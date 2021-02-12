Pelosi Introduces Resolution To Award Congressional Gold Medals To Capitol Officers | MTP Daily

TOPICS:
February 12, 2021

 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduces resolution to award Congressional gold medals to Capitol police officers including Brian Sicknick, Howard Leibengood, Jeffrey Smith and Eugene Goodman. Aired on 02/11/2021.
Pelosi Introduces Resolution To Award Congressional Gold Medals To Capitol Officers | MTP Daily

55 Comments on "Pelosi Introduces Resolution To Award Congressional Gold Medals To Capitol Officers | MTP Daily"

  1. Felix Damian Burgos | February 11, 2021 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Bravo….

  2. Techy Nerdy Gypsy | February 11, 2021 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Democracy Will Reign…
    We The People…
    Peace & Love
    Treat people the way you want to be treated!!!

  3. A Centaur | February 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    GOP Senators are calling those brave officers who defended them during tRump’s coup, ‘Suckers and Losers’ with their actions.

  4. Gonz | February 11, 2021 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    they all should get a raise out of expresident trump’s benefits.

  5. Deborah Rasmussen | February 11, 2021 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Those brave officers deserve to be honored!
    Sadly many Republicans don’t have one ounce of those officers honor or integrity!

    • Mimzy Jinx | February 11, 2021 at 1:17 PM | Reply

      They were stormtroopers a few months ago. Hirono stormed out of the Senate hearing when they were being targeted by mobs night after night. How do you explain that? Sisnick died on the 7th. They won’t release the autopsy report but he said he was fine that night. Don’t you want to get to the bottom of what happened? Trump may even be more guilty then you hope.

    • Chris Houston | February 11, 2021 at 1:29 PM | Reply

      A memorial on the mall at least.

    • Helen Short | February 11, 2021 at 1:41 PM | Reply

      @Mimzy Jinx the man was beaten over the head with a fire extinguisher. Head injuries are notoriously unpredictable. Liam Neeson’s wife fell while skiing and hit her head on a rock. She was wearing a helmet. She got up after medical treatment, was walking around and talking. She seemed fine. Then she collapsed and died. She had injured her brain when her head struck the rock.

      This officer died at the hands of a baying mob. All we need to do now is identify ALL of the guilty and punish them to the fullest extent of the law. If the Republicans don’t do the right thing, the people must. Vote all of those entitled roaches out of office.

    • Mimzy Jinx | February 11, 2021 at 1:50 PM | Reply

      @Helen Short In the olden days they would have waited until AFTER a criminal investigation before holding the trial. No matter how certain the events appeared to be.

    • Flipje Tiel | February 11, 2021 at 4:35 PM | Reply

      Maybe even a gold medal for sprinting!

  6. K8 B | February 11, 2021 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    They may have prevented civil war. Had these officers abamdoned their oaths (as some Republican Senators are obviously going to do), i cant immagine what bloodshed would have followed. The officers are heroes. Absolutely worthy of Congressional Medals of Honor!

  7. Marc Anthony Cubbage | February 11, 2021 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Those officers are more deserving of the medal of freedom than recipients Limbaugh and Nunes!

  8. Kath hammett | February 11, 2021 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Absolutely the right thing to do..

  9. David J | February 11, 2021 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    I’m sure the Capitol Hill Police Officers could not have imagined what they were going to be confronted with that day. As a Marine veteran, I salute them for what they had to endure, and for defending our democracy on that horrific day.

  10. autumn rain | February 11, 2021 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    republicans do your job, honor them vote to convict

    • The Blade | February 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM | Reply

      Hawley should be shunned and ignored by all the men and women who protect this educated fool. He can not show them respect by paying attention as they are shown on-screen fighting for their lives. Sad.

  11. M. Meeker | February 11, 2021 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    Thank you, this is well deserved.

  12. Denny Bailey | February 11, 2021 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    Replublican senators gives giant middle finger to America

  13. Denny Bailey | February 11, 2021 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    • HS | February 12, 2021 at 12:06 AM | Reply

      I have seen the video of the staging of the ”insurrection”.
      The players were actors and everything was staged managed.
      The woman supposedly shot was an actress and the blood was fake.
      All was fake to be used in the impeachment.

      Anyone that defends the 2020 election as legitimate is either a moron or a traitor to the Republic.
      Trump won in a landslide.
      Biden is not the president.

      The police officer did not die on the hill.
      He texted his brother 24 hours after he was supposed to be dead.
      Then he supposedly died of a ”stroke” which was the CIA murdering him to stop him from talking and as a lesson to others.
      His body was cremated straight after his death……. before anyone could conduct an autopsy.

  14. Joann Preston | February 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    Congratulations To Those Officers! This Makes Me So Sad…

  15. M Q | February 11, 2021 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    Eugin Goodman deserves more than a medal, if it was not for him they may have not been a congress. he deserves a statue! he did more for the country and democracy around the world than most.

  16. GiantArc SFORA | February 11, 2021 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    people who give thumbs down are traitors. FBI should investigate those people

  17. kirara2516 | February 11, 2021 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    Officer Goodman, among many others that day are true heroes.

    • Flipje Tiel | February 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM | Reply

      Is that the guy that tapped Mitt Romney on the shoulder while bravely running away from a possible thread? You Americans need better heroes.

    • Mrs Fefe | February 11, 2021 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @Flipje Tiel he also singlr handedly lead the mop away from the room where they holding the leaders. Go somehwere else with your hate.

  18. Adam Miller | February 11, 2021 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    We salute all those who safeguard our incredible country. Let’s stay vigilant and get a handle on this virus. 🇺🇸☮️

  19. Suomy Nona | February 11, 2021 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    Democrats honor the heroic victims and Trump and his Senate invertebrates honor the murderers.

  20. KAREN | February 11, 2021 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    In states that are expensive to live in the minimum wage should be $20 to $25 per hour…examples New York and California

