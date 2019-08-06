Pete Buttigieg Urges Americans To Press Senators To Act | Morning Joe | MSNBC

2020 Democratic candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, joins Morning Joe to discuss Republican response, or lack thereof, to gun reform. Buttigieg says Americans should urge their senators to take action, and he says the U.S. must be empowered to combat domestic terrorism.
Gun laws MUST change and racism has to stop from our Leader, play with matches and you get fire….
shav12 just because he says that, doesn’t mean Trumps rhetoric didn’t make things more urgent for him to act on his feelings.
We don’t have a “leader” Trump is an illigitamet President. Trump and Moscow Mitch are Putin’s little servants.
ML Feathers that’s just speculation. His own words said Trump did not influence him and that he hates both political parties. Yet the media claims he’s a right winger that was fired up from Trump’s rhetoric. The media is the enemy. They’ve divided this country far beyond repair for ratings and power.
Mayor Pete actually knows what he is talking about, he has been saying all year, that this is a threat to National Security!
Mandy Grey No sodomites allowed!!
Gthoh , the guy cant even fix racial issues in South Bend , just how do you expect him to do it for the whole country ??? Ow wait he will just cover it up like he has tried to do as Mayor !!!
Senators use this bloodmoney to buy toys for their children and jewelery for their wifes.
That`s why 1.5 Million Americans got shot and killed since 1969.
@Buddy Mckimmey 2nd amendment is not in danger, never was. Those particular guns are not necessary in order to protect the 2nd amendment. Machine guns are not legal because of how lethal they are. So there are limits.
@mcstaal did the facts hurt you?
@Real Talk76 already in place laws will not change anything by creating more
a gun is a gun the real problem is the mental disorder such a gullible society that causes this issue a weapon can take out many when a society lives in fear of death
@mcstaal Yeah the death if the unborn just don t matter…. to you.
Pete seems to be the smartest, most well spoken, and prepared to be our next President. When he speaks on different topics you can tell that he has done his homework and has common sense ideas and approaches to solve America’s problems.
@Will Hale Pete is also a weekend warrior which arent respected in the military.
Pete is great. Not a racist as 😈 🎺 trumpet.
@Maria Robles Pete lost the black vote in his own state. What is he going to pull a trump and just get the white vote??
It’s nice to listen to a man that actually has intelligence, compared to what’s in office right now! My God, he speaks 7 languages fluently!
Scaffgal And he is a butt pirate that wears leather.
Yes… your current president has problems in speaking english
I am a Pete supporter and appreciate his efforts in learning other languages, unfortunately, speaking a language is not the same as speaking one fluently. He admitted as much himself, particularly when speaking Spanish. He is better when he speaks French, Maltese, Arabic(because of Maltese), and Farsi/Dari(as he had to use the language on a more frequent basis in Afghanistan).
Homosexual and military veteran. Phew
@Shrimpin Bidness So what’s your point ???
For public safety – for *YOUR* safety – vote trump and his trumpublican accomplices out next year!
Make America Safer Again – #MASA
Ganiscol 🤣🤣🤣🤣😢😢☹️☹️☹️
Make America SANE again, for Christ’s sake.
why do taxpayers need to put pressure on senators to do …wait for it……THEIR JOB?
The gun lobby has way too much influence on senators on this issue. 90% of Americans support enacting common sense gun laws. Until there is campaign finance reform, the best action citizens can take is to right their state representatives. Search for writing campaigns in your state or start a writing campaign yourself.
If McConnell does nothing again, can we finally charge him with accessory to murder?
There has always been a background check.
Convene, talk, and then?
It seems more symbolic than anything.
Remember when Mitch bought a dossier and made up a Russia election meddling story?
I dont either.
I dont either.
@Jay Gibson And exactly this type of Whataboutism politick is what gets us further away from a solution. Stop playing base politics and play human race politics. People are dying and politicians are signing off on those deaths through their inaction, if you want to offer solutions then do so. Take your “thoughts and prayers” and give us solutions and repairs.
