Pamputtae: TVJ Smile Jamaica Interview – November 27 2020

November 29, 2020

 

  1. Fiona Clacken | November 29, 2020 at 5:02 AM | Reply

    😊😊😊

  2. Esther StrategicAdvisor | November 29, 2020 at 5:44 AM | Reply

    You’re up early morning🌄 my JA peeps! “Wake up before sun hot!”😁 [Oops! Forgot JA not on DST]

  3. Esther StrategicAdvisor | November 29, 2020 at 5:49 AM | Reply

    Great testimony! I love how Jamaicans CONSTANTLY give GOD THE GLORY. That opens the door for Him to transform their lives, even if what they are doing is not His PERFECT will.

  4. Christina Dawkins | November 29, 2020 at 7:19 AM | Reply

    Always love her 😍😍

  5. Skanie Henry | November 29, 2020 at 8:16 AM | Reply

    Big up Pamputtae, nuff love.

  6. Paula Patterson | November 29, 2020 at 8:19 AM | Reply

    Big up yourself ❤❤

  7. carrol tummings | November 29, 2020 at 8:21 AM | Reply

    Big up pompetta love her so much my big favorite singer empower her

  8. sutania Wright | November 29, 2020 at 8:40 AM | Reply

    God will continue provide for you pamputae, continue doing great things, Amen

  9. sutania Wright | November 29, 2020 at 8:40 AM | Reply

    Great station TVJ

  10. elizabeth hines | November 29, 2020 at 8:49 AM | Reply

    Wow real talk big up 👍nuff love

  11. Marsha T | November 29, 2020 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    Yes yes yes, how do we contribute to the women’s charity

  12. Marsha T | November 29, 2020 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    She said she go from fat to fluffy to healthy, for health is wealth over anything that is temporal

    Plus she was at high risk for diabetes, why not take care of you, the one body and with God ALL things are possible with Him and through Him in Christ Jesus

  13. Marsha T | November 29, 2020 at 9:40 AM | Reply

    Thanks Smile Jamaica

    Excellent interview, empowering, uplifting, inspiring and encouraging to ALL

  14. Carl Bartley | November 29, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    Up me fam me an her grow she bin though it I no buju her mom name bonton

  15. Carl Bartley | November 29, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    Lol funny enuff she was a slim girl 😁

