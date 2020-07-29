Oregon Governor Tweets That Federal Officers Will Leave Portland | Craig Melvin | MSNBC

July 29, 2020

 

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Twitter that the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland starting July 30, saying the troops "acted as an occupying force and brought violence." Aired on 07/29/2020.
97 Comments on "Oregon Governor Tweets That Federal Officers Will Leave Portland | Craig Melvin | MSNBC"

  1. Sheila White | July 29, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    Oh dear did the attempt at a private army fail? Barr and Trump cannot get away with this.

  2. Walter Godsoe | July 29, 2020 at 1:04 PM | Reply

    Over 30 Percent of kids tested in Florida are infected. Governor DeSantis resign now, our state is becoming a graveyard theme park

    • JediFlavored Soap | July 29, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

      ​@timandsue legere I did look it up and in this case it was easy to find. Things are not always easy to verify. While i agree that we all have to be willing to do our own research, the consensus among truth seekers has always been that the person who is making a truth-claim carries an obligation to back their claim up with sources/citations. Legitimizing the “look it up for yourself” retort is tantamount to accepting that we can all make whatever claim we wish, no matter how preposterous, and if the other person doesnt believe us we can insist it is laziness or incompetence on their part. In any event, thank you for your reply. Take care.

    • JediFlavored Soap | July 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

      @Intercat thank you. With all the feedback ive gotten from my comment I also did a search and confirmed the results. Have a nice day 😁

    • Logan McLean | July 29, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      Not as bad as cuomo putting covid patients in nursing homes

    • Lightning93 | July 29, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      Florida for Trump !

    • Kevin | July 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      Walter Godsoe the US has the lowest death rate per positive cases in the world. Stay home and keep your mask on, you’ll be ok.

  3. Patrick | July 29, 2020 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    This means trump will do the exact opposite of what was agreed upon.

    • Cartoonishly Inept | July 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      @Kimberly Galanti _”FBI report that just came out”_
      Did you see that other FBI report that just came out titled: _”Kimberly Galanti is a liar, there is no such report”?_

    • Cartoonishly Inept | July 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM | Reply

      @Heritage Karma According to the governor they are leaving. But I don’t understand, are they going to just let a bunch of domestic terrorists burn down a federal courthouse? The local government has already made it clear that they support the terrorists, so is Oregon leaving the Union now?

      edit: I just read in an actual news outlet that the feds made a deal with the local police that they were going to secure the city again, the area around the courthouse in particular. Which is odd since those uniformed Portland soy soldiers have made it abundantly clear they can’t control the mob. So the onus is on the city and state now, I think this is an excellent plan. If the courthouse does get burnt down then the bums in Oregon can pay for a new one.

    • Heritage Karma | July 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

      @Cartoonishly Inept Not likely and the Mayor has misspoke according to the live feed I watched. Feds will not leave until the riots do no more damage to taxpayer property.

    • Heritage Karma | July 29, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

      @Cartoonishly Inept Trump will likely refuse these cities any federal funding to rebuild what they allowed to be destroyed.

    • Cartoonishly Inept | July 29, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

      @Heritage Karma Fox is reporting that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf has made a deal with Governor Kate Brown for a phased withdrawal of federal agents and the state/local police will take over. But you’re right, they said they won’t leave until they’re confident the courthouse is safe.

  4. What-da Heck ! | July 29, 2020 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    trump has drawn the entire country down into the gutter with him and his family.

  5. AL- BOT | July 29, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    Gtfo, and stop following bad orders.

  6. Torn oacheas | July 29, 2020 at 1:10 PM | Reply

    Everything trump Touches, Dies, even the whole United States of America. We are just another failed casino to him.

    • Mueller Time | July 29, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

      @Phrozin you mad bro? Your tears are delicious

    • Phrozin | July 29, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      @Mueller Time inbreeding cultists ROTFLMAO that’s pretty cute coming from you idiots, morons supporting 152,000 dead, racist, txt payer funds finding there way into Trump’s bank account. Like what actually do you support fascism. Think you better find out exactly what Trump stands for but we can see by your comment your on the racist side 🙄

    • Phrozin | July 29, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

      @Kepler Mission and what mental asylum did you escape from

    • Phrozin | July 29, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      @George Schnakenberg many businesses pretty funny he lost them in his 6 bankruptcy, the guys broke, when you get $2 billion loans you can’t pay back worse businessman on the planet, you idiots are pretty funny

    • rockinruebel1 | July 29, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      Wait what…? I don’t like trump but how is this his fault?? If a tree fell on your car it probably would be trumps fault too right?

