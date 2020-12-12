NBC’s Ellison Barber reports from Portage, Mich., outside of a Pfizer plant where the company is preparing to ship the Covid-19 vaccine to 145 sites across all 50 states Monday morning.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Pfizer Preparing To Ship Covid Vaccine to 145 Sites Across 50 States | MSNBC