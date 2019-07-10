Parents furious after getting a shockingly large PlayStation bill

TOPICS:
Parents furious after getting a shockingly large PlayStation bill 1

July 10, 2019

 

A Pickering family said they were shocked to get a bill for $1,240 after letting their son use their credit card to play a video game.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

34 Comments on "Parents furious after getting a shockingly large PlayStation bill"

  1. ScarCrazy A.C. | July 9, 2019 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    Wow way to misreport the actual issue here. It’s not the Console manufacturer that should be held at fault, its EA and it’s empire of surprise mechanics (in game loot boxes) that’s designed in the game to addict kids. Electronic Arts, amongst other game publishers, design these games with addictive microtransactions and game addons, enticing kids to spend cash, or their parents cash, in game excessively.

    • Tyra Y | July 9, 2019 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      ScarCrazy A.C. Growing up we KNEW we weren’t supposed to call 1-900 numbers, don’t talk about addiction, kids these days just soft

    • ScarCrazy A.C. | July 9, 2019 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      @Tyra Y these games are engineered and designed to addict and constantly ask kids to spend their parents money. It’s actually disgusting targeting kids with gambling practices. And that’s what these publishers are knowingly doing

    • roof pizza | July 9, 2019 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      No, it’s him and his kids. If Domino’s has your cc number and yer kids order 50 pizzas it’s not Domino’s fault.

    • ScarCrazy A.C. | July 9, 2019 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      @roof pizza since when have you heard of dominoes using gambling mechanics directed at children?

    • Shawn Marla | July 10, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      ScarCrazy A.C. It’s on the incompetent parents no one else. If they don’t understand how it works they should try to figure it out like an adult

  2. NOLAY AUSTIN | July 9, 2019 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    GOT ‘EM 😂 🎮

  3. Tyra Y | July 9, 2019 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    These weren’t unexpected charges, his kids knew exactly what they were doing

  4. K Tsang | July 9, 2019 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    If he just checked his email he would of notice his kid was making purchases on his credit card.

  5. Jacob LeBlanc | July 9, 2019 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    I have a PlayStation and have never made one purchase on it.

  6. WildandLiving | July 9, 2019 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    In game purchase should be illegal its exploting children and people its very predatory practice and lots of them are gambling which you can resell the items meaning its like tokens at a solt machine

  7. StEpZ | July 9, 2019 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    This kids finessed 2.7 million Vc and he didn’t even pre order 2k20🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

  8. CaptainCanoe | July 9, 2019 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    His own fault. You can set up your PSN account to require a password everytime a purchase needs to be made.

  9. teton scot | July 9, 2019 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    why are they keeping the credit card number. you should have yo enter the number Every time you want a purchase. there is no reason to keep the number

  10. MM | July 9, 2019 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    This is why I just buy PlayStation cards and put it in my store wallet.

  11. Kerri W | July 9, 2019 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    There should be a way to do one time charge and then cardholder has to re do authorization for additional charge.

  12. HK1990 Gaming | July 9, 2019 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    Should have just told his bank he didn’t make these charges

  13. jasonbbb | July 9, 2019 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Ignorant can sometime cost you 🤷🏻‍♂️

  14. Rikomi | July 10, 2019 at 12:02 AM | Reply

    it torments my soul to see the controller being held like that

  15. LaMaX 81 | July 10, 2019 at 12:14 AM | Reply

    This is clearly a case of a clueless parent that doesn’t keep track of his child’s online activities and then whines about it to the local news. PSN has a password input protection for online purchases if required and emails you after all transactions.

  16. WILLIAM STEPHENSON | July 10, 2019 at 2:41 AM | Reply

    My kid says, you can sell the game user and password with the higher ranking to other players to get your money back

  17. James Biggar | July 10, 2019 at 8:19 AM | Reply

    Video games, television, internet – none of these qualify as babysitters.

  18. ELEPHANT SWEAT | July 10, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Moral of the story, don’t be a ignoramus.

  19. sinkutwireless | July 10, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    A case of the kids being smarter than the parents. I will say that Yes Video game developers are no different than the rest of all the corrupt greedy corporations out there to maximize gross profits.

  20. Shawn Marla | July 10, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Maybe the parents should step up and pay attention to what their kids are doing

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.