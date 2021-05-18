OUTRAGE in Kingston 11 | Spike in Jamaica’s Covid-19 Cases | TVJ News – May 17 2021

There's now outrage in Kingston 11, Jamaica after a controversial police shooting in Belrock this morning which has left one man deceased.

0:00 – Introduction
4:31 – Concerns About Rising Covid-19 Death Toll in Hanover, Jamaica
9:44 – St. Ann Teen Changes Story in Court
16:06 – The Business Minute

31 Comments on "OUTRAGE in Kingston 11 | Spike in Jamaica’s Covid-19 Cases | TVJ News – May 17 2021"

  1. Television Jamaica | May 17, 2021 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    • Nigel Mckenzie | May 17, 2021 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      A so police a kill in Jamaica

    • Nigel Mckenzie | May 17, 2021 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      Me no like wa a apen y the police a be like dis

    • Odane Smith | May 17, 2021 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      I hate Police mi hate them them wicked

    • fitzroy williams | May 17, 2021 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      I would like to know if the government of his country waiting for everyone to get covid-19 because the case is still going up under your plane still coming in the country rapidly I would like to know what’s happening and again the guns are killing more people more than covid sooner or later is all building and trees I do not understand

  2. heaven BLESS | May 17, 2021 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    the hotels are keeping parties thats why plenty people going there. and when they do they dont wear mask..

    • Janet Baker | May 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM | Reply

      So true

    • Living on Purpose !! | May 17, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      The mask is not and has never been the solution in slowing the spread of this thing. It doesn’t matter which mask is worn. Many of my peers wear a mask 😷on the job and some still fall ill and overcome.

    • Jake Filmore | May 17, 2021 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @Living on Purpose !! Truth! Masks, distancing & hand sanitizer all lower your natural immune system & leave you more vulnerable to illness! Everyone admitted to hosp with covid are Vitamin D Deficient esp dark skinned ppl! The Gene Therapy doesn’t meet criteria for a vaccine, its only approved for Emergency Use b/c they refuse to acknowledge these proven life saving drugs like Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin! If you take this untested poison YOU ARE THE GUINEA PIG! Once its injected its only in you for life!

    • Living on Purpose !! | May 17, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      @Jake Filmore Exactly.

    • Mario Perry | May 17, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      Can’t we all see they’re trying to destroy the *small man*

  3. Christine Page | May 17, 2021 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    JPS just want to collect and dont spend nothing back into Jamaica system, how terrible this is.

  4. Orville Bailey | May 17, 2021 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    This 13 year old girl was probably influenced to change her story. Maybe the family was threatened. Maybe she had consented to one man and the others joined in. Whatever the case, we know that she is under the age of consent so that does not make much difference for the men. Carnal abuse.

  5. R y | May 17, 2021 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    If u want to have fun now go to a hotel dwl when ur at the hotel ur not in Jamaica

  6. Mimi | May 17, 2021 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    13 is underage its still carnal abuse!!! Smh

  7. leonie pringle | May 17, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    What a shame and disgrace it’s time the people of that community rise up

  8. Vincent Swire | May 17, 2021 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    A true because over in portland most of these street light is out about a year now

  9. Laurel Thompson | May 17, 2021 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    So true…JPS need a competition…they are so inconsiderate…there is no office in Clarendon…residence has to travel to Mandeville or Kingston to speak with a customer rep…

    • Rodney Hill | May 18, 2021 at 12:04 AM | Reply

      U see why the Mayors of the Parishes make no sense. Some people say, if 13 mayor cant do th he Job, how iz 1 Mayor gon do it. Thas how much they mess up unnu mind. New York got 1 Mayor, who answer to 8 million people.

  10. Dennis Jones | May 17, 2021 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    A loaf of bread right now I can tell you it’s $1,000

  11. Dennis Jones | May 17, 2021 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    If you look on all the workers at the jps you wouldn’t take their pictures in the middle of the night it may end up in a blackout

  12. Jacqueline James | May 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    Are someone told her they are going to kill her and the family something is wrong this needed to look in from all angles

  13. Dennis Jones | May 17, 2021 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    If I was captain it would be a different scenario

  14. blessed one | May 17, 2021 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    JPS service is atrocious. I have tried dealing with them several times and it is disgusting the way they treat people.

  15. Nicole Hanson | May 17, 2021 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    Lol Marsha done the place!!!! Dwl

  16. Jackson velly | May 17, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Omg my heart goes out to the family members of aylia.this so sad.

  17. Living on Purpose !! | May 17, 2021 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    Everyone knows that JPS is a wicked task Master who takes great pleasure in fleecing the people.

  18. GOVG | May 17, 2021 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Build dem a build up story deh yah now seh e man look suspicious 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  19. Rohan Brown | May 17, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    jah lia still cant believe u gone

  20. Romaine Wellington | May 18, 2021 at 1:02 AM | Reply

    Am requesting TVJ to show the 69th miss universe competition 2021 plz

