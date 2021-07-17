Outstanding Belize Student Defies the Odds Dennis Gladden | TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

Outstanding Belize Student Defies the Odds Dennis Gladden | TVJ Smile Jamaica

22 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjsmilejamaica

Tags

22 comments

  5. What a story!!! God bless you and your siblings young man, continue to aim for the highest star

    Reply

  9. I’m just blown away listening to this young man’s story. May God continue to lead and protect him. It’s not where you are from, but who you are, and who you’ll become. May God spear his grandparents so they can live to see become more and more successful.

    Reply

    1. Why did god put him through all this torment? This young man is smart and he worked hard no god had anything to do with his success, wish him the best and stop the slave god foolishness! You Christians can never miss the opportunity to promote your brainwashing!

      Reply

  12. What an amazing and awesome young man. An example to so many of us that we can use hardship as a springboard to excellence. So Proud of this young Belizean man!

    Reply

  14. An amazing story.. GOD BLESS YOU YOUNG MAN .. KEEP REACHING FOR THE STAR LEAVING FOOT PRINTS IN THE SAND..

    Reply

  15. Beautiful… I’m please. It goes to show whatever you set your mind to, you can achieve despite the odds. Continue reaching for the stars Dennis, God’s got you

    Reply

  16. Blessings
    Thank You TVJ Smile Jamaica For This Blessed Video Of Our FUTURE Of TomorrowKeep The Good Work Up Highlighting The POSITIVE

    Reply

  17. The odds were stacked up against this young man but he refused to let that define him…well raised!!! Grandparents instilled such great values in him, he is considerate, humble and ambitious. Weh excuses ago

    Reply

  20. the fact that our dear father of this world held the officer back from firing a shot spoke to my soul. I am very happy that this young man has managed to push through despite having it so hard. Very proud of him

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.