TOPICS:
January 10, 2021

 

NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports on the efforts from lawmakers to have President Trump removed from office either by the 25th Amendment or impeachment after a deadly pro-Trump riot takes place in the U.S. Capitol.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

86 Comments on "Over 200 Lawmakers Call For Trump’s Removal From Office After Capitol Hill Riot | MSNBC"

  1. Old Uncle Bob | January 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    Throw out McConnell along with him.

  2. Shannon Bloom | January 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    Mitch McConnell is always thinking about his own personal political concerns over and above the safety of our country. No change there. Typical treasonous Republican.

    • NaanaJu VanA | January 9, 2021 at 11:36 PM | Reply

      @Terri Burnett ………Too late for that, plus, his corrupt wife resigned before an investigation was called on her axs. They’re all in on it. If MM ever gets investigated it won’t go well, and this is in addition to his obstruction of justice for the last 12 years for sure. No man turtle should have that much power.

    • NaanaJu VanA | January 9, 2021 at 11:44 PM | Reply

      @Shawn Tipton ………As is satan at his job. What’s your point? I knew you were not American talking that crazy mess. You just need to worry about what’s going on over there. You do not know our politicians like we do. McTurtle needs to go so we can really get to work.

    • Edmund Libanio | January 9, 2021 at 11:46 PM | Reply

      @spymaine89 🦄🦄🦄🦄🌈🌈🌈🌈🛸🛸🛸🛸🦬💩🦬💩🦬💩🦬💩🦬💩🦬💩🦬💩😎 hey found your crack pipe troll

    • voltron422 | January 10, 2021 at 12:12 AM | Reply

      Who is Arturo D’elio?

    • Katie Did | January 10, 2021 at 12:29 AM | Reply

      Mitch is very wealthy. He has made big bucks supporting trump.

  3. Richard Hill | January 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    He does Not have to be’in office’ to be impeached. There is precedent. Impeachment would assure that he cannot run again.

    • Vote Blue | January 9, 2021 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      He uses the I will run in 2024 as power..he is losing his power and it is a fate worse than death for his malignant narcissist personality ..he can no longer feed the beast with in him with his twitter fix..all apps are deleting ,if it is a platform for hate. He will now go into total meltdown …wonder if he is moved out of the Whitehouse ..or will they just toss his belongings out on the lawn?

    • Vote Blue | January 9, 2021 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      @Marlon Barlow hardly !!watched to many live mic videos with what they really think of trump and putin..one senator said he believe trump is being paid by Russians and the others laughed. Then he said swear to God..was told to not repeat it.. he was a former speaker of the house on the video Paul ryan

    • Vote Blue | January 9, 2021 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      @charles beaudry Watch “The 2016 conversation Paul Ryan wanted to keep private” on YouTubehttps://youtu.be/eFAugsKExNI. On Putin and Trump

    • Vote Blue | January 9, 2021 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @Marlon Barlow video of how the senators believe Putin pays Trump for info..

    • Vote Blue | January 9, 2021 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      This is proof the Republicans know Trump is in tight with putin caught on hot mic..Watch “The 2016 conversation Paul Ryan wanted to keep private” on YouTubehttps://youtu.be/eFAugsKExNI

  4. Encore1234567890 | January 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    I am watching this and i still can’t get my head around Americans doing this to their own country and democracy.

  5. groupe tgr | January 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    McConnell is like Trump, he only thinks about himself and not the safety of the people! SHAMEFUL!

  6. T S | January 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    I certainly hope they are calling for the removal of ALL politicians that incited insurrection all year!!!

  7. Mark Miller | January 9, 2021 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    Mitch had to get one last obstinate “Grim Reaper” action in before being busted down to minority leader.

  8. Olatunji Thomas | January 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    “Be you ever so high, the Law is above you” If America is to heal, justice must not only be done..it must be SEEN to be done.

    • AKJV1611 AND Received Text | January 9, 2021 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      @uppgrayyed
      I would Imagine, that the FBI has seized all that information, pending all the things that took place…
      Just a Quess, but who knows ?

    • annakeye | January 9, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @uppgrayyed
      Actually no. Heaps of people, news organisations etc., archive all his correspondence, including twitter itself.

