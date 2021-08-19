Over 50% of Savanna La Mar Hospital Nurses Call in Sick | TVJ News – August 17 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
49 comments
Mr Tufton help out the nurses , this is not good at this time
Tufton like to see this more reason to push vaccination
What can they do when people are refusing vaccine….good for them….
@THRUDY Smith U can take the poison
@THRUDY Smith The big question is it safe and how can you prove it without a trial period ( usually years)
Yeh invite cruise liners and one million more tourists. Have they seen the hospital conditions in South?
What is jamaica doing?
OK!
Jamaica is doing exactly the opposite of what the people do not want.
Actually it is Jamaican causing this spread not outsiders. To be on a cruise ship you have to be Covid free. You are tested before embarkment. Jamaicans are not taking this serious and they need to get vaccinated.
@drewski go vaccine u ma.
Bad administration. They all sit in their respective offices doing nothing.
No, bad Jamaican entertainers who are encouraging the people not to wear mask nor to get the vaccine. The Government should prosecute them. They are the one that is making the system overburden with covid patients.
@vermary Our hospitals are in such a bad condition, that even before Covid, our MPs refused to use them, they preferred to go overseas for treatment.
With proper planning and knowing what is pending with covid the space should have already been prepared not in sav alone but the entire island
4
wash your hands and practise the protocols, but as usual yuh want docta save yuh but yuh nuh want doctor tell yuh nutn, pure ignorance.
Jamaica plan? Woiiii oh please they barely get by day to day on a normal basis
Where are those people who were jumping up and down during election talking about Brogad this and Brogad this? Where are you to demand betterment for poor people?
I’m not talking about overwhelming number patience, I’m talking about the deplorable condition nurses and doctors have to be working in. It’s not just during pandemic, I’m talking pre-pandemic. I don’t think you have been to the public hospital. Have you seen the furniture and appliances designated for employees?
@Stone Kinda!! They need people to get the vaccine, Jamaicans needs to stop listening to entertainers and social media buffoons. I have yet to read any anti vaccine article from any Epidemiologists.
weren’t you jumping up saying mark? you spread it to.
BroGod straight
@melvin barnett Not interested in neither Andrew nor Mark. The only person I would have voted for died before I was old enough to vote. Until this day he’s the only one that really made a difference in the lives of regular folks. Too bad many didn’t see his vision, until this day the country is suffering from the lack of foresight. I don’t know where poor people would be today without his vision, I also wonder where we would be if we were a more self-reliant country. I’m talking about no other but The Right Honorable Michael Manley.
Jamaicans don’t use their home remedies anymore? Why are they not attacking the virus as the SYMPTOMS start? Jamaicans DON’T let your guards down until this virus is nil.
So call virus not going nowhere until big nose stop mek people come ya
@Nalecia Clarke what do you say to the patient who has done all that?
Simply put, everyone is different. Too many times I hear patients saying they used Bush. Some have died, some gotten well. Also people fail to appreciate risk factors.
This puts me back to my point, everyone is different. Most people sunk by COVID are not the “nice healthy” people.
@Dr Anggelos We’ll have to go, but I rather go using natural remedies other than chemicalized medicine…Nature over medicine
This is not the first time these things are happening even before covid. The work environment is under pressure and people cannot get jobs
Look how many nurses, practical, rn etc leave school and no work. They say they over populated in staff an when you look 1 nurse to 70 people that is madness
God bless all the nurses our help , especially with this demon virus
Thank u miss Norma Hamilton well said as u feel anything funny go check it out it’s your health. . because all people that got vaccine is not safe only God alone can save us all
Amen and amen
A public disaster !!! Sav Hospital. God help us .
Then the government welcome a cruise ship. So disgusting and they turn up with cases of COVID-19
Smh
Greedy
This is sad an so the patients suffer…Tufton do the right thing…Praying for all nurses, doctors, hospital worker, teachers, school workers.. lord cover them all keep them from all harm n danger
Its not only in Jamaica. The nurses in the US
are calling off every day. I have worked so many OT due to call offs on my unit and the condition is not as bad as Jamaica
Probably all been jooked with the poison darts.
You can get as much space as you want but without the staff and protective gear the medical staff will still be putting their lives at risk. More gloves, mask, blood pressure machines, reduce work hours and proper bathroom facilities are mandatory before the staff return to work!!
So everybody that dies from last years until now have covid19? So what was killing the people before covid19?
Thank you!
A NURSE IN ENGLAND SAID THAT SHE FELT ILL AND THEY TOLD HER SHE HAD LONG COVID !!!***THE NURSE SAID THAT AFTER A WHILE SHE REALISED IT WAS ACTUALLY CANCER SHE WAS SUFFERING FROM, BUT THE HOSPITAL MISDIAGNOSED HER ILLNESS AND TOLD HER THAT SHE HAD LONG COVID
@john brown wow smh
Scare tactics
The nurses are human beings also, Lord Jesus Christ please guide and protect them daily
That hospital is In deplorable conditions a long , long time ago, I always ask for help for the hospital but blind eyes are turned. Hoping it will be looked after as early as possible.
Same way DreamWeekend was full same way Sav-La-Mar hospital full