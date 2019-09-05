2020 Democratic candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, discusses the importance of tackling systemic racism.
Pete Buttigieg: Race Is Something We Need To Deal With As A Country | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The hosts reactions says it all. Mayor Pete is a source for joy and HOPE in 2020. Pick him America. We deserve a chance at redemption and a better future for us ALL here on earth.
A jump for joy man boy
Mayor Pete rockin’ out the way we all need to be rockin’ out!
Fun fact: The Democrat party is the only party that does not condemn all forms of racism.
5657889 Adbskad: That’s more of funny, ridiculous lie than a “fun fact”.
and the Republican Party doesn’t condem racism at all …
@Marlene Schoefer-Wulf The republican party just cages innocent children. What do they care, the kids aren’t their skin color.
Not one house Republican voted for the resolution to condemn racism 🤦🏽♂️
Maaaaan, What a lot butt kissing at the start of the interview? Pathetic.
It’s true. I like him, but I don’t want to see that blatant bias from any news for any candidate.
Ok I think the establishment dems have recognized that Biden is a liability and are going to rally behind mayor Pete. I’m ok with it. Thoughts?
Then we are going in the right direction.
5 19 Hey Marlene Schoefer, Time will tell, of course. It will be nice to have someone that’s intelligent, thoughtful, & a younger generation. Be well. v
He SUCKS South Bend is a shithole go back home Mayor Pete Buttetang fix your own city
I like him.
Magats, go watch fox and stay uninformed, this guy is way out of your league of understanding.
He gets the nomination and I may actually have hope for the first time in a very long time.
Wow. Just Freakin Wow. Love Pete. Solid hope that he’s the one to lead us to a thriving America and thriving earth. We need nothing less than his brilliant mind, steady temperament, and passion to uplift everyone. “Get on the boat, people,….room for every race, every creed.” (Prince)
Princess is dead in the water. Blacks can’t stand him.
We should have dealt with it eons ago! President Lincoln said it best, “All men (and women) are created equal!” We are all of the exact same race, the human race! If you believe in something other than that about your fellow men and women, then it is you who are broken, and so too is our world! Broken!
certainly better than biden
Pete 2020! What a brilliant candidate! He is exactly what our country needs right now. His honesty, humility and sincerity are inspiring. He has my vote!
MSDNC- Besides not dealing with RACE in South Bend, Indiana while mayor- having 25% poverty amongst Blacks in South Bend & having absolutely 0% support from the Black Community…What makes Mayor Pete the expert on Black Race Relations?
Funny how Democrats feel they have to buy the minority vote every election with an issue that has been in existence since the founding of this country not to mention all over the world. Yet in 2008 thru 2010 did nothing to address it or many of the other issues they are babbling about.
Mayor Pete 2020. Love you Mayor!!!!
I like Pocahontas better.
He SUCKS
When these so called news outlets , like this one quit stirring, making assumptions, and misleading racism will never change. Sure it is a big problem but people like morning blow with forehead joe makes things worse.
Princess is basically out. I laugh every time he brings up religion. He wants an evangelical to pick a fight with, but no one takes his bait. 💤💤💤
LOVE PETE!!