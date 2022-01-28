Over 200 People Wanted by Jamaica’s Police | TVJ News – Jan 27 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
26 comments
Agree 100%, with dc Bailey life if you are caught with an illegal firearm
Im in agreement . Because you have it for a reason
Yes sir good talk send them to prison for life with eligal guns
They need to show the public the wanted men pics. Always behind time
The JCF islandwide needs to have access to the proper surveillance equipment and software along with recruitment and training of more personel to execute a proper search, seizure and capture of the wanted people on their lists.
Put up a billboard and let their faces be seeing all over Jamaica take something good from The American Justice
If the big nose Andrew was not busy pushing bill Gates vaccine agenda an Jamaicans. An deal with crime start with politicians.
Really give info for you people to go and tell the criminals or evidence to disappear you guys go clean up the dirty corruption that you guys started
you only have to watch the tv the crinaanls are all in the state house
They are all hiding in their respective communities. Thank me later.
I dont side with the life sentence for the illegal fire arm. that’s a stupid and immoral suggestion.
However if stiffer penalties are applied gun related crimes will decrease.
Ofcourse it will help fool criminals Love attack people who are unarmed And helpless
Lawd have mercy on Jamaica.
What about the Justice for Empress Ensinga King? Those people are wanted too. The police and the judge
Exactly, they commit crimes and sweep in under the rug, crime will only get worst under the way how things are being done
It will solve the problem if they pass the law for Jamaicans to have the rights to bare arms to protect self, family and property. It works for America so it can work for Jamaica too.
Going to take sometime to work, remember the US is a highly literate population.
Literacy is one of the key component for it to work, Jamaicans don’t even want to take vaccines.
Almost everyone in America have guns concealed carry, open carry or for just home defense, Jamaica need them same thing too.
HOW FAR BACK ARE THESE MURDERS!!! Surely more than 88 on wanted list!!
Until INDECOM stop interfering gunmen will continue to get bail
Doing good Mr BAILEY NUFF HARD WORK 💪
I wonder how many out of the 200,are licensed criminal!
They will be out in a minute. Doing what they do. (Taking lives) Shaking hands with politicians and police.
Every one who can be Arms should get Arms.. Law abiding CITIZENS NEED TO BE ARM FOR THE CRIMINALS.
Citizens need to be arms.
Where crime reach now a days.
Police alone cannot do crime fighting.
When ever you catch anyone hiding the criminals they too should be charge the dearly.