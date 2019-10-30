Parnas Associations Range From Russian Mob To Trump Legal Team | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Rachel Maddow looks at the criminal and questionable associations of Lev Parnas even before he was arrested this month, and wonders at the peculiar relationship Parnas has with Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Dmytro Firtash, an oligarch linked to Russian organized crime. Aired on 10/29/19.
Lev is one of tRumps best and brightest people.
Must belong to the Stable Genius’ “stable”!!
@tatubert82 Where he keeps Vlad’s horse?
El Poncho: Back when there were -conservatives- wingnuts with principles?
And let’s not forget George Nader, the literal convicted pedophile that was hired by the trump campaign…
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/george-nader-child-pornography-charged-trump-843869/
“Only the best people.”
These are the types of goons that Rudy, Don Jr, and Trump associate themselves with.
@Derrick A 😲 🤭
Be Carful what you say David you might trigger some and get a RAT in your BOX remember Words Matter….also tell Rachel Maddow the same thing she might get a RAT in Her BOX….
Moron they do not associate with them, they are just like them…
Yup, Trumps people are either Thugs or Mugs
CORRUPTION ON STEROIDS..
Not only have the U.S. and foreign governments spent money at properties owned by Trump, but the Trump’s own political campaign and affiliated political committees have also spent about $16.8 million at his businesses since he launched his 2016 bid, according to an analysis of federal election spending records.
Republican political campaigns and PACs have spent just under $1.8 million at Trump-owned businesses so far this year in the 2020 election cycle, according to the latest examination of spending by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, based on spending reports to the Federal Election Commission.
Most of that has been spent by the Trump campaign ($1.3 million), the Republican National Committee ($123,000) and the Great America political action committee ($104,000), records show, the center reported.
The Washington Post explained in a story in July how such Trump campaign events create a “two-fer” benefiting Trump. When he holds a fundraiser at one of his properties, not only do donors contribute to his campaign, his business collects funds from his campaign for space rental and catering, some of which ultimately ends up in his pocket.
But 48 Republican members of Congress also spent campaign money at Trump businesses through their campaign and affiliated committees, according to the center. Some of the top spenders for the 2020 cycle included campaigns for former Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin ($21,000), who resigned last month, Mike Pence’s brother, Indiana Rep. Greg Pence ($14,000), Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio ($12,000) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California ($8,000).
Spending will continue to grow as the election nears. Senate Republicans are hosting a two-day “Save the Senate” retreat at Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel early next month, according to The Intercept. Room rates during that time will be nearly triple the average, according to the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
The top preferred businesses by spenders were Trump’s Washington hotel, followed by his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, according to the center. Trump’s Doral golf resort in Miami was in fifth place for the amount of incoming campaign expenditures.
Traitor Trump is making a fortune while fleecing America and violating the Constitution. And his supporters defend this by saying he donates his presidential salary of 400k a year, so that makes it okay for him to fleece the American people out of tens of millions of dollars since he’s been in office. His presidential salary amounts to slave wages compared to what he’s actually making illegally by using the office of the presidency. If this doesn’t make your blood boil, then you’re probably a Trump cultist.
NEVER VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!
— > David J, Thanks for the post. This is one of the reasons Citizens United needs to be overturned.
You should get a hold of a reporter and tell him that
Q SAID WE MUST PROTEST THESE ATTACKS ON OUR PRESIDENT BY
IMPREGNATING OUR SISTERS AND LIGHTING OURSELVES ON FIRE
@Celena Newell – *”is Drumpf 😈 🔥 really donating his salary??”*
Good question. We know that trump was using donations from his trump charity foundation for his own personal purposes. And on account of that, trump and his family have been banned from operating charities. I’ve very little doubt that trump’s $400,000 annual salary is somehow being funneled back into his pocket through some surreptitious means. tRump IS NOT one to willingly give up money for whatever reason. If he’ll screw you/us one way, he’ll screw you/us any other way he can. _Never forget, trump is a lifelong career con man._ You can read all about his corrupt legacy in the history books.
Rudi loves the smell of Russian Goons in the morning.
Although this political mess we’re all in is not funny in the least, you’re observation made me giggle hysterically! Thank you! I needed that!
Smells like Wictory?
They smell the same as a half drunk shot of Smirnoff
Eddie would be proud of you… 🙂
Apparently many members of the Russian mob are now trying to claim they don’t know Donald Trump. “I have never heard of this President of the United States” one was heard to say.
“He was just the coffee boy…”
Parslow Pongbert haha….good one!
Love it. Can see it now….
“Ronald Tramp? I don’t know anyone by that name”
“No, Donald Trump….”
“Huh? I just told you, I don’t know any Ronalds”
Donald McRonald? Home of the triple whammy cheese hamberder. Would you like Trumpy fries with that, Sir?
And vise versa.
