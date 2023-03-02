Recent Post
73 comments
Fox literally created a soap opera with a cast of characters to bizarre to be believed, and yet here we are.
Bingo!
@Bay Area Thrasher. Bidens inclusive circus continues to FAIL.
@MIND FARMER 2 ok buddy
@Kiss My Axe Lol… We all new Fox was spreading lies. Fox the network of lies. Next on Fox… Tucker, Graham and Ingraham, in court, on depositions… The fifth, the fifth, the fifth, the fifth, the gifts, the fifth, the fifth…
@Kiss My Axe No, Trump switched your brain 📴! It’s even worse… Fox was spreading lies and you couldn’t see and comprehend that they were lies. Your history of comments is proving that.
Tells a lot about you… And now you feel the urge to defend Fox, although you know they were spreading lies… Why? Can’t you switch your brain on anymore? Try to find the switch, maybe a good thud with a hammer will help. That sometimes helps with old stuff…
Pull Fox News’ License. Don’t allow them to broadcast anymore. Let it be an example to all news outlets that if you lie, you lose your ability to do business.
@jmgmarcus no your the moron ,,,Russia was real ,,,Barr squashed it ,,nice try
Knock out all Fox propaganda satellites…blame it on China and space junk
@Susan Caldwell Keep telling yourself that. 100% false, it was as real as WWE wrestling.
@jmgmarcus look it up ,,Trump,Barr and others buried the truth
He’s got his money, he could care less.
Couldn’t* care less… 😉
Holding liar’s accountable for pushing lies for profit is such a stretch. Weren’t they at one time called Snake Oil salesmen?
Time to start suing politicians for lying to get votes. Lawsuits seem to be the only thing that actually works.
Well to be fair Snake Oil salesmen didn’t get the platform of millions along with the backing of the US President.
@Susi Not sure what you mean, but DT has a history of Grifting and stealing since Atlantic City casinos!
Well, it’s no surprise that Paul Ryan is an active member of the republican swamp and always has been.
@Norma Brienantifa is ironic giving the lead your side takes on killing kids in syria over the horizon strikes
@Nink Shame you’re not prowd to be a loyal American.
Uniparty swamp. Don’t ever forget that.
@Nink “Im Republican Mega Republican im Proud to be Republican.” Oh? Is it not “I’m…” ? Not “Mega” but MAGA? Ehmmm… You’re definitely not Republican.
Liberals think men can get pregnant.
Paul Paul Paul. Thanks for doing nothing but give the rich and super rich a tax break
Check out the current administrations tax breaks to the wealthy … what they say is not what they do or stand for at all. wake the f up
What’s crazy to me is all these wealthy old people don’t have that much time left on this earth and they’re so blinded by greed that they still can’t find it in themselves to do the right thing ,they must think they’ll be able to take their money with them in the after life.
Like the Democrats who give the super wealthy tax breaks. Y’all never seem to bring that up.
Ryan was happy he came to DC to do what he planned then hit the road. He helped get him and his crooked rich friends a mega tax break 🤬
God give you two hands so you can pack your money and send it to Zelenky. Help Ukrraine, send your savings.
People are going to jail everyday for not having a drivers license on them, and these guys get to incite riots that threaten our very way of life, and jail doesn’t even enter the conversation. In a truly just society they would all be in jail already.
$769 Billion Big Lie Fundrai$$$$$$$er..whoop hoo..cha ching🤑🤑
It’s the American way.
They get away because of their titles and when that doesn’t work, you have to prove intent…what a crock of BS
@Rodney Yone The walls are closing in!!
Among other things, RM is an old man and he knows that his day is coming…admitting to his unscrupulous media practices for profit is all about trying to make peace with himself and his rotten conscience…
I seriously doubt that! Murdoch has left scorch marks wherever he goes, he could care less.
I don’t think he gives a flip about making peace any kind of “peace.” He’s thumbing his nose at America. He’s done what he set out to do and at his age is now pretty much beyond reach. How many 91 y.o. traitors are sent to prison? How old is Trump now?
I remember vividly where I was, the time of day, and what I was driving the first time I heard the Report that Murdoch had won the right to lie under the banner of “Commentary Entertainment”. Awhile back I started telling people that “I feel like I’m living in a Sci-Fi depiction of a dystopian future”. Back in the day, when we stood in line at the supermarket checkout and read the cover of the National Enquirer, we chuckled, understanding what it was. When we watched Soylent Green, Running Man, Roller Ball, “V” For Vendetta, Demolition Man, and Blade Runner we smirked thinking those depictions of news broadcasts & media control could never be real. Today, for many people, the National Enquirer and FOX is the news. Corporations, Oligarchs, & Media are now running the show.
During Sarah Huckabee Sanders Declaration after the SOTU address I suddenly felt like I was watching an updated version of Max Headroom. I felt like I was being fed the daily fix by a computer-generated depiction of a human being. I literally screamed “OMFG” The Sci-Fi writers weren’t depicting, they were predicting.
And here you are watching and supporting CNN who’s anchor by the name of Richard Quest was caught in Central Park high on crystal meth with a rope tied from his neck to his genitals…
Max Headroom was much easier on the eyes and the ears than Sarah Huckabee Sanders!
Very well said and backed up with examples and experience 👍👍
@Featherless Did he lie on the air idiot? No he didn’t so what ever he did on his own time is his business. If he did something illegal he should be charged. You see that is the difference between Republicans and liberal thinkers, Republicans will still support liars, crooks, misogynists, bigots and homophobic jerks. Liberals will not support anyone if they have broken the law. If Hunter Biden broke the law he should be charged and taken to court. But you idiots still support Trump and we all know that man is a thief, a pathological liar, a fraud and a crook and you still support him. That is you flaw and that is the reason the US is in such a horrible state right now.
@T. Dmytryshyn who are you talkin to I don’t support Trump or Democrats or Republicans or any of you morons still living under the illusion of choice…
They shouldn’t be called news they should be called DAY OF OUR LIVES😂
days of their lives, not mine!
Imagine if Ron Reagan never eliminated truth in reporting and equal time doctrines
It takes direct questioning, under oath, to make these grifters and con artists tell the truth.
This is what government needs to talking about and holding court on instead letting Republicans waste government and everybody else time on b.s. like social media censorship
If I heard that CNN, NBC, PBS or any other News Network had knowingly lied on what they were reporting I would be just as upset with them as I am with Fox. The one main thing is that I knew Fox was lying because I pay attention and stay involved in what is going on in the world. Also I actually have common sense.
I read several comments to a video on this same subject, and one of the Republican commenters claimed there was a leaked audio of the CEO of CNN (allegedly) telling his employees to smear Trump. If the audio is legitimate, the difference is that CNN only has to run videos of Trump and his actual words to smear him. Trump smears himself, so CNN doesn’t have to make up lies to smear Trump, unlike Fox News, who make up lies to help Trump. I mean, sure, it’s inappropriate for the CEO of a news network to order his employees to smear anyone, but still.
“I also have common sense ”
Dunning Kruger in full effect.
But yes, it’s a big difference to mess up a news report and what Fox propaganda outlet does.
One is reporting without checking the sources correctly or messing up statements or data.
Fox constructs mis and disinformation. Uses Evolutionary psychology (Tribalism, us against them, culture war, fear mongering etc) and individuals like Carlson are using stochastic terrorism.
They construct a narrative that is based on outrage and pure lies in order to get a certain group (a tribe) to get emotional connected…
“THEY are coming for your job.”
“THEY want to turn your kids into Aphrodite transsexual cyborgs.”
“THEY are atheists trying to destroy western Christianity.”
“THEY are stealing the election.”
Imagine you constantly 7 days a week hear from a News station that there is a deep state cabal of atheists, Jews and LGBTQ propagandists that are trying to take your job, destroy your Culture, indoctrinate your kids and then cheat at an election. Of course THEY are also planning to take your Guns.”
Emotional unstable individuals WILL actually believe – thanks to Fox propaganda – that they are saving America from the evil that Fox propaganda outlet talks about 24/7. This is why the MAGA type Christian Nationalists and Trumplicans are so dangerous. They have been indoctrinated from early on by local churches (evangelicals and pentecostal denominations typically) to mistrust science, critical thinking, enlightenment philosophy, other religions and liberalism.
Then individuals like Rush Limbaugh indoctrinated their parents…maybe even individuals like Michael Savage or other far right fear mongering hate propagandists.
These people are like creationists….it takes an incredible amount of education, debate, life experience and reading to get these people back to thinking clear. Some religious individuals are so afraid of hell and their family/friends that they never leave a religious group…even through they doubt.
It the same with these far right types. Once they are propaganda washed…it is hard to get the humanity back. That’s why Russian citizen are not letting go of Putin and his authoritarianism. That’s why Nazi Germany had a citizenry commiting outrageous crimes against humanity. That’s why religious fundamentalists would gladly dismantle our secular liberal democratic republic and why Trumplicans storm the US Capitol.
Fox propaganda is literally a type of religious terrorist organization. It spreads anti democratic propaganda and blames certain groups for the demise of American culture.
The worst about it is that they don’t do it because they are part of the cult….nope. They just want the $$$ of the tribe they are pumping full with hate, fear, lies and fables.
In a normal world….and especially after World War 2….a radical political propaganda outlet like Fox should be illegal. Regulations and a clear separation of journalists and politicians should exist….where it would be illegal for a journalist to actively do propaganda for a particular party or Politician (example Sean Hannity doing active Trump campaign rally propaganda infront of an audience.)
Fox and their lies have literally destroyed American families, put individuals in danger via stochastic terrorism and have blood on their hands due to the vaccine disinformation and election fraud lies…
In a normal world Fox would be forced to close it’s doors or remain as fact based news outlet with heavy regulations concerning opinion programs.
At this point Fox is the US version of Putin’s State ran propaganda news or North Korea State controlled news.
Fox is just an echo chamber meant to entertain MAGA crazies
The real national new broadcasting companies are obligated by rules and regulations to tell the truth
It’s amazes me that Fox viewers still have the gall to call out people for watching CNN & MSNBC cause they didn’t fall for the big lie, while they got duped.
If Fox doesn’t put it on their ‘news’ shows, a lot of people won’t even know about it because that’s all they watch.
@Shane Alan it is just reference to the research that fox news viewers wont follow any other news source, but viewers who watch MSNBC or CNN get their news from multiple source. So Fox news watchers wont be getting the information about this, but if this were to happen to MSNBC, those viewers would get this information.
@SorbusAucuparia it honestly seems to me its the other way around. Cnn/msnbc viewers live in their own news bubble, which is pretty apparent given how uninformed they are on the scale of all the false or fabricated scandals they’ve pushed over the years that have fallen apart.
Just by the fact alone that 95% of all other news outlets are hard left wing would suggest right wingers are more likely to consume more news from both sides of the spectrum
It’s up to the rest of us to spread it anyway can.
Cult crazies don’t want news. They want an echo chamber. Hence, the popularity of fox.
I’m just wondering why the FCC is not involved or why FOX is still on the air. You would think that a television network that helped facilitate a hostile takeover of the government would be shut down.
FCC doesn’t control cable networks. Only broadcast networks.
Looks like if this ever gets out it might hurt FOX, but hey, who thinks a FOX viewer will ever hear the truth.
A big step would be for those who knew it was a lie to be held criminally libel and pay a high price for insurrection
Ryan is fully committed to cutting Social Security and Medicare. His policies are identical to Rick Scott.
Paul Ryan, the guy who fought hard to give himself a tax break and pension retired at a young age into the sunsets…with a great benefits package. Great!