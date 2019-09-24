Pelosi Reconsiders Impeachment Resistance, Talks Next Steps With Nadler | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Pelosi Reconsiders Impeachment Resistance, Talks Next Steps With Nadler | The 11th Hour | MSNBC 1

September 24, 2019

 

NBC News has confirmed Speaker Pelosi is backing off her earlier resistance of discussing impeachment and is talking to Judiciary Cmte. Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler about next steps. Aired on 09/23/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Pelosi Reconsiders Impeachment Resistance, Talks Next Steps With Nadler | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

36 Comments on "Pelosi Reconsiders Impeachment Resistance, Talks Next Steps With Nadler | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Hilary Arnold | September 24, 2019 at 2:15 AM | Reply

    Would they all just grow a f@cking spine.

    • William H | September 24, 2019 at 7:52 AM | Reply

      There’s nothing to impeach Trump on.

    • Marilyn Reallon | September 24, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      @William H . If only that were true! If Obama had done half as much crap as Trump you would be screaming your head off!

    • Octavius Chan | September 24, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      Lol im pretty sure pelosi’s last name is actually peloski. Arent you americans glad you glorified the reckless pursuit of money for decades? Bribing american politicians? No problem: scummy americans will do anything for money

    • Dribrom Sunrock | September 24, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @Octavius Chan Not for decades, almost only a decade. Citizen United v. FEC was in 2010 that ruled that money is free speech. And pretty mush everyone on the left is against that ruling.

  2. Kenneth Nash | September 24, 2019 at 2:18 AM | Reply

    Do your job President pelosi and impeach traitor Trump and accessory pence.

    • Yo-yos Tenbucks | September 24, 2019 at 6:29 AM | Reply

      Hey fukkboy, tell us how many years you’ve been playing the stage for the devil’s legion as a backstabbing kunt.
      We’re waiting..

    • The One | September 24, 2019 at 7:18 AM | Reply

      WERE ALL GONNA DIE! VOTE DEMOCRAT TO NOT DIE! Trump is Racist! Only Hillary and Bernie are not Racist! Vote Democrat to not be Racists and Gets the Frees!

    • Slapdat Hugh Jass | September 24, 2019 at 7:37 AM | Reply

      Kenneth Nash – You start impeachment AFTER establishing proof of a “high crime or misdemeanor”, not before.

  3. ih8tusernam3s | September 24, 2019 at 2:28 AM | Reply

    C’mon Pelosi, stop trading stocks and work for the people.

    • hubert chibuye | September 24, 2019 at 2:57 AM | Reply

      She knows the consequences you people don’t about.

    • 4c1dr3fl3x | September 24, 2019 at 3:27 AM | Reply

      @hubert chibuye No, she doesn’t. She knows the status quo of fundraising in decades past, and that’s all she cares about. She’s just another example of the one-track mind elderly politicians develop when their faculties begin to fail

    • Gerald Sanders | September 24, 2019 at 4:53 AM | Reply

      hubert chibuye Lol so she doesn’t believe that majority of the country wants him impeached. You impeaching Trump shows your voters that you care and in return they will vote even more effectively for the Dems. If Nancy and Chuck wants to keep their positions they better start listening to the voters.

    • MIchael Rigby | September 24, 2019 at 8:40 AM | Reply

      @Gerald Sanders I want Schumer and Pelosi to go to the assisted living facility that my Dad had to endure after 5 decades of trying to teach sleepy, no neck kids to pass English.

  4. Nick Walker | September 24, 2019 at 2:32 AM | Reply

    Just do it…..IMPEACHMENT

  5. Astra | September 24, 2019 at 3:09 AM | Reply

    Something’s wrong here. Is Pelosi working with Trump? We’re way past the we’ll consider it phase all over again. They’re worrried about getting reelection while America is asking them to stop the current corruption.

  6. Jennie Gall | September 24, 2019 at 3:47 AM | Reply

    “I think” “I don’t think” — does anybody KNOW anything? Do you have any FACTS? No.

  7. catalinacurio | September 24, 2019 at 4:13 AM | Reply

    This sent shivers of anticipation down my spine! Time to impeach, trump just handed Americans a life line! 😊

  8. wily wascal | September 24, 2019 at 6:28 AM | Reply

    White Evangelicals made deal with the devil, crucified their plastic Jesus on their used popsicle stick. Because family values?!

  9. wily wascal | September 24, 2019 at 6:38 AM | Reply

    One wall isn’t good enough for Trump. Which is why he’s getting four.

  10. wily wascal | September 24, 2019 at 6:41 AM | Reply

    From the standpoint of crap, Terribly Toxic Twisted Tyrant Terrorist Twit Traitor Trump is full of it.

  11. MyEyesBled | September 24, 2019 at 7:34 AM | Reply

    If she still refuses… Nancy would be Obstructing Justice

  12. E P | September 24, 2019 at 7:54 AM | Reply

    The tipping point was a while ago. Now its just overflowing big time. Stop the political talk and do what is right to stop this man.

  13. MIchael Rigby | September 24, 2019 at 8:37 AM | Reply

    Pelosi is demonstrating the dems version of ‘party over Country’

  14. WritersOnTheWall | September 24, 2019 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    Pelosi needs to be impeached, she sat on her hands too long

  15. Tim Harris | September 24, 2019 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    My not impeaching your enabling Trump and all other bad actors in the future! should have been done months ago!!! grow a spine democrats!!!

  16. Grace O | September 24, 2019 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    No due diligence hold-outs? More concerned about the politics and your seats than the country? How is that any different than what Trump and the GOP are doing to us? 🤔

  17. Dr. Kay | September 24, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Make America great again ….. Impeach Trump NOW

  18. DragonFae16 | September 24, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Remember how people were against impeaching Nixon until the truth came out through the impeachment trials? Once the truth was shown and known, the calls for Nixon to resign were huge. It will be the same with Trump. The House has a duty to stop Trump from turning America into a dictatorship – with Barr helping his buddy do what ever he wants, like elected for life.

  19. scott Johnson | September 24, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    The Republicans must bring impeachment in order to save face.
    Donald Trump has had way more than a chance !
    We all make mistakes but this is fixable.

  20. John O | September 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    VOTE Blue!! Impeach the criminal president

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.