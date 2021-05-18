OUTRAGE in Kingston 11 | Spike in Jamaica’s Covid-19 Cases | TVJ News – May 17 2021

There's now outrage in Kingston 11, Jamaica after a controversial police shooting in Belrock this morning which has left one man deceased.

0:00 – Introduction

4:31 – Concerns About Rising Covid-19 Death Toll in Hanover, Jamaica

9:44 – St. Ann Teen Changes Story in Court

16:06 – The Business Minute

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday