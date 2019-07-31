Pete Buttigieg: We Must Take On Racism Systematically | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Pete Buttigieg: We Must Take On Racism Systematically | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

July 31, 2019

 

2020 Democratic candidate, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, joins Morning Joe to discuss his debate performance, the issues most important to him, the deaths of two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan and taking on racism in the U.S.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Pete Buttigieg: We Must Take On Racism Systematically | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

39 Comments on "Pete Buttigieg: We Must Take On Racism Systematically | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Deborah Landau | July 31, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Mayor Pete–support from Virginia–if you team up with a woman you will have a large voter base supporting you–you rock, man (ps I’m an old lady)

    • Truthus Maximus | July 31, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      Maybe Petey can team up with that lesbian Madcow.

    • J M M | July 31, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @Truthus Maximus For your own sake, grow up.

    • Truthus Maximus | July 31, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @J M M But this is a great progressive idea. It punches all the politically correct buttons Democrats want in a candidate. LGTBQ sexual deviance, feminism, Social Justice, left wing radicalism. Perhaps Madcow could identify as a victimized black woman or transvestite.

  2. Kermit T. Frog | July 31, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Buttigieg has more substance than anybody out there not named Elizabeth Warren. He’s completely wasted on American voters.

  3. P J | July 31, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Racism must be defeated in America or else it will rip us apart once again.

    • Slick Rock | July 31, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      MSNBC, can you report actual FBI statistics regarding hate crimes and interracial crime? You push an anti white narrative, yet the data shows that black on white hate crime, and crime in general, is overwhelming lopsided. MSNBC = FAKE NEWS

    • TCt83067695 | July 31, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      that’s why Marianne Williamson was just amazing yesterday.
      Lord bless her soul.
      Hope she makes the 3rd debates.

    • Slick Rock | July 31, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      Black people =13% of population
      Black people= 28% of hate crimes
      Black people = over 6 to 1 black on white crime.
      FBI STATISTICS/
      NOT MSNBC NARRATIVE

  4. altitude illume | July 31, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    #BUTTIGIEGbrilliantMAN

  5. Progressive Humanist | July 31, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Conservatives whine about “identity politics”, but white identity politics is exactly what they practice.

  6. Old Boat Guy | July 31, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    the only good radical islam (ilhan) policy. free ride from a rooftop for petes kind.

  7. Maartje van Caspel | July 31, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Thanks for this ☺️
    The more I hear him the more I like him! (Although soon my liking will be Maxed out 😉)
    He calms my mind and make me dare hope again ❤️

    • TCt83067695 | July 31, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      But he doesn’t support medicare for all? Is that not important to you? 30000 uninsured die every year as a result of no universal healthcare, is that not important to you?

    • NPC#8675309 | July 31, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      Butt Edge Edge is a HACK.

    • The United Spot | July 31, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      You need medicine

    • Maartje van Caspel | July 31, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @TCt83067695 I see you are not well informed, but that is no problem! 🙂
      You can inform yourself here:
      https://peteforamerica.com/issues/

    • TCt83067695 | July 31, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @Maartje van Caspel lol don’t send me to a link that YOU obviously have not read.

      Harvard studies show year after year 30000 uninsured ppl die each year for lack of universal healthcare. Your mayor has come out against #m4a. He even did so very well yesterday on that debate stage.

      If you are ok supporting a deplorable candidate that’s fine. Just don’t call me uninformed because you’re not equipped to defend his deplorable policies.

  8. Trumpocalypse | July 31, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Trump brought the racists out of the woodwork. It’s time to destroy racism once and for all.

  9. judith coleman | July 31, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    I agree with him. Who gives a flying f##k what the Republicans say.

  10. Taintedwings4444 | July 31, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Conversation.
    I think kids should be learning the art of conversation in school in all stages. These debates imo should be a fireside conversation where candidates should talk about how they will solve a certain problem together and be judged their methods and fight over each other because so-and-so said something stupid.

    Imagine how America, no the world, imagine how the world will be like if we all knew how to talk to one another.

  11. joanne sferrati | July 31, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Fly like an eagle, Pete!

  12. Carl Klopfenstine | July 31, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Would someone please explain the difference between Socialism and Capitalism, I don’t think people know the difference.

  13. Rodriguez | July 31, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Pete frauddiggieg is fooling all of you guys. Keep being fooled by that hack

  14. Helzapoppin | July 31, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Buttigieg puts people of color to sleep, he is a recipe for defeat. Drop out.

  15. David Gainey | July 31, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    They are crazy socialist with no common sence or cents. These people have no clue how to add numbers.

  16. Irda Etiel | July 31, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Please start to learn what socialism is!! As if Norway, France, Canada, Finland, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, UK and Germany were! Such ignorance!

  17. SARAH Connors | July 31, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Laurence Tribe
    ~ @tribelaw @PeteButtigieg : “When the sun sets on your career and they are writing your story — of all the good and bad things you did in your life — the thing you will be remembered for is whether, at this moment, with this president, you found the courage to stand up to him . . .”

  18. Jay Muller | July 31, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    The Robert Mueller testimony didn’t pan out so now the Democrats are going back to the old race card.

  19. Inappropriate Mushroom | July 31, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    i vote for pete for a new car , nah i buy my own and vote Trump…

  20. krisna Sanchez | July 31, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    I love this show! You girl you are Amazing!! God bless you🇱🇷

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.