Over 200 People Wanted by Jamaica's Police | TVJ News - Jan 27 2022 1

Over 200 People Wanted by Jamaica’s Police | TVJ News – Jan 27 2022

26 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

26 comments

  4. The JCF islandwide needs to have access to the proper surveillance equipment and software along with recruitment and training of more personel to execute a proper search, seizure and capture of the wanted people on their lists.

    Reply

  5. Put up a billboard and let their faces be seeing all over Jamaica take something good from The American Justice

    Reply

    1. If the big nose Andrew was not busy pushing bill Gates vaccine agenda an Jamaicans. An deal with crime start with politicians.

      Reply

    2. Really give info for you people to go and tell the criminals or evidence to disappear you guys go clean up the dirty corruption that you guys started

      Reply

  7. I dont side with the life sentence for the illegal fire arm. that’s a stupid and immoral suggestion.
    However if stiffer penalties are applied gun related crimes will decrease.

    Reply

    1. Exactly, they commit crimes and sweep in under the rug, crime will only get worst under the way how things are being done

      Reply

  11. It will solve the problem if they pass the law for Jamaicans to have the rights to bare arms to protect self, family and property. It works for America so it can work for Jamaica too.

    Reply

    1. Going to take sometime to work, remember the US is a highly literate population.
      Literacy is one of the key component for it to work, Jamaicans don’t even want to take vaccines.

      Reply

  12. Almost everyone in America have guns concealed carry, open carry or for just home defense, Jamaica need them same thing too.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.