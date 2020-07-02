Patient sobs when he realizes paramedic is his son | Humankind

"My baby boy." He's been in the hospital for weeks without family. This is the moment he realizes his son is standing in front of him.

Will LaGrone has been a paramedic for 26 years. When his dad was hospitalized during the pandemic, his job allowed him to be there for his dad in a way he never dreamed.

