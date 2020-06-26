Pence pressed on holding campaign events amid Covid surge

June 26, 2020

 

Vice President Mike Pence was twice pressed on the wisdom of holding campaign rallies, even as the administration's own public health experts continue to warn against large public gatherings and as coronavirus cases surge, during a news conference.
As those health experts — including Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci — looked on, Pence characterized attending a rally as a personal decision the government could not impede.
"The freedom of speech, the right to peaceably assemble is enshrined in the Constitution of the United States," Pence said when asked — during the first public briefing by the White House coronavirus task force in two months — why he and President Donald Trump moved forward with campaign events.
45 Comments on "Pence pressed on holding campaign events amid Covid surge"

  1. Moos 'told you so' P. | June 26, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    personal responsibility sounds like covfefe to me

  2. imfathersson13 | June 26, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    Omg he’s an idiot too! Fumbling his words and leaving his crumbs of bs all over the floor!

  3. Sami EsHaghi | June 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    😂 that answer was like when u were in highschool and teachers calls u up to the board but u havent study and have no idea what the answear is so u just start rambling for 2 mintues thinking u did it 💪🏼

  4. Jeremy Backup | June 26, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    This Administration is killing thousands of Americans through their incompetence.

    • Suzanne Lehman | June 26, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      I give that a million likes!!!😊

    • David Clark | June 26, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      TENS OF THOUSANDS

    • annie lane | June 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Taya Trefanenko-Walker um 🙄😂

    • David Clark | June 26, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Grateful Fredly
      actually the administration is directly responsible.
      Misinformation and delay has killed THOUSANDS of people.
      You are wrong.

    • annie lane | June 26, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Taya Trefanenko-Walker you do know that the left didn’t think the virus was a big thing right ? They were furious when Trump started shitting down the Country right ? They called him a racist (again) for caring about citizens. UNTIL…..they saw the MSM sway that it’s a problem . They flip 😉 Seriously. How anyone thinks news outlets even care anymore other than money is sad 🙁

  5. PragmaticP | June 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    “If you can’t dazzle them with your brilliance, blind them with bullsh**” – Unknown

  6. Kym Bartley | June 26, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Translation: Trump and Pence don’t give a damn about the American people.

  7. Teri | June 26, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    Why do they even hold those conferences? They are useless.

    • R. McBride | June 26, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      Biggest waste of my time… fortunately, I was in the middle of making dinner, so I could kind of mentally escape. My poor husband, however… He was leaping out of his lounger, swearing at the TV and scaring the cat.

    • Peter Ford | June 26, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      It’s called propaganda.

    • Peter Ford | June 26, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @R. McBride Just make sure to tell your husband vote this idiot out in Nov.

    • vincent vargas | June 26, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      This administration is SOOOO stupid that after all the incompetence they have shown…..they still aspired to a 2nd term…
      Is hilarious!!!😁😅🤣

  8. C Goff | June 26, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    pence is a very spinless man, just like his boss.

  9. b prizzi | June 26, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    Pence has sold his soul in this administration to be VP

  10. Stephentheobdurate Van Buskirk | June 26, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    He’s doing quite a dance around the question that was asked, along with outright lies – there ARE significant new covid cases.

  11. Jason Vegan | June 26, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Lol “freedom of speech” while Spanky threatens to use the US military to stop people from exercising their “freedom of speech” rights. Hypocritical.

    • annie lane | June 26, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      Toronto Citizen exactly

    • John Mcsorley | June 26, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @annie lane ?? LOl

    • annie lane | June 26, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      Olaina Silva some Democrats have said that all cattle farmers should just euthanize there cattle …it’s wrong . 🤷‍♀️ They are just a commodity for business . So I guess you would agree that no one should have cattle ? And alligators should be able to take over New Orleans and Florida killing people ? But wait !!!!! Are you going to feed all these animals ?

    • Olaina Silva | June 26, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @annie lane Privilege. Wow, I’ve been vegan for 56 years and never been called privileged. Plant eater, animal lover, hippy. But never privileged. The animal agriculture is in short “evil.” Do research and educate yourself instead of judging ☮people who choose not to kill.

  12. Nonce Cocaine | June 26, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    imagine having a pandemic in a country where millions of people cant get healthcare.

    • a brown | June 26, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      Imagine a country who pushes their people to expose themselves to the virus and pass it on. This is a thought out plan.

    • Mikey | June 26, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      nonce and that’s not all, he is urging the supreme court to rescind what remains of the ACA. What good guy, has anybody seen what he plans on replacing it with…you know why?

  13. Wen Huang | June 26, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Now he’s talking about the importance of peaceful assembly, where was he when police was shooting rubber bullets and tear gassing peaceful protestors?

  14. Maggie Gibbons | June 26, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    He’s sounding more & more like his boss.

  15. Larry Klos | June 26, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    I’ve watched this 3 times and still can’t believe his answer.

    • Marlene Miller | June 26, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      Larry Klos … It’s hard for most of us to understand him because his answers to questions are usually in “Doublespeak”.

  16. Shellie Wolske | June 26, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Funny, I’m seeing his mouth move but the balogne that is coming out doesn’t make any sense. Vote the big, orange toddler and his but plug out of the white house. His VP can’t even defend him . He can’t even say that 8 states are climbing in hospitalizations and one of the biggest hospitals in the world (Texas) is over booked. Vote him out

  17. White Flower | June 26, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    Freedom of speech is Important only for Trump’s political agenda, but not for those pacific protesters who want abolish systematic racism.

    • Suzanne Lehman | June 26, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      In my mind this is a campaign strategy. Create a stigma around maskmaking, over the last couple of months. Tighten down the screws on the message. Tell your followers that their freedom and the Constitution are in jeopardy in regards to mask wearing.

  18. SteelPrincess | June 26, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    America is the biggest failure of freedom this Earth has ever seen.

  19. delor b | June 26, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    And that ladies and gentlemen is a self-named Christian. Lying for Caesar.

  20. Osc Tuiio | June 26, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    He is such an embarrassment. Makes him perfect for the job for trump.

