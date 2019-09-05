Oval Office Hurricane Map Causes Controversy | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Oval Office Hurricane Map Causes Controversy | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC 1

September 5, 2019

 

Why did the hurricane map President Trump showed off in the Oval Office look so different from all the others? Stephanie Ruhle is joined by NBC’s Shannon Pettypiece, Politico’s Ben White, and former Congressman Ryan Costello break down the controversy that emerged yesterday.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Oval Office Hurricane Map Causes Controversy | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

7 Comments on "Oval Office Hurricane Map Causes Controversy | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. Anthony Macera | September 5, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    First 😜😝😜

  2. Michael Robertson | September 5, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    He had to use a Sharpie he ate all the other crayons

  3. White Jesus | September 5, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    This IS mental illness…………………..Could Trump pass a background check for a gun?

  4. Dave Schultz | September 5, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    There’s no controversy about the map. There is controversy about the blatant Fake News stories on MSLSD.

  5. Kc Ck | September 5, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    The dictionary needs to come up with just one name for trump new name for him just one please Webster just one I’m waiting

  6. Iridescent ink | September 5, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    I feel sorry for the creators of Sharpie. They are getting bad publicity being linked to this clown.

  7. Oba*** Man | September 5, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Shame on this con man in the white house.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.