NBC News has confirmed Speaker Pelosi is backing off her earlier resistance of discussing impeachment and is talking to Judiciary Cmte. Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler about next steps. Aired on 09/23/19.
Pelosi Reconsiders Impeachment Resistance, Talks Next Steps With Nadler | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Would they all just grow a f@cking spine.
There’s nothing to impeach Trump on.
@William H . If only that were true! If Obama had done half as much crap as Trump you would be screaming your head off!
Lol im pretty sure pelosi’s last name is actually peloski. Arent you americans glad you glorified the reckless pursuit of money for decades? Bribing american politicians? No problem: scummy americans will do anything for money
@Octavius Chan Not for decades, almost only a decade. Citizen United v. FEC was in 2010 that ruled that money is free speech. And pretty mush everyone on the left is against that ruling.
Do your job President pelosi and impeach traitor Trump and accessory pence.
Hey fukkboy, tell us how many years you’ve been playing the stage for the devil’s legion as a backstabbing kunt.
We’re waiting..
WERE ALL GONNA DIE! VOTE DEMOCRAT TO NOT DIE! Trump is Racist! Only Hillary and Bernie are not Racist! Vote Democrat to not be Racists and Gets the Frees!
Kenneth Nash – You start impeachment AFTER establishing proof of a “high crime or misdemeanor”, not before.
C’mon Pelosi, stop trading stocks and work for the people.
She knows the consequences you people don’t about.
@hubert chibuye No, she doesn’t. She knows the status quo of fundraising in decades past, and that’s all she cares about. She’s just another example of the one-track mind elderly politicians develop when their faculties begin to fail
hubert chibuye Lol so she doesn’t believe that majority of the country wants him impeached. You impeaching Trump shows your voters that you care and in return they will vote even more effectively for the Dems. If Nancy and Chuck wants to keep their positions they better start listening to the voters.
@Gerald Sanders I want Schumer and Pelosi to go to the assisted living facility that my Dad had to endure after 5 decades of trying to teach sleepy, no neck kids to pass English.
Just do it…..IMPEACHMENT
Just do it….TRUMP 2020
Nick Walker – Democrats’ articles of “high crimes and misdemeanors” for impeaching Trump: “He hurts our feelings and we don’t like him.”
Something’s wrong here. Is Pelosi working with Trump? We’re way past the we’ll consider it phase all over again. They’re worrried about getting reelection while America is asking them to stop the current corruption.
They should be worried about being re-elected if they don’t. ….
“I think” “I don’t think” — does anybody KNOW anything? Do you have any FACTS? No.
This sent shivers of anticipation down my spine! Time to impeach, trump just handed Americans a life line! 😊
White Evangelicals made deal with the devil, crucified their plastic Jesus on their used popsicle stick. Because family values?!
One wall isn’t good enough for Trump. Which is why he’s getting four.
From the standpoint of crap, Terribly Toxic Twisted Tyrant Terrorist Twit Traitor Trump is full of it.
If she still refuses… Nancy would be Obstructing Justice
The tipping point was a while ago. Now its just overflowing big time. Stop the political talk and do what is right to stop this man.
Stop this man from doing what exactly?
Pelosi is demonstrating the dems version of ‘party over Country’
Pelosi needs to be impeached, she sat on her hands too long
My not impeaching your enabling Trump and all other bad actors in the future! should have been done months ago!!! grow a spine democrats!!!
No due diligence hold-outs? More concerned about the politics and your seats than the country? How is that any different than what Trump and the GOP are doing to us? 🤔
Make America great again ….. Impeach Trump NOW
Remember how people were against impeaching Nixon until the truth came out through the impeachment trials? Once the truth was shown and known, the calls for Nixon to resign were huge. It will be the same with Trump. The House has a duty to stop Trump from turning America into a dictatorship – with Barr helping his buddy do what ever he wants, like elected for life.
The Republicans must bring impeachment in order to save face.
Donald Trump has had way more than a chance !
We all make mistakes but this is fixable.
VOTE Blue!! Impeach the criminal president