Pfizer Preparing To Ship Covid Vaccine to 145 Sites Across 50 States | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Pfizer Preparing To Ship Covid Vaccine to 145 Sites Across 50 States | MSNBC 1

December 12, 2020

 

NBC’s Ellison Barber reports from Portage, Mich., outside of a Pfizer plant where the company is preparing to ship the Covid-19 vaccine to 145 sites across all 50 states Monday morning.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

44 Comments on "Pfizer Preparing To Ship Covid Vaccine to 145 Sites Across 50 States | MSNBC"

  1. Lumehs | December 12, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Trump should be grateful to Europe, instead he lies saying how he helped in the development of the vaccine. What a joke

    -A Londoner

    • Bob Heck | December 12, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      He’s completely ignorant, shallow, weak and pathetic.

    • Piratessong | December 12, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      Trumpy didn’t do a thing, other than put this country in a mess.

    • Bwf97 | December 12, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      Astrazeneca vaccine is a joke! Nothing to be proud of there

  2. We The People | December 12, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    Why don’t Americans have affordable healthcare, education and housing like Europeans do… …

    • Mark Robinowitz | December 12, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      “A nation that continues year after year to spend more on military defense than programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.” – Martin Luther King, April 4, 1967

    • Mario Stinger International Business | December 12, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      And Canada.

    • adafu2 | December 12, 2020 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      US people are brainwashed to be paranoid about communism or socialism so that it is the only rich western country with no universal health care, which should be a basic human right. And any hope for such human rights, like Bernie Sanders, will be passed over because of the brainwashing. This is orchestrated by the oligarchs, the rich and powerful. Many western countries are socialistic, including all the other eyes in 5 eyes.

    • Chris Lindsay | December 12, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      Why are you commenting as a sockpuppet account from an eastern bloc country.

  3. We The People | December 12, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    America is

    23 in education.
    25 in democracy index.
    34 in raising family index.
    37 in healthcare.
    No high-speed train.
    Highest number of homeless people.
    Highest number of incarcerated people.
    78% of people live paycheck to paycheck.

    Stock market is not economy of Americans! Where 90% of money belongs to top 10% of the population, it’s wallet for the rich.

    Let’s talk like adults, instead of name calling.

    I have left the proof on my playlist, if you would like to check!

    Let’s make our country better together…

  4. Hugo Balder | December 12, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Not to forget, It’s only a vaccine, not the magic treatment the Diaperdon and Rudy got – what morons

  5. Tim Ypp | December 12, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    It’s interesting that one side of the screen shows number of infections and deaths of America and “rest of the world”.
    Would be better if you have a chart where it is compare America to the countries of the world. You find americas death per 100,000 people is quite high.

  6. George w | December 12, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    The 14th Amendment forbids reactionaries from participating in rebellions to overthrow the regime or to rebel into parliament. He called trump the fascist dictator.

    corruption and tax evasion.

    His lawyers, Cyrus Vance, said that the public accusations of President Trump’s misconduct “piled up like a mountain.”

    Trump and his businesses. Trump on charges of tax fraud and tax evasion for more than 10 years.

    Trump spread covid to many people in the white house and Trump killed many Americans.

    Perhaps the sentence Trump is first is more suitable (than the sentence 

    of America first with Trump)

    Trump is taking care of Christmas. And the people take care of their own lives.

    The evil king

  7. Harris Biden 2020 WON !!! | December 12, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Report: dec11 The White House Threatens to Fire FDA Chief If He Doesn’t Approve the Pfizer Vaccine Today, look what just got approved and he still has his job …..

  8. Wandering Questions | December 12, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    Hope there’s not some grand scale failure in the cooling.

  9. Kat 0M | December 12, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    1/5th of ALL the COVID deaths in the WORLD occurred in the US. 💥😠

  10. Bob Heck | December 12, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    Don’t be afraid! Honor the 300,000 and families suffering! It’s been tested over and over. Talk of guinea pigs is absurd.

  11. Red Alert | December 12, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    Who will be Trump’s counterpart to DeJoy, trying to impede the distribution of the vaccine?
    How will he suppress the turnout of people who need to be vaccinated?
    Will there be less than one vaccination station per million people?
    How will the country deal with massive amounts of vaccination fraud?

  12. Nicky Brooks | December 12, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    145 sites across 50 states ? Suggest you google how many UK sites are actively giving the vaccine and the amount per capita.

  13. Ro G | December 12, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    Thank you Germany!

  14. David Tan | December 12, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    If there is a REFERENDUM to approve splitting of USA into 2. Those who support Trump can have Trump and his family as your President of the NEW USA forever while those who support democrats continue to have election as the OLD USA. Would Trump supporters vote yes? Would Trump supporters support trump aligning to Russia while the OLD USA democrat aligning with Europe?

  15. Brenda Thomas | December 12, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    MSNBC is missing out on the most fascinating and continually evolving story about Hunter….it’s astounding!

  16. DG990 Z0 | December 12, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    wow, that vaccine storage takes a lot of work to do…

  17. John Zeszut | December 12, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    I imagine that they will get around to it.

  18. ruth depew | December 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    We are on our way to saving our hospitals and our trained medical professionals If all this vaccine does is take the pressure off our hospitals and especially our ICU’s, it is worth the effort. If it does more, that is a bonus.

  19. Taylor Hill | December 12, 2020 at 11:18 PM | Reply

    So GMO foods are bad but GMO vaccines are just fine?

  20. Big Slater | December 12, 2020 at 11:21 PM | Reply

