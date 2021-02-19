Over 425K Immigration Records May Have Been Exposed on Jamaica’s Covid Portal – February 19 2021

February 19, 2021

 

35 Comments on "Over 425K Immigration Records May Have Been Exposed on Jamaica’s Covid Portal – February 19 2021"

  1. Aldeam Facey | February 19, 2021 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    Waiting for the details on this

  2. Joan Marston Clarke | February 19, 2021 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    Really nothing not safe again.

  3. Makeda Xwards | February 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    Smh…what a situation!!!

  4. Racquel Green | February 19, 2021 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Yow this nu look good it must be from the inside

  5. Nicole Gordon | February 19, 2021 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    And this is the Same government that says nids will be safe. You’re a joke

    • Marcia Gopie | February 19, 2021 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      Talk truth I’m nt taking no NIDS

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | February 19, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      @Training Notes All this country needs is economic development, and educated work force and the capacity to produce all the goods and services we need, NIDS has anything to do with this.

    • Training Notes | February 19, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @Genchfa Manfunzi You are right however im answering the NIDS statement made by Nicole Gordon. If NIDS was anything good it would still be bad in this Government’s hand cus dem naave nuh sense. That was the point im making.

    • Nicole Gordon | February 19, 2021 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      @Training Notes that was my point exactly. I’m not giving no puss my milk to carry

    • Moo Moo | February 19, 2021 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      I’m on the outside looking in.. this government is a big joke….😔😤😤

  6. John Beefcock | February 19, 2021 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    Just another day in Jamaicas messed up system

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | February 19, 2021 at 2:59 PM | Reply

      Even countries are vulnerable to hacking, Prior to Trump leaving office, the Russians pulled off a big one on the US.

    • John Beefcock | February 19, 2021 at 3:08 PM | Reply

      @Genchfa Manfunzi this wasnt a hacker’s doing. This was pure carelessness from Jamaica once again

    • Empress Jade Simeon Ellis | February 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM | Reply

      Even whaday in the UK the Immigration Minister lose all Criminals details on a database, all these governments are up to something 🤦🏿‍♀️🙏🏿🙏🏿

    • Jennevel Foster | February 19, 2021 at 4:16 PM | Reply

      @Empress Jade Simeon Ellis 👌🏿👌🏿

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | February 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM | Reply

      @Empress Jade Simeon Ellis These governments are powerless, you have an army of professional hackers on the job 24 hours a day , stealing information to sell to the highest bidder, and you have anti immigration forces at work, working with organize crime to clean government databases.

  7. Eulaee McFarlane | February 19, 2021 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    ARE YOU SERIOUS WITH THIS?

  8. Ras Blessed | February 19, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    Andrew Holness and Horace Chang is incompetent and should resign simple…who are they investigating themselves which would be the right thing.

  9. lisa keekee Ferguson | February 19, 2021 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    🙆lord come yah!!!🙆 if yuh nuh busy 🚶 yah!!!🙆🙆 look pon mi now!!!🙆

  10. Thealdra Forrester | February 19, 2021 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    I hope they plan to contact those individuals whose information was exposed. This is highs of carelessness. kmt.

  11. Wilhelm Morris | February 19, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Am really piss off with that stupid travel authorization Jamaica have to come Jamaica , Mr government pls cut it out , jus request covid test like any other countries

  12. Mysta!! ! | February 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    Scamma dem Deh yah!! 😂🤣.. bwoy haffie tek bad things make joke

  13. Chanel ChanSoSmooth | February 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    That’s Why We Gave ALL Fake Details Cos We Nuh Fool Dutty Babylon Can’t Trick We1️⃣0️⃣👣Ahead🖕🏾😅🤣😂

  14. Alvin Barrett | February 19, 2021 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    7dead yesterday from covid19 hmmmm,so how many died without covid19?

  15. Dennis Jones | February 19, 2021 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    I believe the government should stand the cost to fix people cars are repair them all over again

  16. Dennis Jones | February 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    The people of Jamaica need to wake up now enough is enough EG Hunter must go and Stephen shaw must go

  17. Karen Shepherd | February 19, 2021 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    It true we can’t believe it.that ment we wasn’t safe coming in covid then.jesus a what we hearing. I am so disappointed with Jamaica 🇯🇲😪so we information out there for everybody to see. Wow

  18. Dwayne Riley | February 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    You a talk bout 5 months the side walk stay suh …a yrs it’s like that

  19. BBQ RIBZ | February 19, 2021 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    The people will still accept whatever their foreign owners instruct the Jamaican government to implement.

  20. Hscamz Hscam | February 19, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    Just wAit til NIDS is implemented then its gonna be the personal data of 3million Jamaicans!! But in that case govt wont care cuz we are not valued “tourists”

