2020 Democratic candidate, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, joins Morning Joe to discuss his debate performance, the issues most important to him, the deaths of two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan and taking on racism in the U.S.
Pete Buttigieg: We Must Take On Racism Systematically | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Mayor Pete–support from Virginia–if you team up with a woman you will have a large voter base supporting you–you rock, man (ps I’m an old lady)
Maybe Petey can team up with that lesbian Madcow.
@Truthus Maximus For your own sake, grow up.
@J M M But this is a great progressive idea. It punches all the politically correct buttons Democrats want in a candidate. LGTBQ sexual deviance, feminism, Social Justice, left wing radicalism. Perhaps Madcow could identify as a victimized black woman or transvestite.
Buttigieg has more substance than anybody out there not named Elizabeth Warren. He’s completely wasted on American voters.
#BUTTIGIEGbrilliant #FAKEtrumpINC
more substance than Bernie?
hahaha yeah that’s cute
Moscow?? Don’t you get tired of sounding like a debunked echo chamber???
of course not…you’re a bot.
@NPC#8675309 Yup. Democrats are a joke. I see there headquarters in Louisville was vandalized last week. Could be another hoax.
Racism must be defeated in America or else it will rip us apart once again.
MSNBC, can you report actual FBI statistics regarding hate crimes and interracial crime? You push an anti white narrative, yet the data shows that black on white hate crime, and crime in general, is overwhelming lopsided. MSNBC = FAKE NEWS
that’s why Marianne Williamson was just amazing yesterday.
Lord bless her soul.
Hope she makes the 3rd debates.
Black people =13% of population
Black people= 28% of hate crimes
Black people = over 6 to 1 black on white crime.
FBI STATISTICS/
NOT MSNBC NARRATIVE
#BUTTIGIEGbrilliantMAN
Conservatives whine about “identity politics”, but white identity politics is exactly what they practice.
Progressive Humanist: I do believe you struck a nerve. Good job!
the only good radical islam (ilhan) policy. free ride from a rooftop for petes kind.
Thanks for this ☺️
The more I hear him the more I like him! (Although soon my liking will be Maxed out 😉)
He calms my mind and make me dare hope again ❤️
But he doesn’t support medicare for all? Is that not important to you? 30000 uninsured die every year as a result of no universal healthcare, is that not important to you?
Butt Edge Edge is a HACK.
You need medicine
@TCt83067695 I see you are not well informed, but that is no problem! 🙂
You can inform yourself here:
https://peteforamerica.com/issues/
@Maartje van Caspel lol don’t send me to a link that YOU obviously have not read.
Harvard studies show year after year 30000 uninsured ppl die each year for lack of universal healthcare. Your mayor has come out against #m4a. He even did so very well yesterday on that debate stage.
If you are ok supporting a deplorable candidate that’s fine. Just don’t call me uninformed because you’re not equipped to defend his deplorable policies.
Trump brought the racists out of the woodwork. It’s time to destroy racism once and for all.
I agree with him. Who gives a flying f##k what the Republicans say.
TRUMP 2020!!!
my neighbor is a iraqi american . said petes kind need free ride from a rooftop.
@Old Boat Guy LOL. Classy.
Conversation.
I think kids should be learning the art of conversation in school in all stages. These debates imo should be a fireside conversation where candidates should talk about how they will solve a certain problem together and be judged their methods and fight over each other because so-and-so said something stupid.
Imagine how America, no the world, imagine how the world will be like if we all knew how to talk to one another.
Fly like an eagle, Pete!
Would someone please explain the difference between Socialism and Capitalism, I don’t think people know the difference.
Pete frauddiggieg is fooling all of you guys. Keep being fooled by that hack
Buttigieg puts people of color to sleep, he is a recipe for defeat. Drop out.
They are crazy socialist with no common sence or cents. These people have no clue how to add numbers.
Please start to learn what socialism is!! As if Norway, France, Canada, Finland, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, UK and Germany were! Such ignorance!
Laurence Tribe
~ @tribelaw @PeteButtigieg : “When the sun sets on your career and they are writing your story — of all the good and bad things you did in your life — the thing you will be remembered for is whether, at this moment, with this president, you found the courage to stand up to him . . .”
The Robert Mueller testimony didn’t pan out so now the Democrats are going back to the old race card.
i vote for pete for a new car , nah i buy my own and vote Trump…
I love this show! You girl you are Amazing!! God bless you🇱🇷