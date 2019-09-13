Pete Buttigieg joins Chris Matthews from the spin room to talk about his debate performance. On gun control, Mayor Pete sees an opening to pass reforms.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Pete Buttigieg: We've Got To Act Fast On Gun Control | Hardball | MSNBC
Mayor Pete Butt you want to move fast on gun control. Ok.
NO!
Fast enough for you?
@Billy Joyner What does that mean?
@Great Gonzous it means this is the last stand of the hard right which has been holding this country back. You can either be a part of devising solutions or keep taking a hard line and just be trampled on as millennials and their values replace those of the dying baby boomers. The idiotic support of Trump has only speeded things up. The GOP won’t win another presidential election in my lifetime
@Great Gonzous I’m saying this as someone who was a libertarian until the Las Vegas shooting, so you should probably take this seriously. I couldn’t be a part of a party that refused to have any discussions about an obvious problem.
@C F Yeah and the dnc PROMISES have all been kept, Hiily DID win in 2016, the Earth became a frozen, sterile ball of ice floating in space at the same time the Earth heated up, lost its atmosphere and became a hot, sterile scorched rock floating in space as you guy PROMISED in the 1980’s! You slobs turned Texas blue, ended the coal/fossil fuel industry, turned ALL terrorists into voting democrats(well I have to give you that one) and removed ALL carbon dioxide from the atmosphere!
Main dnc trait, claim victory long before any contest begins, over promising, under to NOT keeping those promising! Now take your little meaningless, impotent, scrae-free threat and stick back where you found it. Three feet up saul alinsky’s butt!
@C F And I am saying this as a man who has been politically aware since the Kennedy/Nixon debates. A “libertarian” IS a liberal Democrat who can’t admit it yet. But you will!
You can’t join anything else, WHAT A RELIEF! GREAT! STAY liberal Democrat, you are not needed or wanted anyplace else, even the SOCIALISTS don’t want you! More so since you lack idea or fact one about the issue! IF you knew anything about firearms you MIGHT be taken seriously, but all of your opposition is based on crap someone else spoon fed you.
our future president and military hero. team buttigieg 2020!
I bet you’re one of those people that’s say I do not trust the government but I want to give them all of my guns every country that has took the guns away from the people has killed millions of their own people and it was done by there government
@allAK BANG lol, would that be like saying you need guns to fight against government tyranny but then supporting the most tyrannical president in modern times?
I’m increasingly impressed by this guy, every time he speaks.
He seems really comfortable in his own skin, down-to-Earth, he reminds me of Obama, how cool and calm he is.
Especially compared to the chaos sitting in the White House right now lol a return to stable, measured leadership is exactly what we need.
Love this guys attitude and viewpoints, I’d be proud to have a veteran as president some day!
What viewpoints? Additional gun control to the 20K gun laws we already have in this nation? Tell me, how is more gun laws gonna stop criminals from getting guns when they don’t even follow the gun laws we have now?
Moving fast on anything is emotional rather than common sense !!
@S A …don’t be silly… the gun debate has failed miserably throughout the years. Everybody keeps thinking additional gun laws to the 20K gun laws we already have now is gonna stop criminals (mass shooters). No “strategic plans for gun control” is gonna stop criminals from getting guns.
It’s just as easy to get a fully automatic assault rifle from the hood, as it is to get an authentic fully automatic Bulgarian AK-105 for under 5G’s imported thru the black market. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way” …and criminals will find a way. Arm yourself, so you’ll be ready for the next.
@S A..How about Obumer confiscate all his Fast and Furious Guns and show us how it’s done !!
Your house is on fire. Your recommendation is to move slowly. Think about that for a moment – after you remove yourself from danger.
These are the weapons they choose so they can take as many people with them and reload fast and that is a fact! Until your the one lined with bullets or someone you love and there dead or 🤕 injured you can’t say guns aren’t in the equation because there in 99% of all killing! They were made for war, with the purposes of taking out many, we had laws before that work, the idea that we say nothing can’t be done is the NRA wanting more to die, so sales go up and here we go again! You are so right Pete, just another reason you have my vote and donations!
