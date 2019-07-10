Parents furious after getting a shockingly large PlayStation bill

A Pickering family said they were shocked to get a bill for $1,240 after letting their son use their credit card to play a video game.
Wow way to misreport the actual issue here. It’s not the Console manufacturer that should be held at fault, its EA and it’s empire of surprise mechanics (in game loot boxes) that’s designed in the game to addict kids. Electronic Arts, amongst other game publishers, design these games with addictive microtransactions and game addons, enticing kids to spend cash, or their parents cash, in game excessively.
ScarCrazy A.C. Growing up we KNEW we weren’t supposed to call 1-900 numbers, don’t talk about addiction, kids these days just soft
@Tyra Y these games are engineered and designed to addict and constantly ask kids to spend their parents money. It’s actually disgusting targeting kids with gambling practices. And that’s what these publishers are knowingly doing
No, it’s him and his kids. If Domino’s has your cc number and yer kids order 50 pizzas it’s not Domino’s fault.
@roof pizza since when have you heard of dominoes using gambling mechanics directed at children?
ScarCrazy A.C. It’s on the incompetent parents no one else. If they don’t understand how it works they should try to figure it out like an adult
GOT ‘EM 😂 🎮
These weren’t unexpected charges, his kids knew exactly what they were doing
Tyra Y the point they ARE kids.
teton scot that’s why you don’t give them access to charging things in your credit card!
@Tyra Y Exactly my point both parents and PlayStation should know that..we are agreeing
If he just checked his email he would of notice his kid was making purchases on his credit card.
I have a PlayStation and have never made one purchase on it.
Sad to be you.
Not even a PlayStation plus membership to play online?
@MMNo I don’t play online.
In game purchase should be illegal its exploting children and people its very predatory practice and lots of them are gambling which you can resell the items meaning its like tokens at a solt machine
WildandLiving nope not even close
This kids finessed 2.7 million Vc and he didn’t even pre order 2k20🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Fax
His own fault. You can set up your PSN account to require a password everytime a purchase needs to be made.
why are they keeping the credit card number. you should have yo enter the number Every time you want a purchase. there is no reason to keep the number
This is why I just buy PlayStation cards and put it in my store wallet.
Finally someone who gets it! Right on.
There should be a way to do one time charge and then cardholder has to re do authorization for additional charge.
Should have just told his bank he didn’t make these charges
Ignorant can sometime cost you 🤷🏻♂️
it torments my soul to see the controller being held like that
This is clearly a case of a clueless parent that doesn’t keep track of his child’s online activities and then whines about it to the local news. PSN has a password input protection for online purchases if required and emails you after all transactions.
My kid says, you can sell the game user and password with the higher ranking to other players to get your money back
Video games, television, internet – none of these qualify as babysitters.
Moral of the story, don’t be a ignoramus.
A case of the kids being smarter than the parents. I will say that Yes Video game developers are no different than the rest of all the corrupt greedy corporations out there to maximize gross profits.
Maybe the parents should step up and pay attention to what their kids are doing