  7. Sheryl kimball | July 29, 2020 at 1:10 PM | Reply

    it’s about time the federal government stuck to the Constitution I know they don’t do it much since Trump is in office but hey hopefully they really will leave

    • G Guest | July 29, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

      I thought that the constitution was almost a sacred document in the US. Previously, doing things against what the constitution spelled out was just about the worst thing an American could possibly do. What happened? Why are these constitutional violations and non-conformances being tolerated?

  8. Peter Collins | July 29, 2020 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    let’s hope cooler heads are prevailing. now it’s time to start mobilizing all that protest energy into getting out the vote.

    • Logan McLean | July 29, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

      No energy for biden

    • Peter Collins | July 29, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

      @Logan McLean okay. enjoy the next four years then.

    • Logan McLean | July 29, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      Peter Collins
      No I’m serious, who’s happy to wake up to vote for biden. Democrats are in trouble, should’ve chose a different candidate

    • olasylvia1 | July 29, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @Logan McLean Wake up on Nov 4th then and say hello to Trump. That should make you sleep really well. Biden is not a deranged maniac, and he’s not going to be president forever either. There’s time to deal with the rest when you actually have a functioning country again .

  9. Verruca | July 29, 2020 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    Wait, what? 90 minutes ago Trump was saying they’re staying and he’s sending more.
    So, who’s in charge here?

    • michael ouellette | July 29, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      @Kepler Mission trumps base seem to misunderstand the difference between fact and fiction

    • Kepler Mission | July 29, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

      @michael ouellette Yeah, seem to I guess. It’s just Joe Biden is a Jesuit and you know Hitler lost WW2 because of the Jesuit facts http://nomanregarded.blogspot.com/2013/01/the-jesuit-hand-in-nazi-germany.html

    • Eric Winnick | July 29, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

      The president

    • Adam Taylor | July 29, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      @Eric Winnick If it’s in regard to handling the State itself, the governor.
      The President is basically supposed to be overseeing national policies and administration for the nation as a whole. They are able to give recommendations to States. But the President doesn’t have the authority to send military forces into a State unless the governor specifically asks for assistance of that nature in a state of emergency.

      It’s the same with the whole “reopen the economy” thing. The President can recommend doing so, but by law it’s entirely up to the governors do decide if, when and how to reopen.

    • wildcatter63 | July 29, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      No one. Well no one that is SANE anyway. He reigns by HALLUCINATION and control of a MINORITY POWER BASE of DELUSIONAL MENTAL DEFECTIVES…

  10. EaTin gOOd | July 29, 2020 at 1:17 PM | Reply

    Awe Bunker Boy was getting too much bad press. “Nobody likes me!”

  11. Andrew P K Yap | July 29, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    Congress should lock up the despot that sent them to Portland.

    • John Carter | July 29, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

      If it wasn’t for democrats we would have no place to riot ! They vote in the democrat politicians,then go back and riot against the democrat politicians they put in office.It’s like watching someone punch themselves in the face over and over.What’s the definition of insanity again ?

    • Alic4444 | July 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      @John Carter Americans realize that you right wing extremists, including Trump, are just claiming every protest is a violent riot. That gives the federal government the excuse to trample states’ rights, and lets white supremacist groups sneak in and murder people and then blame the violence on good citizens. Most of the violence has been incited by right wing extremists: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFz6JtV5Bxg&list=PLeSacqIe81twggUL-G3_nWQB2qxbxUJzp&index=189&t=1s

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yU314klq1O0&t=2s

    • Bob Bobberson | July 29, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      @avid Non They have identifying patches on the uniform.

    • Bob Bobberson | July 29, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

      @Alic4444 Yes white supremacists are under your bed at night.. Geez gimme a break. Take ownership for what you guys are doing out there. Stop burning and destroying things and the cops will go home.

    • Alic4444 | July 29, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      @Bob Bobberson “Stop burning and destroying things” I’ve never burned or destroyed any public property. Again, just making things up is pretty transparent. I’ve also seen scores of videos of peaceful protests made violent by attacks from the US army or federal agents. On top of that, you responded to my post linking multiple videos showing right wing extremists inciting the violence you’re complaining about, but you continued to try to blame it entirely on me, or whatever group you think I’m associated with.

  12. janel donnachie | July 29, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    Guess the goon squad is needed in other cities to attack citizens.

    • Sam Timberlake | July 29, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @Roland Sturm what about the secret police in Portland that are kidnapping people and taking them into unmarked Van’s not telling anyone who they are or what department their from and all the police killings of unarmed minorities?

    • Sam Timberlake | July 29, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      I know that but it shouldn’t be used against peaceful protesters exercising their right to freedom of speech

    • Roland Sturm | July 29, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Sam Timberlake The Question I answered, was “where will be the next City”

    • Sam Timberlake | July 29, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @Roland Sturm omg bruh I look so dumb I thought you were talking about the “mobs” lol sorry

    • Roland Sturm | July 29, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Sam Timberlake Of Course, it’s no Question that Kidnapping from Protesters by unknown Members of an unidentified Squad is not tolerable

  13. Godfrey Daniel | July 29, 2020 at 1:21 PM | Reply

    Just this morning the FAKE president announced “we’re not leaving Portland.” Bottom line – playing strong man didn’t give him the bounce in the polls he so desperately needs. What a loathsome cretin…

    • Barry O'Connor | July 29, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      They’re not leaving Portland. They’re relocating near town.

    • Godfrey Daniel | July 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

      @Barry O’Connor – “Being withdrawn” means leaving the arena…

    • Barry O'Connor | July 29, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

      The president stated they won’t be leaving. DHS announced they will relocate nearby to assist state police who will secure the building.
      If riots occur again tonight, there will be TWICE the police response.
      Trump is a genius.

  14. Cadre Deux | July 29, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    ‘Officiers” I thought they were storm troopers?

  15. Everblue Freediving | July 29, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    Only 2 hours after Trump declared they wouldnt withdraw.

  16. Alex Murphy | July 29, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

    Russian agent Donny callsign the orange man wants to destroys America.

    • Pat McCann | July 29, 2020 at 1:34 PM | Reply

      He been doing a pretty good job of it. The most effective Russian agent yet.

    • George Schnakenberg | July 29, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

      Well the Steele dossier showed that the Democrats where the only ones working with Russia Soo. Not sure what you mean by that

  17. Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | July 29, 2020 at 1:32 PM | Reply

    I’m sure the flood of lawsuits had nothing to do with it.

    • Angel D | July 29, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

      Lol… it’s unbelievable they had to do all that to enforce what’s already in the constitution. 
      What is America coming to??

  18. lily and murphy | July 29, 2020 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    What about the federal buildings?
    So, they were just props?
    Like a bible? Like a casket? Like a hospital clinic? Like a factory? Like a wife?

    • Adam Taylor | July 29, 2020 at 2:14 PM | Reply

      Yes. Naturally.
      I mean, considering most of the damage done during “riots” is carried out by police and other hired instigators, it’s not really surprising.

      Fake Twitter account created by Trump’s cronies claims they will destroy federal property. Trump sends in the goon squad to kidnap innocent civilians practicing their Constitutional rights because he needed SOME sort of excuse. Then the fake accounts get deleted, and he’s gotten nothing but bad press from the whole thing, even from many of his supporters. So now they just scurry away to figure out the next terrorist act he can have them do.

    • Rick Ammon | July 29, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

      lily and murphy Exactly, everything Trump does is a calculated political move as he cares nothing about the actual Rule of Law. This was a political stunt that he thought would help him win re-election and he cared nothing about the Constitutional rights of citizens that he violated or the Constitutional rights of the State that he violated!

    • jacq danieles | July 29, 2020 at 2:30 PM | Reply

      He just needed the footage for his election campaign ads

    • tracy bird | July 29, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

      Trump is a conman. Everything is a prop. Smoke, and mirrors. A shiny package, once purchased, the buyer finds an empty box. JUST LIKE TRUMP. EMPTY. HE’LL NEVER BE HAPPY. HE IS AN EMPTY VESSEL WITH A HOLE IN IT. TOO MUCH, NEVER ENOUGH.

  19. It Was A Good Idea At The Time | July 29, 2020 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    Trying to use martial law to take over a city to try to impose his wannabe Facist Dictatorship. Yet another Trump stunt that has backfired spectacularly in his face. 🤣

    • Edison Moore | July 29, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

      Guess his test failed….. My question is did he really think that was going to work or was it a distraction from bountied and shtty virus response 🤔

    • Edison Moore | July 29, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

      @Jesse watched the Barr interview yesterday, did you? News flash moron, Portland wasn’t burning to the ground like they were trying to have us believe. Research, plenty of residents from Portland saying it was only a couple of blocks and the federal agents escalated the violence.

    • G Guest | July 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      I’m looking at this from Canada, and to me, it looks like the…..ummm….Trumpsters? MAGAs? (let’s be kind)……..it look like THEY are even starting to catch on that Trump is 99% bs and the remaining 1% is lies.Would somebody in the USA confirm or deny this observation? I could be wrong, but that is the way it looks from here.

    • Daniel Dylan | July 29, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

      Let’s see what happens when they leave first before declaring a victory.

    • Logan McLean | July 29, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      Edison Moore
      Dude, those couple blocks got destroyed. I’m just happy Portland police can resume using riot gear. They’re now gonna protect the courthouse. Not a win for democrats considering police will be all over the city, not just a courthouse😂

  20. Deborah Susan | July 29, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    Trump has, as of now being chased out of Afghanistan, Eastern Europe, Syria and portland

