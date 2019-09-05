Why did the hurricane map President Trump showed off in the Oval Office look so different from all the others? Stephanie Ruhle is joined by NBC’s Shannon Pettypiece, Politico’s Ben White, and former Congressman Ryan Costello break down the controversy that emerged yesterday.

Oval Office Hurricane Map Causes Controversy | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC