@Belly Dancer Em take the red pill.
@Belly Dancer Em Russia isn’t the enemy. Ukraine isn’t the enemy. The corporations are! The people controlling our money are! The people who started this whole thing are! The same people who did the coup in 2014 are the same people in power now! Know your enemy!
Excellent move
Paramedics can be trained quickly and can save many lives.
Unless they’re not vaxed. Then they should be FIRED!!!
You have thousands of Medical students with the skills but Ukraine is starving them because they are African & Asian.
Hospitals and surgeries can send bandages, tourniquets, medical equipment.
We sent 10 boxes with Ukrainian drivers from Hamburg, I heard 650000 Euros worth medical equipment is leaving Schleswig Holstein for Ukraine.
My surgical colleagues also already sent bandages etc.
YouTube tutorials are also quite good at first aid training for those who cannot attend personally.
Telemedizin can also be used to help non professionals in saving lives.
Even radiologists can interprete X rays CT scans and MRT if not present on site.
There must be corridors for medical equipment to reach those in need and may be DB can also transport medical equipment and associate with hospitals in Germany.
Those who care for the elderly throw away Manometers , Blood sugar testkits after 2 yrs, crutches and wheelchairs are thrown away..we have been sending medical equipment and bandages to Africa for years.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic African countries are no longer allowing containers to bring goods from Europe
Germany is a high tech country and it would be great if an Ukrainian German association would make sure medical equipment and life saving medicines could reach Ukrainians in the warzone.
DB is transporting goods to Ukraine…one train us equivalent to 52 trucks…so there is potential for a large scale aid .
Some of your good ideas already happened. But as you mentioned also, the corridors are the problem. Impossible to get the medical supplies where they are needed the most
BTW the DB sending humanitarian aid regularly. That’s why they fixed the rail system with Poland. But I heard there were issues yesterday. Don’t know if it was probably sabotage.
And not to forget German cancer researcher paying cancer therapy for the refugees that they can continue without a break
@Nyla *What about the thousands of international medical students in Ukraine now? They are or most are not being allowed to escape and starving under the threats of Russian bombs & bullets. Is Ukrainian’s hate more important than help from Africa & Asia student doctors? Yes, it is.*
I am so inspired by these ordinary citizens!
Lets go Brandon!!
😆😆😆😆😆
Why is it that those who know they never have to fight are so brave with the lives of others?
GOD BLESS THE FIERCE UKRAINIANS 🇺🇦
From a finnish army medic, all the best💙💛🇺🇦
I love this. No matter how you look at it. These people are trying. And that to me is worth everything.
God Bless the Ukrainian People they are stronger and more brave than those of us in the USA 💙🇺🇸🇺🇦🌎🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Massive respect. To the teachers and people who decide to join the frontlines.