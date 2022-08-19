Recent Post
- ‘Peace has come to Afghanistan’: Afghans on US troop withdrawal
37 comments
Why don’t we all just ask Brian stelter his expert and trusted opinion on this? Oh wait we can’t, he got fired due to low ratings. 👌😂😂😂😂
@C.A.T. yeah so u back out of all of trumps agreements but that one. That mistake stands with biden and u know it
Let’s ask some women and girls in Afghanistan if they feel at peace?
@Jo Sm nah, I just don’t waste my breath arguing with misogynists.
Or ask the judge who think a teenager is “not mature enough to get abortion”.
Don’t do it. They’ll probably get stoned to death for talking to you.
The ‘religion of peace’ brings ‘peace’ where ever it goes.
@Danny Mancheno then can we stop refering to a clearly not peacefull religion (full of conflicts) the “religion of peace”?
@JMO lol bot account?
@Justin Trud-un He’s not the only one who thinks that. Look at what’s happening to pregnant teens now, plus a 10 year old. F##king horrible!! All because of religion.
@Donna lol you really compare chopping off heads to being pro life? Yeah cool logic and reasoning.
I’m glad, we should have left years ago
Really
Can’t agree more !
Co-signed. Should have been out in 2011.
I agree, the US shouldn’t have been there.
The best thing we did was leave. The worst thing was to go there in the first place. Read the book “The Last Mogul” and you will know why. They want to live the way they have for centuries without change. It has taken the British, the Russians and the Americans losing lives to realize that. Read ” The Last Mogul”.
Co-signed. Though we had to, but we should have left in 2011.
The Taliban played the long game. And in the end, the long game always wins. Afghanistan…. The place where empires go to die.
Now it is the Taliban’s turn. It also won’t end well for them.
Blame Bush for thinking he could get rid of the Taliban; but failed to do it for 8 years.
True. We have no business in their religious dump.
‘Peace’ to tyrants means absence of opposition.
So the “benefits” of Americans being in Afghanistan didn’t “trickle down” on the people of that area. I know how they feel. I’ve been waiting for “trickle down” to work since Ronnie Ray Gun was in office.
You know you actually have to work for your money, right? Imagine being so pathetic to complain for 40 years that the government or “the rich” aren’t giving you more.
Seems like we are doing what needed to be done
I am not sure whether to feel relieved or interpret this as a case when the US & NATO troops left, the TALIBAN can do whatever they want to smoke out any opposition. So its a case of letting them have their ways but don’t ask for any aid/help as long as they don’t have even the basic human rights consideration for their own people
“Peace has come to Afghanistan.” Now they are free to wallow in their version of that, and the human rights beat down that comes with that special brand of ignorance.
If they can get manufacturing going and farming a greater economic government situation that would stabilize the country that would be great 👍
Maybe im being optimistic, but honestly hope they change there ways. Bring actual peace there, invest in thier people and bring it all back to glory. Who knows, they could do it. They got the resources there to do it too
Good job Joe! Well done!
You just shat on 13 graves
With American and Foreign Forces withdrawal
Taliban must be independent and run the country peacefully and with economic success. All foreign aid must be frozen immediately as this infringe Taliban independence
The shoot down wasn’t as the helicopter was landing, it was upon takeoff with enemy prisoners of war onboard.