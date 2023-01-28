Recent Post
- Memphis ‘Scorpion Unit’ under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols’ death
- ‘Mistakes were made’: Pence on classified documents found at his home
- Pelosi speaks after the release of video of husband’s attack
- Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
- ‘Caldron of fire’: Battle between Ukrainian forces and Wagner group intensifies in Bakhmut
57 comments
This must be absolutely heart breaking for her, and impossible to watch!
@Cody Russow Looks like he dropped his pants to distract Depape 😂
@Cody Russow bahaha you’ll believe anything 🤣🤣🤡🤡
The innocence on Paul Pelosi’s face while the cops are standing there in the doorway, heartbreaking, amazing the perp got arrested without being beaten himself, heartbreaking
@all4bitcoin Only in MAGA RepubliCON land of “law and order” where holding a drink is criminal and trying to murder someone with a hammer isn’t. Uneducated trash.
@all4bitcoin Did we watch the same video? Because he was holding the hammer trying to stop the guy from striking him. How can he hold a glass?
Stop with the horrible comments..hopefully no one here has a family member attacked by a maniac.
Paul was playing with his gay boy toy who is an illegal alien and just happens to be a little whcko. A hammer as a sex toy, who knew?
That was not my first thought when I saw those comments. You’re a kinder person than I am, these folks are a holes
HE LITERALLY OPENED THE DOOR WITH A DRINK IN HIS HAND AND THE OTHER HAND ON THE HAMMER DOES THAT LOOK LIKE SOMEONE WHO IS TERRIFED??? SERIOUSLY KAREN???? SEROIUSLY WAKE UP
Yeah… I couldn’t watch it either. ❤
Paul was playing with his gay boy toy who is an illegal alien and just happens to be a little whcko. A hammer as a sex toy, who knew?
Im glad to hear she choose not to see it. It was horrible!
Seen worse in an antifa riot I mean peaceful protest
Paul was playing with his gay boy toy who is an illegal alien and just happens to be a little whcko. A hammer as a sex toy, who knew?
It makes me so mad what happened to her husband and I am not a fan of her politics.
What?? Cody ricks is a BOT. It’s not a real account!
But why drop this story to the press? Is it to cover up her recent insider trading? They just dumped 3 million in google stock due to her inside knowledge. This happens CONSTANTLY with the Pelosi Family. She should go to prison as Martha Stewart did!!!!!!
@Arnold Sanchez they will never accept you
You feel bad for her making millions from insider trading as a politician?
@storm skye you are probably going to go to hell.
prayers continue for her and her family
Maybe it’s just Karma for all the millions she has made in insider trading!!!!! They just dropped 3 million in Google Stock in December due to her insider knowledge. IT’S A CRIME!!! Ask Martha Stewart!!
Like are you serious ? Does anyone want to see a video or audio of someone being attacked? I for one is just praying that her husband paul and Nancy are ok…My prayers are with them.. God please stand by and Protect this Family .
@kay armstrong
Did you just try to excuse someone being attacked in their own home by using the word karma.
If that is the case:
I don’t care what the Pelosi family may or may not have done.
Nobody deserves to be attacked in their own home.
And here is one piece of advice to you:
You shouldn’t be using the word karma if that is your opinion.
End of story!
@win lam hamertime ?
@Charles Kasson are you their accountant or market agent?
God Bless you speaker Pelosi ….God Bless Paul we pray for Pauls speed recovery ..God Bless
I honestly don’t know why any Democrat would respond to anything a republican said with respect
I wish I didn’t watch the video either. I was in shock and still emotionally disturbed by what I witnessed.
@Lea Garner Exactly. I judge MAGA RepubliCON criminals for what they are. Criminals at the top and lapdogs at the bottom. Sad and tragic.
@Ben Hoffman oh look it’s another client of his.
Grow up. What happened is terrible but if you’re “emotionally disturbed” by it there is something wrong with you
@Gabriel Jensen Is that what you said about 9/11 and Jan 6?
@DAN No.
God bless you and Paul. I can’t imagine how traumatized you’re feeling.
He had a drink in his hand I doubt he felt a thing.
I love your post
It will be nice to take you out for a coffee someday..You seem like a nice person.I was browsing through when I stumbled into your page..I can’t seem to send you a request on my end so I decided to leave a comment here..Can you please send me a Friend request? It would be nice to meet a new friend like you. I have no bad intentions toward us being Friends my dear..😊
God bless her, her family and the U.S. of A.. More prayers needed!
She deserves prison for insider trading.
Yes god bless the people that want to send our tax dollars to support wars in other countrys. They really care about us
I’m So Happy That Paul Pelosi Survived That Brutal Attack! God Bless You And Your Family!!! 🙏
It’s called “taking the high road”. It’s the way adults used to behave.
I can’t imagine what this family has gone through, which one would think would be bad enough, until we remember the comments Republicans, Faux ‘news’ and other despicable commentators made regarding this attack. I hope their mouths keep shut.
Classy move. No need to engage into something that must be absolutely horrific for her.
Agreed. She could have said something about how some of her colleges belittled or even made fun of it. After seeing that footage I think the cops were a little slow to the draw.
My heart goes out to Nancy..that was horrible an video shouldn’t have been published
Ik zou zo’n video misschien beschikbaar maken om te kunnen bekijken op het politiebureau.
@Dude 0853 Agree. It’s not for entertainment.
I feel for this family, if you don’t there is something wrong with you.
Anyone who doesn’t feel how I feel is a moron.
Nice projecting.
Do you know anything about the level of corruption that takes place in the Pelosi family? Obviously not.
this is so shameful. I’m so sorry what happened to her husband and against her. BUt I honestly believe that you might need some protection, arm guards etc. I hate to think what would have happened to her if she had been there.
Lol didn’t you watch the footage, he we all hold a drink while being attacked.
God bless you Nancy Pelosi ! Shining prayers for Paul to continue to full recovery physically and emotionally ! Prayers for all of the family to heal from this. And most importantly sincere, and humongous prayers for ALL PEOPLE to heal from mental illness, greed, and ill will.
My hurt goes out to her and her family! That’s hard to see. 😢