The pResident has been inciting violence against americans for 2 years, he needs to be impeached (first) and prosecuted after he leave the WH. Period. His words, and NOT guns are doing the killing. Let’s be clear.
Mo Fungo guns violence has been going on in America way before Trump. Try not to be stupid
@AC Milan Blog 1899 Channel I said “violence” not gun violence. You are the stupid one. Try to understand a post before you reply. Violence is a state of mind. Like your mind is a state of ignorance.
Mayor Pete is so intelligent, compassionate, ardent and articulate but as I said before, it’s not his time yet but in the future, Americans should welcome him as POTUS! Kudos, Mayor Pete!
Then what IS his time if it isn’t now? He’s a millennial and they are pressed for time because we are running out of time on this planet. What future do you actually think he will have if more of his generation do not run for office? The Constitution says he’s old enough and he is. Right NOW.
@Karen Byrd Agree. I really like several of the current D candidates. But Buttigieg is indeed ready. and we NEED to save our one and only planet NOW, not “someday”.
Mayor Pete is the best choice. Pete 2020!🙌
Great points Mayor Pete! Love your thoughts process! You have my support
The reality is, when Hillary announces she’s running again, the DNC will force him to kiss her ring
Racism is a core value of the Republican Party!
Funny, that’s what the Republicans say about the Democrats
@Barry Sutton but Republicans are incapable of telling the truth
This guy would make a great leader of our country, intelligent, well spoken and caring,a real American Hero.
I wouldn’t vote him for VP, but he should have a place in the cabinet.
From what I am hearing, Pete is not only the best equipped to deal with the divisiveness in our country, he is the most practical when discussing counter-terrorism. Of course, the two seem to go hand-in-hand, as being a healing presence in mending political divisions can prevent a larger scale of extremism from taking hold in our country. If he isn’t the nominee, whoever is needs to consider this man as Vice-President or for him to be able to act in some capacity in their cabinet. Maybe he will revolutionize the department of Homeland Security, so that its deficiencies in communication and the vagueness of an organization’s authority are fixed. I’ve seen a lot of people discussing the possibility of him being Secretary of State, that would be a marvelous position for him as well. Hearing him speak more in depth about this issue and others, however, demonstrates that he is more than capable of assuming other roles if necessary. It would be ideal if he is President or Vice-President, as both would be free to address all of these issues in a broad sense, with no sense of overstepping one’s authority. If whoever becomes the nominee has different plans, they need to consider this man for some kind of leadership position in their cabinet. This wisdom cannot be wasted at a time like this, the health of our nation depends on it.
Six months as a staff officer in the naval reserve and the less than successful mayor of a poor failing mid size city and you think he s the next Gen.George C.Marshall.
Mayor Pete is so intelligent and articulate. He has solutions to the problems. I am Canadian and after hearing him a few times I would think seriously about voting for him if I were from the states. It was so nice that Also, Jo did not interrupt him at all. Jo actually listened the entire time.
True — Joe listening instead of endlessly pontificating!!! That is a first! LOL And you’re right — I’m so glad we’ll have the likes of Mayor Pete to choose from in 2020. But it would be better if we could put a STOP to these Greed Over People traitors & criminals beforehand … Peace & Love to Canada!
If he has solutions let him start in his city of South Bend. Let him start solving some problems there using the ” solutions” you speak of. Or is South Bend too small for Mayor Butt?
Listening to mayor Pete is so calming. I can’t get enough! Mayor Pete is what we need as President to heal our nation!
He reminds me of JFK !
Well said, Mayor Pete. The more I see and hear from him, the more heartened I become about a renewal of values and deceny if he becomes president. (And it’s sad thst common sense just ISN’T that common amongst some politicians.)
Mayor Pete increasingly sounds like the only adult in the room, whatever happens with his bid, the world needs his voice
Pete should go home and take care if South Bend first.
Mayor Pete is a beacon of hope. Smart, focused, articulate and eloquent. Hope America gives him a chance as he will be a good asset. Good luck, Mayor Pete.