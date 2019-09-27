Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan discusses his upcoming speech at the UN General Assembly, which will focus on the crisis in Kashmir and why he is open to Trump mediating talks between Pakistan and India. Aired on 9/26/19.

Pakistani PM Open To President Donald Trump's Help In Kashmir | Morning Joe | MSNBC