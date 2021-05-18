OUTRAGE in Kingston 11 | Spike in Jamaica’s Covid-19 Cases | TVJ News – May 17 2021

There's now outrage in Kingston 11, Jamaica after a controversial police shooting in Belrock this morning which has left one man deceased.
0:00 – Introduction
4:31 – Concerns About Rising Covid-19 Death Toll in Hanover, Jamaica
9:44 – St. Ann Teen Changes Story in Court
16:06 – The Business Minute
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE – https://bit.ly/2wemqUQ
For trusted Jamaican news, sports, weather reports, entertaining polls and information for the entire family
A so police a kill in Jamaica
Me no like wa a apen y the police a be like dis
I hate Police mi hate them them wicked
I would like to know if the government of his country waiting for everyone to get covid-19 because the case is still going up under your plane still coming in the country rapidly I would like to know what’s happening and again the guns are killing more people more than covid sooner or later is all building and trees I do not understand
the hotels are keeping parties thats why plenty people going there. and when they do they dont wear mask..
So true
The mask is not and has never been the solution in slowing the spread of this thing. It doesn’t matter which mask is worn. Many of my peers wear a mask 😷on the job and some still fall ill and overcome.
@Living on Purpose !! Truth! Masks, distancing & hand sanitizer all lower your natural immune system & leave you more vulnerable to illness! Everyone admitted to hosp with covid are Vitamin D Deficient esp dark skinned ppl! The Gene Therapy doesn’t meet criteria for a vaccine, its only approved for Emergency Use b/c they refuse to acknowledge these proven life saving drugs like Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin! If you take this untested poison YOU ARE THE GUINEA PIG! Once its injected its only in you for life!
@Jake Filmore Exactly.
Can’t we all see they’re trying to destroy the *small man*
JPS just want to collect and dont spend nothing back into Jamaica system, how terrible this is.
This 13 year old girl was probably influenced to change her story. Maybe the family was threatened. Maybe she had consented to one man and the others joined in. Whatever the case, we know that she is under the age of consent so that does not make much difference for the men. Carnal abuse.
If u want to have fun now go to a hotel dwl when ur at the hotel ur not in Jamaica
13 is underage its still carnal abuse!!! Smh
What a shame and disgrace it’s time the people of that community rise up
A true because over in portland most of these street light is out about a year now
So true…JPS need a competition…they are so inconsiderate…there is no office in Clarendon…residence has to travel to Mandeville or Kingston to speak with a customer rep…
U see why the Mayors of the Parishes make no sense. Some people say, if 13 mayor cant do th he Job, how iz 1 Mayor gon do it. Thas how much they mess up unnu mind. New York got 1 Mayor, who answer to 8 million people.
A loaf of bread right now I can tell you it’s $1,000
If you look on all the workers at the jps you wouldn’t take their pictures in the middle of the night it may end up in a blackout
Are someone told her they are going to kill her and the family something is wrong this needed to look in from all angles
If I was captain it would be a different scenario
JPS service is atrocious. I have tried dealing with them several times and it is disgusting the way they treat people.
They don’t care!
Never did!
Just like Flo and digicel!
Lol Marsha done the place!!!! Dwl
Omg my heart goes out to the family members of aylia.this so sad.
Everyone knows that JPS is a wicked task Master who takes great pleasure in fleecing the people.
Build dem a build up story deh yah now seh e man look suspicious 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
jah lia still cant believe u gone
Am requesting TVJ to show the 69th miss universe competition 2021 plz