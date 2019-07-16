Out-of-control party at Ottawa AirBnB has neighbours outraged

Neighbours of a high-end short-term rental wants answers after Ottawa Police responded to a rowdy party, CTV's Joanne Schnurr reports.
The cops didnt do their job.. they should have shut it down ..
2:35 there’s problems in hotels! Doesn’t mean they get shut down! :/
1st world problems make me laugh
Absolutely
When you have a party check the butcher knives at the door.
I wonder at what point in ones life people go from wanting to party, to being an old fogey.
Maybe jealous they were not invited?
Who the hell cares about this. Party on yo, party on.
Pigs 😭
Always kills me how this is national news. Slow news day.
Thanks for the laugh this morning. Ontario is a giant safe space isn’t it???
Canada needs more immigrants from a country like Iran. Because Canada needs more thieves and more drug traffickers
Omg why need to blame someone or something like that part could have happened anywheres if your gonma blame people throwing the party and who cares it’s safer to have a drinking party and drink in public didn’t look out of control that grandma lady should watch Project X that’s out of control
They are pissed off because they were not invited , come on , ladies ?Some lousy news to take your mind off , fake political polls , lol!!!