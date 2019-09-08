Pentagon Takes Money From Military Schools, More For Border Wall | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 8, 2019

 

The Donald Trump administration has stated plans to take more than $3.6 billion out of military projects including money that was supposed to pay for power plants, schools, and military bases, environmental clean-ups and more, for a total of 127 projects being put on hold, to divert those monies for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

64 Comments on "Pentagon Takes Money From Military Schools, More For Border Wall | MSNBC"

  1. Ralph Colerick | September 7, 2019 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    republican snowflakes crying because of the truth being told. 30 grand and 30 million not much difference to republicaons

    • xlioilx | September 8, 2019 at 4:00 AM | Reply

      CRYKKKcrats lie they have no clue how or where the money goes

    • Alan G. | September 8, 2019 at 9:09 AM | Reply

      @john smith — Whenever you get up off the floor, from laughing, you should do a little research…You might learn something.

    • Fred Freddy | September 8, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @john smith

      U: “Pardon me, but isn’t the truth like krytonite to you snowflake Demokkkrats lol?”

      Sort of. Trump fanatics have attempted to redefine truth and it apparently works inside their info bubbles. Kellyanne Conway gave these “truths” a name, Alternative Facts. The only problem is logic-wise, there are no alternative facts.

      Take your kkk in the word Democrats. Ironic given the Republicans from rural places are the ones flying Confederate flags on their trucks and the KKK officially endorsed Trump.

      You have alternative facts on the brain.

  2. Magdalis Almodovar | September 7, 2019 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    45 is a despicable disgusting disgraceful, shameful man..he really doesn’t care about anyone but himself ,he’s taken advantage of his position and screw this country,this draft Dodger 45. He’s the worst in America history.

  3. Doug E | September 7, 2019 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    Trump said a thousand times Mexico would pay for the wall. Now he’s stealing the money from military families? What a shitbag.

    • xlioilx | September 8, 2019 at 4:04 AM | Reply

      They have from all the cartel cash forfeitures over 17 billion already So The wall is been paid for may many times over. Don’t forget the “We Build The wall project” Citizens built hundreds of miles of wall the dumboKKKrats said was just a scam going to steal and they didn’t Dumbos say what they would do.. They wold steal they would lie they would steal from military families. 700billion they have 700 billion and 3 billion went to secure the country.

    • Doug E | September 8, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

      @xlioilx President Dumbfuck is stealing from military families to pay for the wall. Watch the video.

    • Doug E | September 8, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

      @LAST CALL worry about your own country. You are not American.

  4. 3LD | September 7, 2019 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    Here we have a near monopoly of Republicans actively enabling Trump’s corruption and a single, dimwitted Republican senator that time after times goes reluctantly along with her party only to get duped by her own parties corruption and dishonesty. Susan, your ReTrumplitard party is NOT to be trusted.

  5. Blue Marley | September 7, 2019 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Susan Collins is such a clown 🤣

    • David J | September 7, 2019 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      ruth depew
      Trumpism has infected the entire republican party. It’s like they all now have some sort of shared psychotic disorder.

    • ruth depew | September 7, 2019 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      @David J Some are recovering and “retiring.” It could become a wave.

    • Dave Schultz | September 8, 2019 at 4:35 AM | Reply

      She needs to be replaced by a real conservative. After TRUMP is Re-elected, RINOs like her will be pushed out.

    • ruth depew | September 8, 2019 at 5:03 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz 1. There are no real conservatives left in Trump world, just cruel fascists who have left their conservatism long behind. 2. Collins has moments of regret about this, as do most of the retiring GOP lawmakers. 3. Maine is not the kind of state to elect someone more cruel and more fascist to replace Collins. The only question for 2020 is whether the cruel fascists can again lie, cheat, and commit enough crimes to rig the election in Trump’s favor.

    • Luis Pons | September 8, 2019 at 8:17 AM | Reply

      Blue Marley she has to go

  6. David J | September 7, 2019 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Trump: “I don’t even know why we need schools. I love the uneducated. Schools are just another hoax invented by the deep state and the lame stream media. In fact, I’m going to direct my Sec of Education Betsy DeVos, to get rid of schools all together. No more teachers no more books, no more teachers dirty looks!! MAGA!!!”