People like you are so stupid you have no idea don’t be a victim get a gun and learn how to protect yourself and your family in London they are stabbing people to death everywhere now they want people to turn in their steak knives and who is going to come and get these guns are you going to send 18 year old boys to each and every American’s home to take their guns away make sure you volunteer and make sure you’re the first one through the door buddy because all you’re doing is putting these young boys life’s endanger
@allAK BANG Bingo! Finally somebody with an objective mindset! We’re surrounded by subjective idiots smh.
All hypocrites. Guns for the elite but not the serfs.
@Dragonlord Ojutai that’s why more citezens need to carry. The police can’t be everywhere.
So you are weak and can’t protect yourself so you don’t want others to protect themselves and you? Criminals don’t follow laws
@Link 64 The shooter in El Paso followed gun laws up until he took people’s lives. How am I supposed to know which gun nut values human life and which doesn’t? And if you want to use the “Criminals don’t follow laws” bit, why is cocaine illegal? Criminals will still get their fix right? It’s about making it harder to get a gun, not to eliminate gun nuts altogether. Since they banned assault type weapons, Australia has had no mass shootings. And it’s a lot easier to take on a lunatic armed with a knife than one with a gun.
@Dragonlord Ojutai Australia has had a few mass shootings actually and the war in drugs failed so your examples prove you wrong
@Link 64 Before Darwin, the last mass shooting was 20 years ago. And that shooting is why they banned assault weapons. Everywhere else in the world doesn’t have mass shootings every week
Pete 2020! He has my vote. What a brilliant candidate!
Nobody has my vote. Because no gun law, no gun ban is gonna stop criminals (mass shooters) from getting guns. It’s just as easy to get a fully automatic assault rifle from the hood, as it is to get an authentic fully automatic Bulgarian AK-105 for under 5G’s imported thru the black market. _”Where there’s a will, there’s a way”_ …and criminals will find a way. Neither Pete, nor any other candidate is gonna stop mass shootings. Arm yourself, so you’ll be ready for next.
we’re going to have to get rid of #MoscowMitch to make anything happen on gun control.
Doesn’t matter who you get rid of. Criminals don’t follow the law. Nobody’s gonna turn in their assault rifles. Additional gun laws are useless and pathetic. And if they keep chipping away at our 2nd Amendment right, they’re gonna start a second civil war. You think gun violence is bad now? Wait till you see what a war can do to a quiet little suburban neighborhood.
As soon as all police and bodyguards turn over their guns, i won’t turn in mine.
Haha Bingo!
1.Eleven teens die each day because of texting while driving.
Maybe it’s time to raise the age of Smart Phone ownership to 21.
2 – If gun control laws actually worked, Chicago would be
Mayberry, USA.
3 – The Second Amendment makes more women equal than the entire
feminist movement.
4 – Legal gun owners have 300 million guns and probably a
trillion rounds of ammo. Seriously, folks, if we were the problem, you’d know it.
5 – When JFK was killed, nobody blamed the rifle.
6 – The NRA murders 0 people and receives $0 in government funds.
Planned Parenthood kills 350,000 babies every year and
receives $500,000,000 in tax dollars annually.
7 – I have no problem with vigorous background checks when it
comes to firearms.
While we’re at it, let’s do the same when it comes to
immigration, Voter I.D and Candidates running for office.
8 – You don’t need a smoke detector; that’s what the fire
department is for. Now…if you think that sounds stupid, you know how I feel
when you say I don’t need a gun.
9 – Folks keep talking about another Civil War. One side knows
how to shoot and probably has a trillion bullets.
The other side has crying closets and is confused about
which bathroom to use. Now tell me, how do you think that’s going to end?
Not a prayer 😇 pickle pet president no way Jose 😂
Research “The Communist Takeover of America: 45 goals” to understand these anti American globalists.
No no no! He has no plan. “Mayor Pete”, reminds me of C in the Bond Movie Spectre. “This is what we have to do to keep the people safe”. C was the bad Guy!
“When i was in high school when the columbine shooting happened” oh you mean when the last assault weapons ban was still in place
Pete Buttigieg For America 2020! Vision, with Humanity, Freedom, Security, and Democracy For All! A New Chapter; A New American Era!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
https://peteforamerica.com/
Go President Pete, we love you 🥰😍😘
I wondered what became of Pea Wee .
STATUS OF FORCES – Never ask for an exact number of troops! Chris Matthews, it would be a violation of security to answer your question.
Pete is till in this as is Cory and Amy