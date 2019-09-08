The Donald Trump administration has stated plans to take more than $3.6 billion out of military projects including money that was supposed to pay for power plants, schools, and military bases, environmental clean-ups and more, for a total of 127 projects being put on hold, to divert those monies for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Pentagon Takes Money From Military Schools, More For Border Wall | MSNBC