Pharrell Performs ‘Letter To My Godfather’ | MSNBC

Pharrell Performs 'Letter To My Godfather' | MSNBC 1

September 29, 2019

 

Pharrell performs 'Letter to my Godfather' at the Global Citizen Festival 2019 at the Great Lawn, Central Park, New York City.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

12 Comments on "Pharrell Performs ‘Letter To My Godfather’ | MSNBC"

  1. Henry Maes-Ridder | September 28, 2019 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    That engineer who slammed on the autotune deserves a raise

  2. She's my President | September 28, 2019 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    Pharell performs LETTER TO Transnational organized Crime CABAL that controls MSNBCannibal news

  3. Levi Notrub | September 28, 2019 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    😢 ♥ ☀

  4. ML Whitaker | September 28, 2019 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Love “skateboard P”♥️

  5. Allen Carrera | September 28, 2019 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    I’m hearing a good deal of Everyone Hurts by REM in this song.

  6. Randy NoLastName | September 28, 2019 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    Why the sunglasses??? It’s evening time. No sun…
    SMH

  7. The Punisher | September 28, 2019 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    The shades make him look “special needs” but what do I know…….

  8. ElSmusso | September 28, 2019 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    I hate auto-tune!

    • Blondie SL | September 29, 2019 at 8:57 AM | Reply

      It has its place, but THIS was too much! It was on the entire time and for us, spoiled it.
      We didn’t even finish watching this video. And that’s sad too, because we really like Pharrell.

  9. Si ms | September 29, 2019 at 1:31 AM | Reply

    REAL MUSIC>>>Greta Van Fleet “When The Curtain Falls” (Live On The Tonight Show)https://youtu.be/Sr1-jIyRB90

  10. doobiewah357 | September 29, 2019 at 1:33 AM | Reply

    Being black, I’m surprised he knows who his Father/Godfather is ?

