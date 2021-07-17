Outstanding Belize Student Defies the Odds Dennis Gladden | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
22 comments
That’s very good that he Excell despite the odds
Amen
awesome
God bless you richly always
God bless him..
What a story!!! God bless you and your siblings young man, continue to aim for the highest star
Beautiful! Good to showcase a young man with positive values.
Really fantastic story and young man. He has the right attitude.
May GOD Bless You.
I’m just blown away listening to this young man’s story. May God continue to lead and protect him. It’s not where you are from, but who you are, and who you’ll become. May God spear his grandparents so they can live to see become more and more successful.
Why did god put him through all this torment? This young man is smart and he worked hard no god had anything to do with his success, wish him the best and stop
the slave god foolishness! You Christians can never miss the opportunity to promote your brainwashing!
Congrats, young man. Be the change you want to see.
Wow, what a fantastic story of resilience. God continue to bless this young man
What an amazing and awesome young man. An example to so many of us that we can use hardship as a springboard to excellence. So Proud of this young Belizean man!
Congrats young man, i pray God continue to cover and protect you.
An amazing story.. GOD BLESS YOU YOUNG MAN
.. KEEP REACHING FOR THE STAR LEAVING FOOT PRINTS IN THE SAND..
Beautiful… I’m please. It goes to show whatever you set your mind to, you can achieve despite the odds. Continue reaching for the stars Dennis, God’s got you
Thank You TVJ Smile Jamaica For This Blessed Video Of Our FUTURE Of Tomorrow
The odds were stacked up against this young man but he refused to let that define him…well raised!!! Grandparents instilled such great values in him, he is considerate, humble and ambitious. Weh excuses ago
What an inspirational young man! I wish the other teenage boys follow his example
Just wow