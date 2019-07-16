Out-of-control party at Ottawa AirBnB has neighbours outraged

July 16, 2019

 

Neighbours of a high-end short-term rental wants answers after Ottawa Police responded to a rowdy party, CTV's Joanne Schnurr reports.

12 Comments on "Out-of-control party at Ottawa AirBnB has neighbours outraged"

  1. Michael M McDonald | July 16, 2019 at 9:28 AM | Reply

    The cops didnt do their job.. they should have shut it down ..

  2. Keep Rocking! | July 16, 2019 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    2:35 there’s problems in hotels! Doesn’t mean they get shut down! :/

  3. Kerkopes | July 16, 2019 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    1st world problems make me laugh

  4. Patrick Foley | July 16, 2019 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    When you have a party check the butcher knives at the door.

  5. Vapez | July 16, 2019 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    I wonder at what point in ones life people go from wanting to party, to being an old fogey.
    Maybe jealous they were not invited?
    Who the hell cares about this. Party on yo, party on.

  6. Xuilfy FN | July 16, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Pigs 😭

  7. Rjr Bl | July 16, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    Always kills me how this is national news. Slow news day.

  8. GNARLY STREAMS | July 16, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Thanks for the laugh this morning. Ontario is a giant safe space isn’t it???

  9. Samul samuelson | July 16, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Canada needs more immigrants from a country like Iran. Because Canada needs more thieves and more drug traffickers

  10. Morgan Foley | July 16, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Omg why need to blame someone or something like that part could have happened anywheres if your gonma blame people throwing the party and who cares it’s safer to have a drinking party and drink in public didn’t look out of control that grandma lady should watch Project X that’s out of control

  11. Gerard Vinet | July 16, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    They are pissed off because they were not invited , come on , ladies ?Some lousy news to take your mind off , fake political polls , lol!!!

