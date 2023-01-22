Recent Post
14 comments
The problem is, you’re only allowed to have one opinion about this. This is here for the “talking viewers” but I suspect the comments will be turned off within minutes.
?
what are you talking about?
Huh?
What’s the problem
NOT THE DEMENTORS.
Animation is catching up with reality. For those of us who have had panic attacks this is very meaningful.
Even children get panic attacks especially those in foster care and abused, if they lost a love one and don’t know how to express their feelings…
It’s actually good to see it in here if any are experiencing it.
This is ike a window to understanding themselves and ask for help from teachers or whomever they trust.
Hoping they get good counseling.
Oh my God. Is this a joke? People are “ talking” about a cartoon? Who would not be anxious if they only had one of 9 lives left?!? 😂😂😂😂
The whole point of the movie is we all have 1 life and we should protect the one we have
Great scene
Suffered my first panic attack in the third grade. Actually ran over two miles home, unlocked the door, and hid under the covers. Found by neighbor checking after school called emergency contact. Have dealt with them since…now 70. Have used meds, therapy, etc but it is always “just there”. Saw the movie and was terrified. But the entire movie was one violent scene after another. Sadly my grandkids didn’t seem effected. that also bothers me on a while other level.
I 💚 it
❤