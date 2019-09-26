Phone Call Notes Expose Barr’s Deep Involvement In Ukraine Scheme | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

September 26, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow notes today's shocking revelation that two separate officials referred Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine to the Department of Justice for possible investigation. The DOJ decided against any action after a cursory investigation, only to have it revealed that Attorney General William Barr was mentioned by name several times in the Trump's call with the Ukrainian president. Aired on 09/25/19.
47 Comments on "Phone Call Notes Expose Barr’s Deep Involvement In Ukraine Scheme | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. David Druckman | September 26, 2019 at 2:32 AM | Reply

    Perhaps an immediate Barr impeachment would be a good first step for congress.

  2. Tahir Ali | September 26, 2019 at 2:33 AM | Reply

    And here we have Trump talking about corruption in the Ukraine. Congrats America, with Trump et al., you are exactly what you criticize other countries as being.

  3. Jeremy Jeremy | September 26, 2019 at 2:38 AM | Reply

    So trump will be impeached before Christmas? And him and Julianne will be in same exact jail with Cohen so they get enough time to plan for 2050 election …

    • Shuhei Hisagi | September 26, 2019 at 9:53 AM | Reply

      @BlackBodianGrl and to do that, we must vote out as many RepubliKKKunts as possible! Decimate their numbers and we might gain Impeachment and conviction power!

    • Lennart Krantz | September 26, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

      If the President keeps eating burgers like now , he won’t be able to share cell with anybody in 2050.

  4. Elisheba Mitchell | September 26, 2019 at 2:40 AM | Reply

    I knew Barr was in on it. Mitch McConnell too. Oh lets not leave Micky out

  5. James Dyer | September 26, 2019 at 2:48 AM | Reply

    Im an Australian and it seems crystal clear that your president is a liar con man and crook! Time and time again he proves the point yet there he sits (strange but true)

    • Nevyn of OZ 1973 | September 26, 2019 at 3:54 AM | Reply

      Conning Seppos requires something shiny and loud.
      Conning Ozzies requires cunning and being able to sleep with an eye open.
      And conning a Gurkha, Maori or Tongan requires brass balls and immorality.

    • Linda Scott | September 26, 2019 at 4:27 AM | Reply

      It still amazes me that some people can’t see that.

    • Florence Gomer | September 26, 2019 at 5:28 AM | Reply

      Beware, the Australian Sky TV is sounding a lot like the US Fox News. Your country may be heading the same way.

    • GO TO HELL GOOGLE ! | September 26, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Florence Gomer well that’s because sky news is owned by News Corp (same owner as Fox News) Rupert Murdoch is the worst export Australia has ever produced. Luckily for Australia, cable television is not as prominent as it is in America and sky news only holds a 2% audience share.

  6. Alicia Taylor | September 26, 2019 at 2:49 AM | Reply

    Nixon a Republican then Trump a Republican I never thought about it but I think I see a pattern here lol lol

  7. Mage Name | September 26, 2019 at 2:49 AM | Reply

    Don’t forget licking lizard , crypt keeper Guiliani. He’s just as guilty and should be disbarred.

  8. Janet A | September 26, 2019 at 2:55 AM | Reply

    Anyone who is exhausted by this trump clownshow needs to VOTE BLUE 2020 if only for a rest.

  9. Samuel Covil | September 26, 2019 at 2:55 AM | Reply

    THE REPUBLICANS BE CORRUPT FOR YEARS. THEY ALL CROOKS. SAD AMERICA.

  10. mark | September 26, 2019 at 2:58 AM | Reply

    Barr was only appointed by Traitor trump to dislodge any investigations into the criminal 45 family and cronies , he has proven his capabilities in the redacted Mueller report , again hindering DOJ procedure in a whistleblower complaint and many others , showing he is only Traitor trumps lawyer not the lawyer he took the oath for , everyday Americans ,,, Barr is a disgrace to his family , grandparents , his profession and most of all the American people , jail is his only future

  11. sclogse1 | September 26, 2019 at 3:02 AM | Reply

    Remember to scrape up Stephen Miller off the floor when you hose down the White House.

  12. Jeff Sida | September 26, 2019 at 3:05 AM | Reply

    The Republican Party is losing all
    credibility by even now standing by
    a corrupt and traitorous president

  13. googlesucks you | September 26, 2019 at 3:22 AM | Reply

    Barr is talking for trump to Ukraine as AG now? Well we knew he wasnt our AG.

  14. Colleen Kelly | September 26, 2019 at 3:27 AM | Reply

    So THAT’S why Pelosi said “I want to see him in jail, not impeached”. Great research Rachel!

  15. Alasdair Paterson | September 26, 2019 at 3:46 AM | Reply

    Trump’s physical fitness will really improve as he’s going to throw so many people under the bus

  16. Jim Fortune | September 26, 2019 at 4:08 AM | Reply

    Who would ever have thought that the Watergate era would some day be seen as the good old days?

  17. Brandy Byers | September 26, 2019 at 4:24 AM | Reply

    Democracy has been choked slowly to death. Trump and his cronies were out to do this.

  18. Red Roy | September 26, 2019 at 5:16 AM | Reply

    Barr knows he’s on the wrong side…he just doesn’t care.

  19. gubberfuck | September 26, 2019 at 5:34 AM | Reply

    This guy was corrupt from the beginning. Who is surprised by this?

    • Lennart Krantz | September 26, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

      I was. In Denmark we had a minister of finance in 2011 “cooperating” with the Goldman Sachs bank, but seeing an entire administration being replaced with friends and family is quite surprising (not including Africa and Saudi-Arabia )

  20. Jennifer Slack-Smith | September 26, 2019 at 6:07 AM | Reply

    “Can’t investigate the president”. Is he a king. I thought you Americans fought and died to kick out a king?

