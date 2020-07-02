Patient sobs when he realizes paramedic is his son | Humankind

July 2, 2020

 

"My baby boy." He's been in the hospital for weeks without family. This is the moment he realizes his son is standing in front of him.
Will LaGrone has been a paramedic for 26 years. When his dad was hospitalized during the pandemic, his job allowed him to be there for his dad in a way he never dreamed.

22 Comments on "Patient sobs when he realizes paramedic is his son | Humankind"

  1. Judge23 | July 2, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    🙏

  2. Woloud Books | July 2, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    That’s touching🙏

  3. Pouty Gorilla | July 2, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    Tear jerker ❤️

  4. Tagataro Lian | July 2, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    wow ❤️❤️❤️

  5. Adventures with PeachyRider | July 2, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    😍❤️

  6. AllenWalkerAnime7 | July 2, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    😭😭 I am crying and I can’t stop 😭😭

  7. Pamela Lowe | July 2, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    😎😘👏👏🙏💋

  8. Sharohn Johnson | July 2, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    THIS IS SO HEARTWARMING!!❤❤

  9. Abraham Isaac Mucius III | July 2, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    I thank his dad for serving our beloved U.S.A.

  10. rO F | July 2, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    👏🇺🇸

  11. Kevin Parks | July 2, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    Who is cutting onions, what is this strange salty substance that is coming from my eye holes..?

  12. Alex Gu | July 2, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Aw . He said my baby. Hopefully he can recover and return home with his family

  13. Thang Vuong | July 2, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    These are the people that are being screamed at and being called liars by the crazy no-maskers.

  14. Lynn Kinsman | July 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    So touching; this really got me choked up.

  15. Vlad -The Wide- Putin | July 2, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Ah yes, the wholesome news 😀

  16. shez Z | July 2, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    In a time of unhappy and unfortunate news, this reminds us that there are
    some positive things happening.💟

  17. JavaoftheLava | July 2, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    Love that the manager could help with this

  18. Anita Robinson | July 2, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    That is ❤️

  19. erin aymerich | July 2, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    Omg this is so happy sad !

  20. kaykay69 | July 2, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    💔😢🙏🏾🙏🏾♥️