Isn’t Trump part of Russian mob?
The only prejudice he doesn’t have. Never met a mobster (or dictator) he didn’t like.
That’s what will be in the history books…
Apparently “bought and paid for”. Putin laid the groundwork many years ago and is now achieving his aim of disruption in US politics with the classic “divide & conquer” tactic. The Republican footsoldiers think that their “Boss” is clean but Trump’s close associates cannot all be “blind” ?
“In the land of the blind, the one-eyed is king.”
Rachel, you NEVER disappoint.
@Sandra Gouthro yes he does. Its pathetic yet I am sure the poster thinks they are being funny
Mind Freshener laughable little Mindy with more of her daily delusions. Keep trying little Mindy
Michael Andersen… true. She’s a clever woman that clearly explains the details.
@Mind Freshener Definitely a trumpian rat talking here.
Remember “I have the best people”………..
The best people money can buy!
The best, brightest, the smartest, the sharpest.
@Purple Flame Tarot
Best people Rubles can buy.
@Don Johnson Sharpiest
Doesn’t Trump have a grip on most Republicans through the Russian mob too? 🤔
@Scott Gordon
I don’t believe there are THAT many sexual perverts in the Republican Party. Money and power are a bigger draw.
Yes
@Marc Milton-Talbot they likely don’t, because they don’t need it. Russia launder money through the NRA and then pays these Republican goons to destroy their own country. It’s that simple.
FUNNY HOW TRUMP & HIS ADMINISTRATION CAN’T PICK THE BEST PEOPLE OR EVEN THE BEST CRIMINALS EITHER!!THEY’RE SCRAPING THE BOTTOM OF BARREL & THE SWAMP FOR BOTH!!✌😂😂😂😂😂
excellent reporting Rachel.. This info is so damning for the president.. Time to Impeach and remove..
Never Again Agree completely
Dead Freight West 🤣. I’m not one to engage in discussing violent acts against another. But I cannot stop laughing at your comment. Should I feel bad? 😁🤣😂. 🤣.
@Toni sumblin – Agreed, but no. Lol
Nobody forget which party made this possible. Just getting rid of Trump will not solve all our problems. The GOP is now complicit in trying to cover up Trump’s crimes while at the same time tarnishing the reputation of the hero’s that have come forward against him. This is the opposite of being American and we need to vote them all out! While your at it, vote out any Democrats that take corporate money for they are almost as bad.
This is Pulitzer Prize deserving stuff.
Rachel is the BEST. Detailed, nothing but the truth, and trustworthy.
Purple Flame Tarot Yes!! I Love her!
Trump who did business with the mob and is laundering money for the russian mob
has mobster friends now….nooo you don’t say. 🙄
More of a collusion inffusion…
‘I prefer Presidents who aren’t part of a international crime network’
@Emperor Charlemagne – English is your second language I see. Там это должно быть легче для вас, чтобы понять.
@Jacob Klein Bogus site!
Jacob Klein Proof please!
“I see Ronald, George, William, George, Barack… all champions! Let us see if Donald can survive these glorious Hunger Games and earn the right to be blamed by his successors like those who came before him!
May the odds always be stacked in your favour.”
Even if Trump manages to complete his term there seems to enough evidence to indict him
SDNY is Waiting:)
trump & his gang are putin/Russian assets.
Mean while on Fox News: Fireman rescues a cat out of a tree.
Oh, this is good news! I assume that this means they’ve resolved all controversies concerning the placement of lettuce and cheese in the cheeseburger emoji!
they are busy saying LtCol. Vindman is a spy.
What gets me is the panicy defense of Trump Jim Jordan is giving. This guy is not just making a logical argument. Jim Jordan is freaking out over this. What does Trump have on this guy?
@RandomVariable Jim Jordan is investigation for inappropriate behavior with high school kids when he was a coach. So trump likes him cause a perp can always identify another perp.
A racist, an adulterer, and a criminal walk into a McDonald’s…
The cashier asks, “What can I get you Mr. Trump?”
Ann van de Kew love it!
Ann van de Kew 😆😁🤣
Hamberder and cofveffe?
I’ve seen you tell a lot of funny jokes about Agolf Twitler, keep it up
But Rachel: it was a perfect, perfect call.
It’s also a perfect comb-over. By the way, does anyone know who glues it down for him? I can imagine him traveling with his own personal comb-over expert, but no one ever reports on it. The name must be top secret, locked away in the super secret secure server (SSSS?)
@Frank Winkhorst 😂😂😂😂
Dude, love it, your funny!
“I’ve never heard of Levi Plarmess, never met him, don’t even know who he is.” — Traitor Trump
“Mr. President, there are many, many photos of you with *Lev Parnas.”* — The Press
“Fake photons. Photographs don’t even exist. They’re part of The Matrix.” — Traitor Trump