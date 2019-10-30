Parnas Associations Range From Russian Mob To Trump Legal Team | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

October 30, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow looks at the criminal and questionable associations of Lev Parnas even before he was arrested this month, and wonders at the peculiar relationship Parnas has with Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Dmytro Firtash, an oligarch linked to Russian organized crime. Aired on 10/29/19.
79 Comments on "Parnas Associations Range From Russian Mob To Trump Legal Team | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. S Steelhead | October 30, 2019 at 2:45 AM | Reply

    Lev is one of tRumps best and brightest people.

  2. David J | October 30, 2019 at 2:49 AM | Reply

    These are the types of goons that Rudy, Don Jr, and Trump associate themselves with.

  3. David J | October 30, 2019 at 2:51 AM | Reply

    CORRUPTION ON STEROIDS..

    Not only have the U.S. and foreign governments spent money at properties owned by Trump, but the Trump’s own political campaign and affiliated political committees have also spent about $16.8 million at his businesses since he launched his 2016 bid, according to an analysis of federal election spending records.

    Republican political campaigns and PACs have spent just under $1.8 million at Trump-owned businesses so far this year in the 2020 election cycle, according to the latest examination of spending by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, based on spending reports to the Federal Election Commission.

    Most of that has been spent by the Trump campaign ($1.3 million), the Republican National Committee ($123,000) and the Great America political action committee ($104,000), records show, the center reported.

    The Washington Post explained in a story in July how such Trump campaign events create a “two-fer” benefiting Trump. When he holds a fundraiser at one of his properties, not only do donors contribute to his campaign, his business collects funds from his campaign for space rental and catering, some of which ultimately ends up in his pocket. 

    But 48 Republican members of Congress also spent campaign money at Trump businesses through their campaign and affiliated committees, according to the center. Some of the top spenders for the 2020 cycle included campaigns for former Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin ($21,000), who resigned last month, Mike Pence’s brother, Indiana Rep. Greg Pence ($14,000), Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio ($12,000) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California ($8,000).

    Spending will continue to grow as the election nears. Senate Republicans are hosting a two-day “Save the Senate” retreat at Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel early next month, according to The Intercept. Room rates during that time will be nearly triple the average, according to the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

    The top preferred businesses by spenders were Trump’s Washington hotel, followed by his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, according to the center. Trump’s Doral golf resort in Miami was in fifth place for the amount of incoming campaign expenditures.

    Traitor Trump is making a fortune while fleecing America and violating the Constitution. And his supporters defend this by saying he donates his presidential salary of 400k a year, so that makes it okay for him to fleece the American people out of tens of millions of dollars since he’s been in office. His presidential salary amounts to slave wages compared to what he’s actually making illegally by using the office of the presidency. If this doesn’t make your blood boil, then you’re probably a Trump cultist.
    NEVER VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!

    • jannmutube | October 30, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

      — > David J, Thanks for the post. This is one of the reasons Citizens United needs to be overturned.

    • Jenny L | October 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      You should get a hold of a reporter and tell him that

    • S. T | October 30, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      Q SAID WE MUST PROTEST THESE ATTACKS ON OUR PRESIDENT BY

      IMPREGNATING OUR SISTERS AND LIGHTING OURSELVES ON FIRE

    • Just For Fun | October 30, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Celena Newell – *”is Drumpf 😈 🔥 really donating his salary??”*

      Good question. We know that trump was using donations from his trump charity foundation for his own personal purposes. And on account of that, trump and his family have been banned from operating charities. I’ve very little doubt that trump’s $400,000 annual salary is somehow being funneled back into his pocket through some surreptitious means. tRump IS NOT one to willingly give up money for whatever reason. If he’ll screw you/us one way, he’ll screw you/us any other way he can. _Never forget, trump is a lifelong career con man._ You can read all about his corrupt legacy in the history books.

  4. Marky E | October 30, 2019 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    Rudi loves the smell of Russian Goons in the morning.

  5. Parslow Pongbert | October 30, 2019 at 2:57 AM | Reply

    Apparently many members of the Russian mob are now trying to claim they don’t know Donald Trump. “I have never heard of this President of the United States” one was heard to say.

  6. Keith Hart | October 30, 2019 at 2:58 AM | Reply

    Isn’t Trump part of Russian mob?

    • Purple Flame Tarot | October 30, 2019 at 6:28 AM | Reply

      The only prejudice he doesn’t have. Never met a mobster (or dictator) he didn’t like.

    • Pat Kelly | October 30, 2019 at 7:09 AM | Reply

      That’s what will be in the history books…

    • Mike Harrington | October 30, 2019 at 7:33 AM | Reply

      Apparently “bought and paid for”. Putin laid the groundwork many years ago and is now achieving his aim of disruption in US politics with the classic “divide & conquer” tactic. The Republican footsoldiers think that their “Boss” is clean but Trump’s close associates cannot all be “blind” ?

    • Frank Winkhorst | October 30, 2019 at 7:57 AM | Reply

      “In the land of the blind, the one-eyed is king.”

  7. Michael Andersen | October 30, 2019 at 2:58 AM | Reply

    Rachel, you NEVER disappoint.

