Pelosi Introduces Resolution To Award Congressional Gold Medals To Capitol Officers | MTP Daily

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduces resolution to award Congressional gold medals to Capitol police officers including Brian Sicknick, Howard Leibengood, Jeffrey Smith and Eugene Goodman. Aired on 02/11/2021.
Bravo….
Democracy Will Reign…
We The People…
Peace & Love
Treat people the way you want to be treated!!!
tell that to the cowardly GOP cult
I wish I could be with you right now.
I think you mean “REIGN” , unless you shower thee people you love with democracy, then, by all means-make it RAIN.
@Lolo Dee I did, lol…
GOP Senators are calling those brave officers who defended them during tRump’s coup, ‘Suckers and Losers’ with their actions.
Karma will eventually, end up getting those GOP Senators in the end.
@Diana Beebe Oh, how I hope and wish.
If, god forbid, there was another breach of our Capitol, officers would again put their lives in harm’s way to protect these pond scum automatons.
@Christine King unfortunately, yes I think you are correct 💔
they all should get a raise out of expresident trump’s benefits.
But they are all racists. ACAB. Remember?
They were just doing thier job,Goober. Demoncrats are such babies.
@David Eby they did way more than their job, republicans no nothing about real life, entitled kids.
@Gonz They did thier job,Goober. You aren’t a veteran are you? You like to reap the benefits of what adults did before you. Grow up and give something to society instead of just sucking up whet others worked for.
@David Eby loosing your life is not in your paycheck. they did above requested, cuz the people supposed to take care was not requested in time. moron.
Those brave officers deserve to be honored!
Sadly many Republicans don’t have one ounce of those officers honor or integrity!
They were stormtroopers a few months ago. Hirono stormed out of the Senate hearing when they were being targeted by mobs night after night. How do you explain that? Sisnick died on the 7th. They won’t release the autopsy report but he said he was fine that night. Don’t you want to get to the bottom of what happened? Trump may even be more guilty then you hope.
A memorial on the mall at least.
@Mimzy Jinx the man was beaten over the head with a fire extinguisher. Head injuries are notoriously unpredictable. Liam Neeson’s wife fell while skiing and hit her head on a rock. She was wearing a helmet. She got up after medical treatment, was walking around and talking. She seemed fine. Then she collapsed and died. She had injured her brain when her head struck the rock.
This officer died at the hands of a baying mob. All we need to do now is identify ALL of the guilty and punish them to the fullest extent of the law. If the Republicans don’t do the right thing, the people must. Vote all of those entitled roaches out of office.
@Helen Short In the olden days they would have waited until AFTER a criminal investigation before holding the trial. No matter how certain the events appeared to be.
Maybe even a gold medal for sprinting!
They may have prevented civil war. Had these officers abamdoned their oaths (as some Republican Senators are obviously going to do), i cant immagine what bloodshed would have followed. The officers are heroes. Absolutely worthy of Congressional Medals of Honor!
@Mimzy JinxRussian trolls are everywhere
@Mimzy Jinx Enjoy the rubles you get from my replies as you will soon run out of toilet paper
@zidge1751 You seem to have Russia on your brain. Very telling.
@zidge1751 Seriously, why are you so racist against Russians?
“Mimzy Jinx”: ⚠️TROLL ALERT⚠️
**IGNORE THIS PROPAGANDIST**
Those officers are more deserving of the medal of freedom than recipients Limbaugh and Nunes!
Worlds away much more deserving!
Absolutely the right thing to do..
I’m sure the Capitol Hill Police Officers could not have imagined what they were going to be confronted with that day. As a Marine veteran, I salute them for what they had to endure, and for defending our democracy on that horrific day.
👏👏♥️👏👏
David J, well stated sir and thank you and your family for your service and sacrifice to our country.
republicans do your job, honor them vote to convict
Thank you, this is well deserved.
Replublican senators gives giant middle finger to America
Congratulations To Those Officers! This Makes Me So Sad…
Eugin Goodman deserves more than a medal, if it was not for him they may have not been a congress. he deserves a statue! he did more for the country and democracy around the world than most.
And then the “Defund the Police” crowd can tear that statue down!
Agree! His Statue, inside the Rotunda!
people who give thumbs down are traitors. FBI should investigate those people
Officer Goodman, among many others that day are true heroes.
Is that the guy that tapped Mitt Romney on the shoulder while bravely running away from a possible thread? You Americans need better heroes.
@Flipje Tiel he also singlr handedly lead the mop away from the room where they holding the leaders. Go somehwere else with your hate.
We salute all those who safeguard our incredible country. Let’s stay vigilant and get a handle on this virus. 🇺🇸☮️
Democrats honor the heroic victims and Trump and his Senate invertebrates honor the murderers.
