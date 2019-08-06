2020 Democratic candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, joins Morning Joe to discuss Republican response, or lack thereof, to gun reform. Buttigieg says Americans should urge their senators to take action, and he says the U.S. must be empowered to combat domestic terrorism.

Pete Buttigieg Urges Americans To Press Senators To Act | Morning Joe | MSNBC