    • annakeye | January 9, 2021 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @AKJV1611 AND Received Text
      Thanks. I just subscribed and see he only has 1.37k subscribers. Word needs to get out because this man knows his stuff and puts it across so well. Even idiots could understand it. Though idiots probably don’t want to do so.

    • biz man | January 9, 2021 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      Exactly

    • AKJV1611 AND Received Text | January 9, 2021 at 11:27 PM | Reply

      @annakeye
      Your Welcome,
      Yeah, Dr. David Adler is a very knowledgeable Constitutional Scholar…
      After all the thing’s going on all at once.
      I needed to find a source, that will cut through all the disinformation.
      As for the number of Subscribers he has ? I agree. He needs more recognition.
      All the best…👍😎🇺🇸🙏

  9. Matthew 26:52 KJV | January 9, 2021 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    What a surprise. Moscow Mitch only thinks about his ow sagging skin.

  10. Dill Dell | January 9, 2021 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    After everything he has already done in the past 4 yrs they are only now figuring this out? I cant believe this is reality.

  11. Tradeofjane | January 9, 2021 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    Mitch McConnell should be charged with obstruction of justice. His whole career has been nothing but obstruction along with miscalculations and failures.

    • Omar Barrios | January 9, 2021 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @uppgrayyed oh yea? What evidence was on his Twitter exactly?? 🤣🤣

    • Andre Myers | January 9, 2021 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      Exactly agree charge turtle neck with obstruction of Justice this is absolutely insurrection sedition of Democracy and Constitution incited by 45

    • TheAnonapersons | January 9, 2021 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      Mitch is a lobbyist.. his whole existance is to make big companies rich in face of moral judgement.. like most republicans .. they keep voting him back thinking he’s doing them good not knowing that he’s the one polluting their drinking waters.. don’t expect much since they think Trump is Jesus too.

    • Jim Walcott | January 9, 2021 at 11:24 PM | Reply

      @Andre Myers Lol Cecil Turtle

    • Deanna Delmar | January 9, 2021 at 11:56 PM | Reply

      AMEN!

  12. chill time | January 9, 2021 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    Mitch needs to go too, He should face charges of Obstruction of Justice if he continues to obstruct ousting Tonald Dump

  13. Kit Levey | January 9, 2021 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    Schiff warned everybody, when the last impeachment failed in the senate, that they were leaving the door open for something very bad to happen.

    • NaanaJu VanA | January 9, 2021 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      Yes he did. No one wanted to listen to Adam. He gave his all in researching and investigating all the corruption of djrump and his cronies and it seems like they all just tried to sweep it under the rug. There was no reason he shouldn’t have been impeached and FIRED right then when the opportunity was wide open, but noooo. There are so many people who have been complicit in all that’s happened during this administration.

    • Jim Walcott | January 9, 2021 at 11:23 PM | Reply

      I Agree Totally

    • MajesG | January 10, 2021 at 12:02 AM | Reply

      @M S lol at your disinformation

    • M S | January 10, 2021 at 12:21 AM | Reply

      @MajesG name the disinformation??

    • M S | January 10, 2021 at 12:23 AM | Reply

      @Randy Moran where do we lack merit on this? and insults only show you have no merit, they are not an argument nor display sound reasoning.

  14. Marine 1775 | January 9, 2021 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    As the republicans decide again what is best when Adam Shiff asked them, “…how much damage can he do?!” “A lot!” That blood is on their hands and litigation wise they are also opening their doors. Wink wink. SMH. That party are fools & those who follow them who define themselves with them are just the same.

  15. Michael Irish | January 9, 2021 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    Mitch McConnell is the reason blacks would have separate water fountains if it were up to him.

  16. Maverick | January 9, 2021 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    He is a criminal he’s not fit to be in office little step foot on the grounds he needs to be arrested now

  17. Sacred Rebel | January 9, 2021 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    So basically nothing is going to happen, just like the last 4 years. Got it.

  18. Roger Stephen Roth | January 9, 2021 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    They have to impeach and convict him and ban him along with all the criminal Republican traitors and seditionists. Those people pledged their loyalty to Donald J Trump not the United States.

  19. Danny Wha | January 9, 2021 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    I can’t wait till these guys are history. This has been going on 4 years to long.

  20. Alvaro Vasquez | January 9, 2021 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    To republicans: “Stupid is as stupid does” – Forrest Gump

