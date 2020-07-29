Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Twitter that the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland starting July 30, saying the troops "acted as an occupying force and brought violence." Aired on 07/29/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Oregon Governor Tweets That Federal Officers Will Leave Portland | Craig Melvin | MSNBC