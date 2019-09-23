Phoebe Waller-Bridge steals the show at the 71st Emmy Awards

TOPICS:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge steals the show at the 71st Emmy Awards 1

September 23, 2019

 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Game of Thrones," history-making wins, diversity and equal pay. See what happened at the 71st Emmy Awards.

#CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

61 Comments on "Phoebe Waller-Bridge steals the show at the 71st Emmy Awards"

  1. Rex Rex | September 23, 2019 at 2:44 AM | Reply

    Lowest ratings ever for an award show and very low viewers watching it on TV. It was a big fail.

  2. Shryce | September 23, 2019 at 3:39 AM | Reply

    D&D shouldn’t even have allowed to be 1 mile near the Emmy award location… shame, shame, shame on them !

  3. Boogie and D's Adventures | September 23, 2019 at 3:55 AM | Reply

    I know you’re not all bots, what a coordinated and well executed attack on YouTube left leaning outlets lol…Been running this little OP. For a bit now…

    • michaelthemovieman | September 23, 2019 at 6:53 AM | Reply

      Please get lynched.

    • Mystic Madman | September 23, 2019 at 6:57 AM | Reply

      beep boop?

    • K K | September 23, 2019 at 8:18 AM | Reply

      Not a op. Conservatives want their voice heard. We are tired of liberal intolerance.

    • ronny raygunz | September 23, 2019 at 8:47 AM | Reply

      You are extremely intelligent.

    • Dave Waldon | September 23, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      Boogie and D’s Adventures ❤️🇺🇸TRUMP ❤️🇺🇸
      ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 💚🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  4. seven dyseven | September 23, 2019 at 3:56 AM | Reply

    Did Juicy Smooleh win a Tussel Award..

  5. hope less | September 23, 2019 at 4:18 AM | Reply

    Sounds horrible glad I didn’t go.

    • Tom Clemens | September 23, 2019 at 5:22 AM | Reply

      i don’t think you were invited

    • coffacuppee | September 23, 2019 at 8:13 AM | Reply

      The planet is also probably glad you didn’t go — it’s your smell … You’re so inspirational to us normal people. Thank you, thank you! You like me, you like me, you like me! (sorry, probably way over your head).

  6. El Taco H. SARCASTIC AND TASTY | September 23, 2019 at 5:39 AM | Reply

    I wonder how many Zombies still believe the awards are genuine?

  7. George Morris | September 23, 2019 at 6:10 AM | Reply

    anderson & lemon were at the G.V.A awards ( gay video awards) no one was there…wrong night.

  8. snowflake melter | September 23, 2019 at 6:12 AM | Reply

    SILLY HOLLYWOOD !! KIDS AREN’T FOR TRIX !!

  9. ROXEY | September 23, 2019 at 6:59 AM | Reply

    WHO CARES!!! SJW Patting Themselves on the Back!

  10. Ra Thesungod | September 23, 2019 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    (THE GREAT HACK)!!!IS ON NETFLIX!!!

  11. The Josh O Show | September 23, 2019 at 8:01 AM | Reply

    Whoever is reading this will have a fantastic day today. Be well and stay in touch !

  12. Pat Orsban | September 23, 2019 at 8:57 AM | Reply

    How sexist of the emmies to have an actor and actress category.

  13. Relativity1 | September 23, 2019 at 8:57 AM | Reply

    Hey CNN…I thought you said there were “stars” at the Emmys? Who are these nobodies?

  14. Oberyn Martell | September 23, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    It really was a shocker that GoT got best drama series.

  15. Venom Snake | September 23, 2019 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    Good Old California. Praising rich actors in a pointless event while 130,000+ homeless people are living on the streets in California

  16. BreeTurtlez | September 23, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    Game of Thrones should’ve won nothing. Terrible season with bad plot lines.

  17. RadioClash81 | September 23, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Wasn’t even aware this was on last night—stuck with my routine of Columbo on MeTV.

  18. Little Nat | September 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    That’s CNN for you… Emmy awards are the most important news of the day

  19. Gene Sigler | September 23, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Didn’t watch much. Was just rich privileged and lgbtqrstuvwxyz folks congratulating each other.

  20. Liberal Genius | September 23, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Hollywood has always been so full of themselves. I find these events more comical than anything watching them cry and give over the top ridiculous speeches. You’d think they just invented the cure for cancer. These events are nothing more than a Hollywood circle jerk.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.