    • Patchwork Girl | September 7, 2019 at 7:04 PM | Reply

      Good one.😅

    • Farmer Bob | September 7, 2019 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      David J 😂🤣..But also not out of the realm of something Trump would actually do!😱

    • Poemi10304 | September 8, 2019 at 2:02 AM | Reply

      Make America Great Again…like back when there were optional school houses where all ages were together in one room and no one cared what the president’s grades were, because most would drop out to work to support their families…

    • xlioilx | September 8, 2019 at 4:05 AM | Reply

      So that’s why schools in California where only leftists rule like kings have the worst IQ in the world.

    • Erik Rensberger | September 8, 2019 at 8:13 AM | Reply

      Betsy DeVos really would abolish public education if she could. Meaning taxpayers would be subsidizing private schools for affluent kids, with vouchers for “choice,” while poor kids would get no school at all.

  7. Denise Brown | September 7, 2019 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    A draft dodger cutting funds for military kids, These schools benefit the well being of the kids because they are surrounded by people who share the same military life of having parents who are risking their life for the safety of the United States of America. Trump in 2020 a change is coming .

  8. Tim M | September 7, 2019 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    This is starting to feel like selling your windows to buy a plug in fan.

  9. Patchwork Girl | September 7, 2019 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Susan Collins has absolutely zero credibility. She gets zero resoect from me. If she decides to be a rat deserting a sinking ship when the water enters her mouth and she starts to drown…too late. We know she’s a self-serving, morally bankrupt rat already.

  10. David J | September 7, 2019 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    The fact that republican leaders from those states refuse to stand up and say anything about this is simply inexcusable. It just shows the abhorrent and contemptible state the Republican party is in. There will be no coming back from this.

  11. Michael Schwartz | September 7, 2019 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    Can’t wait until we don’t have to hear Collins’ quavering parkinsonian BS anymore

  12. Make Racists Afraid Again | September 7, 2019 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    This Proud Army Veteran Despises Evil, Failed, Un Christian, Un American Trump.

  13. Grace O | September 7, 2019 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    The military are toy soldiers in a game to him. He knows nothing about the military. He considers Americans, except the 1%, as ‘my people’ or ‘the workers’. He seriously thinks he is an elite human being. I know the truth. And Martha McSally is a lying POS too.

  14. ramos1258 | September 7, 2019 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Well they won’t take it back from the Rick tax cut. They keep their trillion.

  15. Didier Mukendi | September 7, 2019 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    The National Weather Agency has more hmmm BALLS than the
    GOP
    DOJ
    Treasury
    Pentagon
    Combined

    • Ash Roskell | September 8, 2019 at 8:52 AM | Reply

      Didier Mukendi : I really HOPE Susan Collins gets STOMPED at the elections. Trump seems to always be targeting the Military or defenceless children? This must feel like a double whammy to him? . . . Smh

  16. Ciara ooh | September 7, 2019 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    Enough is enough. It’s been enough the moment that traitor tRump had Russia hack his win.
    Time for change is now! Wtf are people waiting for! Failure for action makes me question if we are all stuck in a huge psyop. You want to save democracy, America, equality! Then actions speak loudest. What’s the hold up.

  17. Jack Hackman | September 7, 2019 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Lets not forget Trump uses the military to make millions at his Scotland resort.

    • Fred Freddy | September 8, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      It’s just open corruption now with a MAGA label stuck on so the Trump supporters can deny any evidence of Trump’s corruption. I think they’re arguments are crapola because they just don’t care what Trump does.

  18. Curtis Lee | September 7, 2019 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Who’s paying for the wall?
    Mexico I mean the Pentagon is paying for the wall.

  19. thomas 71 | September 8, 2019 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    Trumps lied about Mexico paying for the wall! So is space Force put on hold?

  20. Josh Gates | September 8, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Waste of tax payers money in Washington again. Cut taxes in WASHINGTON To stop the fraud.