  8. PU | October 30, 2019 at 3:03 AM | Reply

    Remember “I have the best people”………..

  9. Crazy Horse | October 30, 2019 at 3:06 AM | Reply

    Doesn’t Trump have a grip on most Republicans through the Russian mob too? 🤔

  10. O SNOOPY SNOOP COLEMAN | October 30, 2019 at 3:24 AM | Reply

    FUNNY HOW TRUMP & HIS ADMINISTRATION CAN’T PICK THE BEST PEOPLE OR EVEN THE BEST CRIMINALS EITHER!!THEY’RE SCRAPING THE BOTTOM OF BARREL & THE SWAMP FOR BOTH!!✌😂😂😂😂😂

  11. Michael B | October 30, 2019 at 3:53 AM | Reply

    excellent reporting Rachel.. This info is so damning for the president.. Time to Impeach and remove..

    • Toni sumblin | October 30, 2019 at 8:41 AM | Reply

      Never Again Agree completely

    • Toni sumblin | October 30, 2019 at 8:43 AM | Reply

      Dead Freight West 🤣. I’m not one to engage in discussing violent acts against another. But I cannot stop laughing at your comment. Should I feel bad? 😁🤣😂. 🤣.

    • Dead Freight West | October 30, 2019 at 9:21 AM | Reply

      @Toni sumblin – Agreed, but no. Lol

    • Jigga Man | October 30, 2019 at 9:33 AM | Reply

      Nobody forget which party made this possible. Just getting rid of Trump will not solve all our problems. The GOP is now complicit in trying to cover up Trump’s crimes while at the same time tarnishing the reputation of the hero’s that have come forward against him. This is the opposite of being American and we need to vote them all out! While your at it, vote out any Democrats that take corporate money for they are almost as bad.

  12. Jroc R | October 30, 2019 at 4:16 AM | Reply

    This is Pulitzer Prize deserving stuff.

  13. Maaike R | October 30, 2019 at 4:25 AM | Reply

    Trump who did business with the mob and is laundering money for the russian mob
    has mobster friends now….nooo you don’t say. 🙄

  14. Diamond Lord | October 30, 2019 at 4:27 AM | Reply

    ‘I prefer Presidents who aren’t part of a international crime network’

    • Just For Fun | October 30, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @Emperor Charlemagne – English is your second language I see. Там это должно быть легче для вас, чтобы понять.

    • Stasia Spade | October 30, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @Jacob Klein Bogus site!

    • bchlovr | October 30, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Jacob Klein Proof please!

    • Jay Luck | October 30, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      “I see Ronald, George, William, George, Barack… all champions! Let us see if Donald can survive these glorious Hunger Games and earn the right to be blamed by his successors like those who came before him!

      May the odds always be stacked in your favour.”

  15. IRichard Adegbola Adesakin | October 30, 2019 at 4:36 AM | Reply

    Even if Trump manages to complete his term there seems to enough evidence to indict him

  16. john cooper | October 30, 2019 at 4:37 AM | Reply

    trump & his gang are putin/Russian assets.

  17. sagacious1 | October 30, 2019 at 4:51 AM | Reply

    Mean while on Fox News: Fireman rescues a cat out of a tree.

    • itgetter9 | October 30, 2019 at 9:02 AM | Reply

      Oh, this is good news! I assume that this means they’ve resolved all controversies concerning the placement of lettuce and cheese in the cheeseburger emoji!

    • Danny Boyd | October 30, 2019 at 9:39 AM | Reply

      they are busy saying LtCol. Vindman is a spy.

    • RandomVariable | October 30, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

      What gets me is the panicy defense of Trump Jim Jordan is giving. This guy is not just making a logical argument. Jim Jordan is freaking out over this. What does Trump have on this guy?

    • Teresa Mahoney | October 30, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      @RandomVariable Jim Jordan is investigation for inappropriate behavior with high school kids when he was a coach. So trump likes him cause a perp can always identify another perp.

  18. Ann van de Kew | October 30, 2019 at 5:20 AM | Reply

    A racist, an adulterer, and a criminal walk into a McDonald’s…
    The cashier asks, “What can I get you Mr. Trump?”

  19. Terrence LaMont Bellows | October 30, 2019 at 5:33 AM | Reply

    But Rachel: it was a perfect, perfect call.

    • Frank Winkhorst | October 30, 2019 at 7:55 AM | Reply

      It’s also a perfect comb-over. By the way, does anyone know who glues it down for him? I can imagine him traveling with his own personal comb-over expert, but no one ever reports on it. The name must be top secret, locked away in the super secret secure server (SSSS?)

    • Victor Romero | October 30, 2019 at 8:53 AM | Reply

      @Frank Winkhorst 😂😂😂😂

    • Teresa Mahoney | October 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      Dude, love it, your funny!

  20. Aubergine Bellen | October 30, 2019 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    “I’ve never heard of Levi Plarmess, never met him, don’t even know who he is.” — Traitor Trump
    “Mr. President, there are many, many photos of you with *Lev Parnas.”* — The Press
    “Fake photons. Photographs don’t even exist. They’re part of The Matrix.” — Traitor Trump

