Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan discusses his upcoming speech at the UN General Assembly, which will focus on the crisis in Kashmir and why he is open to Trump mediating talks between Pakistan and India. Aired on 9/26/19.
Pakistani PM Open To President Donald Trump's Help In Kashmir | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Imran Khan speaks COMMON PEOPLE’S language.
Kunwar Singh and your prime minister begs Russia and Israel.
Chandrashekhar hindu indian baby is crying 😂😂😂
Try to compare modi with Imran Khan, isn’t its obvious who is third class tea seller and who is an oxford graduate, can modi speak like him, never, IMPOSSIBLE
He is truly sensible, sensitive and intelligent leader
@Padmini Prasad Look who is talking! There are few better at duplicity and insincerity than you lot. An Ethnic Cleansing Supreme Leader is at the helm. There is clear evidence of fascist regime’s barbarism and state-terrorism in Kashmir! The case that went to ICJ was that of your terrorist. And your primary prayer for Kulbushan’s “acquittal, release and return”, failed miserably 15-0.
You have no moral basis to yap about “terrorism”!
@Padmini Prasad By the same token, there was 9-11 as well. America despite its might and intelligence failed in that respect. Do you know all criminals whereabouts in India? Pakistan handed many Al-Qaida perpetrators to US, including number 2 and the mastermind Khalid Sheikh!
https://m.timesofindia.com/world/pakistan/us-asks-pakistan-to-prosecute-terrorists-like-saeed-and-azhar/articleshow/71334968.cms
I remember Imran and wasim. Akram batting us out of a test in Sydney in 1990. Great cricketer, hope he can be a great president, too. What a tough job. Wonder what he really thinks ofTrump.
Shane Wilson oh man I was kid & I fall in love with Aussie & NZ cricket ground in 1992 WC colored uniforms white ball in Pakistan , live telecast in middle of the in Pakistan
For Khan, Trump is just another sticky wicket.
Vick Gorge uneven bounce, lots of cracks and big foot marks from the left arm quicks. Trump is very unreliable
He was once an amazing cricket captain. Miss those days…!
@shanu Shah on the contrary he is showing to be a great leader. Pakistan is very lucky to have him as a leader in the critical time that Pakistan is passing through.
@shanu Shah him becoming a president was a an amazing choice
Joeseph Dallaire everything happens for a reason
Well he is now leading Pakistan with the same captain like spirit.
shanu Shah burnol chahiye kya chai walay?
Sending in Trump to fix a complex and long standing conflict is like getting a chimpanzee to handle a major heart surgery
Its the US position in international affairs that matters, the sitting president comes second. They are working with what they got
@Emerald Ash Borers : If it was not all that complex than why the UN failed to solve it for the 72 years? I agree with Keith C. A chimp will do a better job than Trump.
Always fun to see non-native English speaking countries have heads of state that speak far better English than Trump.
Pakistan is a slave of china we Chinese love our slaves. Love u Pakistan.
Anders Vesterholt you Ttump can’t speak English?!! 🤣🤣🤣
The most sensitive and trustworthy leader…..Respect for Imran Khan…
Salute to this man hope trump takes his advice and spend money on US people instead Afghanistan
@Rana Kamran Best for all of humanity.
Worldwide News Because imran khan is an honest person . this is why he earn the respect from all around the world. please note one good values will shine us to a greater person
@MisYou I used to be a crcketer and he was one of the nicest players I met and learned from. Though I had most of the Surrey team at my first wedding but that was natural because we knew almost all of the Surrey players.
@MisYou aka puppet of APK army
@MisYou he seems to be a religious fanatic. He keeps making statements about religious wars and making Kashmir into a religious issue. Surely the last thing an already radicalised theocracy needs is a religious zealot as its leader…
Last comment was stunning about America’s current situation .you can’t compare China with America.China inaugurated new beijing airport yesterday it is world’s largest airport with high tech.China is much far away from America in development.America destroyed itself by trying to destroying other nations.
