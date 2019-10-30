Rachel Maddow looks at the criminal and questionable associations of Lev Parnas even before he was arrested this month, and wonders at the peculiar relationship Parnas has with Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Dmytro Firtash, an oligarch linked to Russian organized crime. Aired on 10/29/19.

Parnas Associations Range From Russian Mob To Trump Legal Team | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC