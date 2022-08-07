Pelosi says US will ‘not abandon’ Taiwan as China begins military drills

Recent Post
47 comments
Doesn’t Taiwan have every right to be independent?
When there is trouble at home, you can divert it by causing trouble elsewhere ~ Pelosi
Anybody else getting tired of these people speaking for us, leading us into wars, causing economic recessions, and countless other atrocities we’re supposed to all ignore or forget?
One word. Democrats
@Ultra MEGA , Yeah lets take on the big club called M.I.C. ……
@Will Smith, slapping Xi Jinping , Were you born just last year?
@Tim Minh youre writing for china, you have no idea what democracy is. But you did get another fifty cents!
Combat would be very scary and a lot of people would die or be wounded
it wont happen it will be a skirmish at best.
I’m ready
Well the way how I see it those are not drills that’s an small Invasion Force it’s the same thing they were doing with the Ukraine and Russia thing🤔
@Dueville7777
Ukraine is a small country and was a part of Russia before. Taiwan is a small island with a military might. Besides if China decides there’s countries around it that have Treaties with the USA and their Allies. During Korean/Vietnam War that’s what happened. We sent troops to aid in both countries. My own kid is in Europe right now but my Homeland is close to that Taiwan straight.
Since the Ukrainians support the independence of Taiwan Province, why do you not allow the people of Donbass to become independent? More than 13,000 people in Donbass have died since 2014. When will the people of Donbass be free?
…”and the 3 frog-like demons went out to the kings of the world to gather them up for WAR”…
🙏It’s time we pray that our world leaders get along.🙏
@ok you know what i mean. nothing else need to say🌚.
@StarN Yellow no i don’
Nance says the US won’t abandon Taiwan, as she finishes her photo opp tour and flies out of the country.
Thanks Nance, next time you’re in the neighbourhood, pls don’t stop by.
Pelosi is like, I only made a pit stop to pick up some snacks and everyone lost their minds.
“Like you didn’t abandon Ukraine?”
– Uncle Owen
Absolutely, just like we didn’t abandon Afghanistan.
~Lets go Brandon
Husband: “Family is everything. I support that.” Also husband: “Family is everything. I support that, but my hot sister-in-law is also good looking and I support her also.” / USA: “We stand to the One China principle”. Also USA: “We very very like and support Taiwan.”
This is totally not the case here. You are giving the wrong analogy here.
Just like US did not abandon Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc.
If it got the resources and money make capabilities that the US wants then they will be safe. And seeing as their talent is in computer chips, they def won’t let any other power try to take over.
Isn’t there still like 2,000 US troops in Iraq. Also pretty sure we just had another successful drone Strike that killed a terrorist in Afghanistan. Plus my shoes and socks are made in Vietnam and we got a lot of great war movies from it. So, these are all wins in my book.
Assalamu Alaykum Bhai My name Bashir Are U Blessed Simething Extra WaAllahu Alam
Also US : “We Selling Weapon soon”
But cannot reach taiwan
Keep dreaming kid they wouldn’t visit Taiwan and not defend it think.
Those guys still popping fireworks over there? Someone’s having military tantrum.
Pelosi be like: I’m 82 and just got over covid… I don’t give AF—! 🤣
She’s an old bat that just left a big mess.
@Magic Rooster She didn’t leave a mess. What most ppl, who are saying she’s in the “wrong,” don’t understand is that China will still be doing what they are doing with or without that visit. It’s like ppl who make excuses for abusers… “well, if I hadn’t done this then he would have done that to me.” Those ppl are looking for any reason, someone else to blame, to do the evils that they were going to do anyway and Taiwan knew that. That is why Taiwan’s president welcomed the visit. If they thought the cons out weighed the pros, then they would have “postponed the visit” with any US official. The way China infiltrates an area isn’t with loud force, it’s through slow and quiet encroachment of the territorial lines like what they did with the Uyghurs, Tibet, India, HK, Africa… ect.
Aside from that Taiwan has never been a part of China. It’s an independent island that a fair amount of Chinese ppl fled to in order to escape political persecution. That is why they speak in a Taiwanese dialect bc the native ppl of Taiwan isn’t Chinese. It’s just been a melding of Chinese culture bc so many Chinese ppl went there. It’s also why the they defined the language as Taiwanese and not Chinese/Mandarin. It’s the same with HK, the main direct spoken in HK is Cantonese, not Mandarin, and China is just walking around claim random things bc the ppl in charge is getting greedy.
Yeah, USA didn’t abandon Ucrania it’s just a strategy 😉
“If two fish are fighting in a river an Englishman must have passed by” – Native American saying
Cuz in america there are several societies working together ..who are spread across the world ..They are watching you ..and im the one😎
Eddie Thundercloud for president. Build that wall of corn.
Old people make stupid mistakes, young people go to war and died for them in the name of a country and democracy.. really stupid!!
2:05 it’s only a humiliation because China thinks that Taiwan is theirs. China is humiliated by its own actions. The ppl of Taiwan spoke and they don’t want PRC. It’s not Beijing’s business.
The comical lines of soliders of well autographed show’s of the Chinese army in parades is just so GOOD for the world to see, however, let’s all remember that the Moguls came and destroyed China in mid-15th Century, later the English came with just several gun boats and stopped the great Chinese army then the Japanese Armey came and committed great damage and war crimes, and also destroyed China.
Now that China has earned a few dollars and think that money can buy all and such said, however sorry, they can never stand up to any modern 1st world army in battle, this is simple fact, just like anything you buy made in China, its broken in second use and is just rubbish, same for this mighty Chinese Army, use one time then broken and sent to the rubbish bin,,,,,,
There was no answer from the lady about “One China Policy”. Something important is missing, isn’t it?
“Not abandon” is not equal to “Defend/no fly-zone”