@Ungha Bungha well tell him that when you can speak his native language I bet you cant even ask a name in his language so he is batter than you ignorant
Imran khan is our times greatest leader this guy is a living legend
Greatest BEGGAR imran khan 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍👍
@Chandrashekhar hindu and what would Modi be Greatest Butcher? Greatest Chai Wala? Or Greatest Scientest cause he can make Indian jets stealth under clouds and USA has been just wasting billions developing all that technology… Lmao
@Chandrashekhar hindu he beg your sister????? 😀😀😀😀
Joe and Mika listen to him. He’s right. While you are warring the Chinese have developed first world infrastructure, medicines, technologies. The rest of the world is looking to them as being ahead of you and you are both chuckling because you say he sounds like someone from the Bronx complaining about infrastructure haha. Boy have you got blinders on. it’s the fall of the American Empire and you don’t recognize it.
@Mary Matthews Kashmir wouldn’t have been an issue if Brits had resolved it conclusively at the time of Partition – by giving Muslim majority part of it to Pakistan and Hindu majority to India. They left it to both nations to resolve between themselves. Despite there being many UN resolutions to hold plebiscite there, it remains unresolved.
@Harmony I’m sure you’re right, but am unable to address the reasoning of those who made that decision, any more than I can answer for the rationale behind the Balfour agreement in the Middle East. Maybe the belief was that it would be preferable for those DIRECTLY involved to resolve any issues sensibly and fairly between themselves. After 2 World wars, I’m sure that diplomatic solutions seemed like the ideal outcome. In war, everybody loses – especially the young and the poor!
@Mary Matthews I can’t disagree there. Kashmir is just one of those historic blunders; Just as Brexit is now 🙂
Yeah and Mika’s father was the “brains” behind the Mujahideen. All those terrorists in Pakistan exist because of him. Joe is a tool. These people aren’t pacifists or patriots by any measure.
Do me a favor a go to liveleak. They have plenty of videos of the Chinese workforce and their infrastructure in action. Nice roads and nice factories but no OSHA or NTSB.
While USA was spending Taxpayers money on a futile war, China was building world-class infrastructure & I’am in New York Watching The Car Bumping Around Here😂
@Hacking Daily he didnt expose .. he said that america gave aid and financial support to Pakistan to train them .. America consider them as heros.. So first watch full interview then coment
Newyork cities municipal budget is is equal to entire Pakistani economy. So don’t tell us how to spend our money
@Jay Legend and still 😂😂
@Jay Legend he is expresing his views .. and saying what he thinks .. PM khan has been invited to say what he thinks so that is thinking and u have nothing todo with that .. so keep quite ..
Thanks to prime minster for clearing it out that terrorists are actually U.S product.
They were invited to the White House during President Reagan, who compare them to the Founding Fathers…
Including ISIS and RSS
I love how plainly he explained things. He said terrorists AROSE in 1991 out of SANCTIONS & Pakistan’s MISTAKE of thinking they could handle these groups.
🔹The ORIGINAL group was fighting the SOVIETS, FOR Pakistan. That was legitimate. How can ANYONE prevent a group from turning ROGUE? So that’s not the U.S. fault., so we DIDN’T CREATE terrorists. We are at fault for not helping Pakistan get rid of terrorists, blaming them instead and limiting their economic power with SANCTIONS.
Thanks God someone understand it. Hopefully others in USA will also get it. USA has some problem in his stomatch to interfare with all countries..
Pakistan was told that Russia needs to reach hot water port mean afghanistan is not their destination but Pakistan. Also afghanistan was poor country and when russia try to invade as Muslims it is our duty to stand with poor. USA provided technology , weapons, Muslim government provided money, and Pakistan give training to Freedom Fighters. They were actually and are actually heros who stands up against 100 times superior enemy and broke the Russia in pieces, 9.11 was inside job to by CIA and Mosad to eliminate that Heroes and ideology. Its a long story but time will bring the truth in front of world.
What a sensible man. Bravo
It is just his facade. Just a few weeks ago he invoked for Jihad in Indian state of J&K. Jihad is just terrorism. Still 1000s of his terrorists are seeking a chance to enter India. 5-10 of them have already entered India from sea routes. Around 60 have entered J&K and 10 of them have already been located. Don’t believe the fox in deer’s shed. His ministers have continuously been talking on nuclear attack on India. If u don’t believe me get all of his speeches, interviews and messages translated into english which he has delivered after 5th of August this year.
