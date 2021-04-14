As corporate America speaks out against restrictive voting legislation, businesses, non-profits, and universities are uniting to eliminate the racial wealth gap. Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore and Wharton School Dean Erika James join Stephanie Ruhle to explain how the "NinetyToZero" initiative goes further than mere statements and takes real action. Aired on 04/14/2021.
Panel Discusses New Initiative To Combat Racial Wealth Gap | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC
Narrowing the poverty gap requires working. But not for democrats I guess.
Deeply Ignorant Comment.
Must be intentional.
@Make Racists Afraid Again it is the party of handouts.
Peter Hollins
The Science of Self-Learning: How to Teach Yourself Anything, Learn More in Less Time, and Direct Your Own Education (Learning how to Learn
CEO ‘S discussing wealth gap LOL . most are paid hundreds or 1000’s of times the salary of employees. Coke CEO – 18 million / mcdonald’s CEO over 18 million which is 1,189 times the salary of the median mcd’s employee / delta CEO 16 million . And the list goes on
EXACTLY!!!!
Don’t make welfare a lifestyle
The key is to teach both financial literacy and responsibility particularly to young black men. Because if you grow up in poverty and all of the sudden come into a lot of money, chances are you’re not gonna invest in long term assets or spend it wisely. Instead you’re just gonna spend it all on a big mansion and expensive cars and a bunch of other material items you don’t need.
Exactly, 70% of lottery winners go broke or file bankruptcy. Proves your point money won’t fix anything without being educated to be responsible.
What a crock of poop.
Erika James is 52? How? She could pass for 32ish. If you read this Ms. James, you are the definition of black don’t crack… lol
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
This isn’t necessarily a race thing…this effects EVERYONE, not just people of color!
Right lets remove meritocracy from the system. While you are it why not implement the same thing in NBA and NFA. There is massive race divide in those leagues.
Good luck!
We don’t have a meritocracy. We have a system that gives outsized benefits to the Haves. That’s why white men are so over represented in seats of power.
Talk to all those woke CEOs you guys love now.
You know ….the ones making $10M+ a year. Yeah those folks. Besides that – learn the market, have a skill set, and quit blaming other people for your failures.
Thanks
~Jim Eagle
Give up half your pay, Ruhle.
Put your virtue where your moral mouth is.
Thanks
~Jim Eagle
I feel so rich. Must be, because I have light skin color…
The media cannot get any more corrupt.
If Wes Moore decides to narrate audio books or guided meditations, I’ll get them all! Such a soothing voice!
We trust the MSNBC panels, lol.
Now I understand. They plan to get together and talk about making a plan. Thanks for trying Stephanie.