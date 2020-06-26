Pence paints deceptive picture as Covid situation worsens

June 26, 2020

 

The US had just hit a single-day record for new coronavirus cases. More than half the states were seeing increases in the rate of new cases. Multiple states were dealing with record numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations. Texas had announced hours earlier that it had to shut down in-person service at its bars again.
And Vice President Mike Pence told Americans that things were going well.
At a Friday press briefing by the White House's coronavirus task force, the first in nearly two months, task force leader Pence painted a rosy picture of a country steadily getting safer and back to normal.
It was a picture at odds with reality.
Leaving out critical information, Pence delivered a more polished version of the upbeat, all-is-well dishonesty that was a hallmark of previous briefings by President Donald Trump, who did not attend the Friday session.
"Despite what you heard, we are in the middle of a public health disaster," CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on air after the briefing.

  1. Dennis Trepanier | June 26, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    It should be illegal to lie in a public office. Period

  2. s | June 26, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    By Trump Illogic,
    just take away all medical tests,
    and our country will no longer have any sick people
    and Trump can claim he eliminated all diseases

  3. Raoul Radio | June 26, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Trump’s inept and incompetent handling of this pandemic GUARANTEES our economy isn’t going to recover as soon as it might have.

    And America will never be “great” until healthcare and education are affordable for all of us. BTW

  4. Benson | June 26, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Sharpie statistics from the White House. Just goes to show how much they want to fool the masses at whatever cost.

  5. timber_beast | June 26, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    The Court Eunuch has an audience of one.

  6. Demeter ! | June 26, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Everything that’s happening now in these southern states. *Everything.* It was entirely predictable.

    And, in fact, it was predicted to surge exactly as it is now if you:
    a) don’t socially distance;
    b) don’t wear masks; and
    c) reopen too early.

    Every single preventable life we’ve lost are on the hands of these reckless governors, and on Trump’s tiny hands as well.

    • Blue | June 26, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      We’re watching natural selection in real time with trumpsters.

    • MamaKat | June 26, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      William H It’s funny that you’re too stupid to know how stupid you are.

    • diane frady | June 26, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      @William H It is down right amazing how stupid conservatives are!

    • Matt C | June 26, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @Blue lol you say “when its born,they don’t care if it dies”? Yet you support abortions…600 thousand babies killed every year

    • Demeter ! | June 26, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      Matt C — a collection of undeveloped cells =/= a baby. But the clear hypocrisy is that while you and your fellow Republicans DO believe it’s a baby, you act outraged. Yet when your fellow LIVING, BREATHING, FUNCTIONING human beings are dying around you by the hundred thousand, you say, _“oh well.”_ And, “but I want to be able to go to the bar!” And, “well maybe senior citizens need to ‘take one for the team’ and just die so the economy can get going!”

      In another comment I posted, one of your fellow Republicans actually flat out said that all seniors over 65 should just “die already.”

      THAT is the hypocrisy of Republicans, exposing their true colors.

  7. HannaKat McDeavitt | June 26, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Pence: We’ve made tremendous progress in the fight against Coronavirus due to the leadership of President Trump.
    The most delusional and most dangerous man in that administration, Pence.
    They can’t even smell what they’re shoveling. I am so done with these guys, can they just be done already?

  8. Ajile Branch | June 26, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    Our ‘president’ seems to in a race with Pol Pot and Stalin.

  9. Boz M | June 26, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    They should be impeached just for how they have handled covid19, November is too far as it is.

  10. vincent vargas | June 26, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    COME NOVEMBER….FIRE!!! ALL THIS STUPID PEOPLE!!!😡

  11. Biggus Dickus | June 26, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    Mike Pence: The truth is, I have no clue what I’m doing.

  12. Virginia B. Britton | June 26, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Anti science fools think they can deny the virus away

  13. T Thinker | June 26, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    Am I the only one still shocked by Pence? We all know if Trump is talking he’s lying, but it still surprises me that Pence – the very righteous Christian – also lies as much as Trump. The cognitive dissonance is deafening.

  14. Kevin Montrond | June 26, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    Mike Pence : The car runs fine. It has no wheels but it runs just fine. The engine is a potato but it gets great gas mileage. The seats are made of rat hair but it makes it really comfortable.

  15. lily and murphy | June 26, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    We think Pence looks like he’s pretending he is the president addressing his worshippers.
    He sounds and acts so detached from reality. Nutty.

    • 88Gibson LesPaul | June 26, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      Yes he does. He acts as if he practicing being the White, Protestant, Evangelical Pope. Actually, he’s like 1% skim milk. Neither water nor milk and he’s Lukewarm, fit for nothing but spitting out.

    • Frank W | June 26, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      Pence has no connection to the deadly reality that he and Donald Trump have steered every last American in to, nor does he believe in Bible Principles like HONESTY.

  16. Mark Youneva | June 26, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    We’re dealing with two viruses ravaging and wrecking the globe and that will end up costing millions of lives and tens of trillions of dollars in damages:
    *Covid19* and *Covfefe45*

  17. Blade Runner | June 26, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    pence doesn’t look like HE believes what he’s saying about trump. lol. these stooges (trump, pence, barr) are something else!

    • Matt C | June 26, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      Media makes them look bad because they are uncovering the truth about a lot of politicians.

    • Davina Powell | June 26, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      Yep. As soon as he screws his eyes, gives a slight twinkly smile and tries to play the part of the approachable dude, you know he is about to come out with BS. The change in persona is not even subtle

    • Lorne M | June 26, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      @Matt C The media doesn’t tell trump to lie all the time, or tell Barr to be corrupt, or tell Pence to only make statements approved by trump (mostly bullshit). Why can’t you see things for what they are?

  18. David J | June 26, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    COVID-19: ” Pence is clearly confused. The only thing that’s making a lot of progress is yours truly.” 💪😆

  19. Bionic man | June 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    Imagine being stupid enough to believe what Pence and Trump say

