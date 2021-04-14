As corporate America speaks out against restrictive voting legislation, businesses, non-profits, and universities are uniting to eliminate the racial wealth gap. Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore and Wharton School Dean Erika James join Stephanie Ruhle to explain how the "NinetyToZero" initiative goes further than mere statements and takes real action. Aired on 04/14/2021.

Panel Discusses New Initiative To Combat Racial Wealth Gap | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC