Pence pressed on holding campaign events amid Covid surge

Vice President Mike Pence was twice pressed on the wisdom of holding campaign rallies, even as the administration's own public health experts continue to warn against large public gatherings and as coronavirus cases surge, during a news conference.
As those health experts — including Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci — looked on, Pence characterized attending a rally as a personal decision the government could not impede.
"The freedom of speech, the right to peaceably assemble is enshrined in the Constitution of the United States," Pence said when asked — during the first public briefing by the White House coronavirus task force in two months — why he and President Donald Trump moved forward with campaign events.