@Suryadeo Kumar why indians are barking on this channel 😂
@Suryadeo Kumar shame on you for calling jihad terrorism this is exactly what happen when you have no clue of what you are talking about clearly these people wants to dehumanize humans inorder to do there biding of killing followers of a fascist modi Shame on you
This is an example of the kind of leader we should be aligning ourselves with. I hope Trump does the right thing. Doubtful but hopeful
Trumps aligning with mass murderer Modhi… Madness
*Actually in front of Bajwa Imran is nothing, he is pm of banana republic. and you know that pm doesn’t hold any value in a banana republic. He is selected pm by army, unlike Modi who has majority public mandate.*
@Blah Blue : Too True. China has done it with parts of Africa. They are now weighing up South America.
Who is fishing for what? Do the news men think Imran Khan is not seeing what you are up to …amatures
But no body listening him
Even we indians do understand !!! Pls guys DO NOT TURN UR ANTI TRUMP agenda towards SUPPORT TALIBAN khans version of kashmir Afghan issue
Americans ::: Atleast hear what ur CIA & ARMY MAN HAS TO SAY ABOUT AFGHAN AND KASHMIR AND INDIA AND PAKISTAN
India will be a pooperpower by 2020😍
Prime Minster Imran Khan is speaking truth. And I’m not saying that, just because I agree with his views. He seems like a down to earth man who is aware of how societies work.
He’s always been one, the guy fought for many years against the corrupt mafia in Pakistan. He’s now facing Nazism of India. It’s only the intelligent among us who think for the people and slog day and night. Others well… You know how it is
The pakistani President is right with all he said. Great answers.
@Suryadeo Kumar lol..W e have 900k armed army there. Either agree that army is good for nothing or say that our media is lying about the terrorist
@Suryadeo Kumar are bhai modi kyon ungli kiya Kashmir mein – jab sab kuch theek chal raha hai tab yeh ungli kyon?
@Kaiser Khan can’t resist the truth bcus your media Neva shows you the truth and that’s the fact in future USA or China Gonna destroy Pakistan soon n that’s the future of it. Baloch Sindh n pok will b integrated soon from Pak too jus like Bangladesh
Imran Khan is doing better than most countries for its people and for humanity
@DW I just came across news of pakistan arresting a group of people who were not letting their hindu minority in sindh practice their religion. why did the prime minister personally request the authorities to arrest those involved in the above mentioned case asap? If he was truly against minorities he should have let this slide.
@Ramzan Ali: Why may be not enough? He does not have a magic wand. 72 years of corruption by the corrupt politicians of your party has hallowed the foundations of Pakistan, It will take decades to restore normalcy in the country. IK has done more in one year than Nawaz, ZARDARI, Bhuttos, and others have done since 1947.
@DW: You are a liar Mr. DW – hiding behind a mask is a sign of a coward. There are 10 minority members in Pakistan’s parliament right now including, Hindus and Christians 5 of the 10 are in Imran Khan’s party (PTI).
Beside, PM fired his Minister for making derogatory comments about Hindus.
If you are going to lie on the internet, you must know that your deception will be uncovered.
As an American, I really think Pakistani PM’s attitude is MUCH BETTER than Modi’s.
We live in a civilized society, as adults, so if there is some disagreement, we should be able to have open conversation and be WILLING to give some and take some to achieve PEACE.
But every time I hear Modi on this issue, he has always acted like a child, always “My way or the high way!”
Pakistani PM, on the other hand, has always been open, polite, and willing to talk, with or without mediators.
That’s a civilized, adult, classy behavior.
Well when the talk is all classy but the real show is being run by a crazy religious terrorism sponsoring military then the talk is not worth much really…
@Kaiser Khan I think Indians get it, but to be fair you can’t fault them because it is obvious that Pakistan is run by its fanatical military deep state and not the pm.
@private well this is a joint press conference with Pakistani journalists. Modi did exactly the same, with Indian and world journalists.
@Filmax don’t see the point of the education if it hasn’t removed his religious delusions.
@Syed Abubakar Siddique that’s just a figure of speech 🙂 in Pakistan people think ik is the saviour too. No difference.