Paris 2024 Olympics: Parisian landmarks will serve as competition venues | USA TODAY

The city last hosted in 1924, and it received these Olympics in 2017 as part of a double award with Los Angeles, which will host in 2028.
35 comments
I can’t wait for the Paris Olympics 2024. The venues will be stunning. Wow can’t wait.
Wow can’t wait for the terrorist attack
@ironic kuykratoey That’s exactly what someone stupid would say
@Nøva ☆ nah that’s something would occured in stupid country
@ironic kuykratoey Bruh are you racist or smth? you don’t even know what you’re talking about
@ironic kuykratoey violence exists in every country … don’t go outside then, plus it’s super rare it won’t happen
good
paris
now searching for the easiest sport to compete so i can join any national team
I will simply travel there whenever I please
@Dead Meme i hope i can see you there in 2024! i will also travel there to watch!
Archery
PARIS
LA BRISBANE
I love the idea less debt and beautiful view for the sport that you are watching
Can’t wait to the city of love to host the next olympics
It all depends on whether another virus comes around
I think we should definitely be over the crest by then, that’s if the remaining world population gets vaccinated.
Be sure to go to France in 2024 to feel the charm of the world’s most romantic country.
I hope both country club will take part for football
Not any more.
I hope Notre Dame gets restored by then. At the very least the exterior.
The best sporting events trip ever at Summer of 2024, & history will truly be made in the whole
.
I can’t wait for this
Time to fly to paris on ’24
paris olympics 2024: im excited for gilas pilipinas.with kai sotto to play vs victor of france..power of 7″3 bigman..
Phillipines should focus on individual sport instead of basketbal.. basketball is a long shot discipline for your country..
I will not forgive myself if I miss seeing at least the opening of the olympics. I’ll see you there Olympic friends.
See you
Olympics in Versailles?? I thought it was a dream!
Louis XIV loves that! ^^
Equestrian competitions in versailles .
Beautiful city for the games upcoming
I hope there wouldn’t be any pandemic during that time.
I’m going to time my vacation to the Olympics. I took a vacation this year right when the Olympics started and it was just nice going to hotels and just seeing everyone watching the Olympics. I love the atmosphere of the summer games. I’ve been a huge fan since I was really small in 1996 and have watched every Olympics since.
Love the marathon idea (Actually, I really want to run it)
Great ideas for venues under the Eiffel Tower! However, security & safety for the athletes & spectators will pose some challenges. We believe France can do it.
Vive la France! 😉