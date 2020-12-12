NBC’s Ellison Barber reports from Portage, Mich., outside of a Pfizer plant where the company is preparing to ship the Covid-19 vaccine to 145 sites across all 50 states Monday morning.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Pfizer Preparing To Ship Covid Vaccine to 145 Sites Across 50 States | MSNBC
Trump should be grateful to Europe, instead he lies saying how he helped in the development of the vaccine. What a joke
-A Londoner
Report: The White House Threatens to Fire FDA Chief If He Doesn’t Approve the Pfizer Vaccine Today
He’s completely ignorant, shallow, weak and pathetic.
The 14th Amendment forbids reactionaries from participating in rebellions to overthrow the regime or to rebel into parliament. He called trump the fascist dictator.
corruption and tax evasion.
His lawyers, Cyrus Vance, said that the public accusations of President Trump’s misconduct “piled up like a mountain.”
Trump and his businesses. Trump on charges of tax fraud and tax evasion for more than 10 years.
Trump spread covid to many people in the white house and Trump killed many Americans.
Perhaps the sentence Trump is first is more suitable (than the sentence
of America first with Trump)
Trump is taking care of Christmas. And the people take care of their own lives.
The evil king
Chhjjjkkkkk
Trumpy didn’t do a thing, other than put this country in a mess.
Astrazeneca vaccine is a joke! Nothing to be proud of there
Why don’t Americans have affordable healthcare, education and housing like Europeans do… …
Apparently someone didn’t watch the news in Spain last night , a bunch of squatters died in a abandoned warehouse that they were living in in Barcelona . Is that your idea of affordable housing ?
“A nation that continues year after year to spend more on military defense than programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.” – Martin Luther King, April 4, 1967
And Canada.
US people are brainwashed to be paranoid about communism or socialism so that it is the only rich western country with no universal health care, which should be a basic human right. And any hope for such human rights, like Bernie Sanders, will be passed over because of the brainwashing. This is orchestrated by the oligarchs, the rich and powerful. Many western countries are socialistic, including all the other eyes in 5 eyes.
Why are you commenting as a sockpuppet account from an eastern bloc country.
America is
23 in education.
25 in democracy index.
34 in raising family index.
37 in healthcare.
No high-speed train.
Highest number of homeless people.
Highest number of incarcerated people.
78% of people live paycheck to paycheck.
Stock market is not economy of Americans! Where 90% of money belongs to top 10% of the population, it’s wallet for the rich.
Let’s talk like adults, instead of name calling.
I have left the proof on my playlist, if you would like to check!
Let’s make our country better together…
Report: The White House Threatens to Fire FDA Chief If He Doesn’t Approve the Pfizer Vaccine Today
Not to forget, It’s only a vaccine, not the magic treatment the Diaperdon and Rudy got – what morons
Report: The White House Threatens to Fire FDA Chief If He Doesn’t Approve the Pfizer Vaccine Today
They share GAS CHAMBERS.
They probably faked their illness
It’s interesting that one side of the screen shows number of infections and deaths of America and “rest of the world”.
Would be better if you have a chart where it is compare America to the countries of the world. You find americas death per 100,000 people is quite high.
Report: The White House Threatens to Fire FDA Chief If He Doesn’t Approve the Pfizer Vaccine Today
The 14th Amendment forbids reactionaries from participating in rebellions to overthrow the regime or to rebel into parliament. He called trump the fascist dictator.
corruption and tax evasion.
His lawyers, Cyrus Vance, said that the public accusations of President Trump’s misconduct “piled up like a mountain.”
Trump and his businesses. Trump on charges of tax fraud and tax evasion for more than 10 years.
Trump spread covid to many people in the white house and Trump killed many Americans.
Perhaps the sentence Trump is first is more suitable (than the sentence
of America first with Trump)
Trump is taking care of Christmas. And the people take care of their own lives.
The evil king
Report: dec11 The White House Threatens to Fire FDA Chief If He Doesn’t Approve the Pfizer Vaccine Today, look what just got approved and he still has his job …..
Yeah, a cure for a Democrat hoax virus.
Hope there’s not some grand scale failure in the cooling.
It’s being frozen with dry ice. Not much chance of that happening. You can’t pull the plug with that stuff.
1/5th of ALL the COVID deaths in the WORLD occurred in the US. 💥😠
Kat 0M yep and ppl here still think it is a hoax, what a shame
Don’t be afraid! Honor the 300,000 and families suffering! It’s been tested over and over. Talk of guinea pigs is absurd.
Who will be Trump’s counterpart to DeJoy, trying to impede the distribution of the vaccine?
How will he suppress the turnout of people who need to be vaccinated?
Will there be less than one vaccination station per million people?
How will the country deal with massive amounts of vaccination fraud?
145 sites across 50 states ? Suggest you google how many UK sites are actively giving the vaccine and the amount per capita.
Thank you Germany!
President Trump brought the vaccine into the USA. No one else did
@Lloyd B He also declined their offer to purchase more in the summer because you know….he’s so good at being president. 😅😂🤣
If there is a REFERENDUM to approve splitting of USA into 2. Those who support Trump can have Trump and his family as your President of the NEW USA forever while those who support democrats continue to have election as the OLD USA. Would Trump supporters vote yes? Would Trump supporters support trump aligning to Russia while the OLD USA democrat aligning with Europe?
MSNBC is missing out on the most fascinating and continually evolving story about Hunter….it’s astounding!
It’s really not since no one cares about Hunter Biden. If he’s guilty of whatever he’s indicted for, then he should face punishment. It’s called “accountability”, a term unfamiliar to republicans.
You care about Hunter than the lives of americans and those fighters in the hospitals? MOST FASCINATING, DISGUSTING AND PATHETIC.
@CShield I’m tired of virus, virus, virus.
@Brenda Thomas You’re not required to tune in, crybaby. Change the f**king channel.
wow, that vaccine storage takes a lot of work to do…
I imagine that they will get around to it.
We are on our way to saving our hospitals and our trained medical professionals If all this vaccine does is take the pressure off our hospitals and especially our ICU’s, it is worth the effort. If it does more, that is a bonus.
So GMO foods are bad but GMO vaccines are just fine?
VOTE RED FOR🇺🇸 DAVID AND KELLY🇺🇸 FOR FREEDOM AND THE CONSTITUTION 🇺🇸PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP WILL WIN UNDER THE CONSTITUTION 🇺🇸 STOP THE STEAL🇺🇸 ✊😠 🇺🇸 AND REMEMBER STATE LEGISLATORS 👈 👉 PICK THE ELECTORS 🇺🇸 AND CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL REPUBLICAN WOMEN THE YEAR OF THE CONSERVATIVE WOMAN 🇺🇸✊😁 🇺🇸