Rachel Maddow notes today's shocking revelation that two separate officials referred Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine to the Department of Justice for possible investigation. The DOJ decided against any action after a cursory investigation, only to have it revealed that Attorney General William Barr was mentioned by name several times in the Trump's call with the Ukrainian president. Aired on 09/25/19.
Phone Call Notes Expose Barr's Deep Involvement In Ukraine Scheme | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Perhaps an immediate Barr impeachment would be a good first step for congress.
https://youtu.be/Kz771IwfI0M
@Rat Dusty O alleluia. The moron brigade has arrived.
@Rat Dusty But if democrat women want to abort their children, why is that a bad thing? One less left wing voter 18 years from now.
Surprised you morons haven’t figured that out yet.
Now that President Trump has released the transcripts the Democratic Socialist party members are still trying to find something wrong. You Socialist clowns are irrelevant to free citizens. What I saw after 30 years in the army, I despise you communist/ Socialist scum. Go ahead and impeach President Trump, then we will have Mike Pence.
And here we have Trump talking about corruption in the Ukraine. Congrats America, with Trump et al., you are exactly what you criticize other countries as being.
So trump will be impeached before Christmas? And him and Julianne will be in same exact jail with Cohen so they get enough time to plan for 2050 election …
@BlackBodianGrl and to do that, we must vote out as many RepubliKKKunts as possible! Decimate their numbers and we might gain Impeachment and conviction power!
If the President keeps eating burgers like now , he won’t be able to share cell with anybody in 2050.
I knew Barr was in on it. Mitch McConnell too. Oh lets not leave Micky out
U cute… where u from
Yeah and while we are at it, lets put Bush and Santa Claus on it.
Moscow Kyiv mitch 👍
@Saltponds239 you’d lose..matter of fact..you already are..
Im an Australian and it seems crystal clear that your president is a liar con man and crook! Time and time again he proves the point yet there he sits (strange but true)
Conning Seppos requires something shiny and loud.
Conning Ozzies requires cunning and being able to sleep with an eye open.
And conning a Gurkha, Maori or Tongan requires brass balls and immorality.
It still amazes me that some people can’t see that.
Beware, the Australian Sky TV is sounding a lot like the US Fox News. Your country may be heading the same way.
Florence Gomer well that’s because sky news is owned by News Corp (same owner as Fox News) Rupert Murdoch is the worst export Australia has ever produced. Luckily for Australia, cable television is not as prominent as it is in America and sky news only holds a 2% audience share.
Nixon a Republican then Trump a Republican I never thought about it but I think I see a pattern here lol lol
Ronald Reagan and Contra gate, another republican terrorist who funded the CONTRA death squads in Nicaragua.
Don’t forget licking lizard , crypt keeper Guiliani. He’s just as guilty and should be disbarred.
Anyone who is exhausted by this trump clownshow needs to VOTE BLUE 2020 if only for a rest.
I’m not sure I’ll have any brain cells remaining at that time.
THE REPUBLICANS BE CORRUPT FOR YEARS. THEY ALL CROOKS. SAD AMERICA.
Barr was only appointed by Traitor trump to dislodge any investigations into the criminal 45 family and cronies , he has proven his capabilities in the redacted Mueller report , again hindering DOJ procedure in a whistleblower complaint and many others , showing he is only Traitor trumps lawyer not the lawyer he took the oath for , everyday Americans ,,, Barr is a disgrace to his family , grandparents , his profession and most of all the American people , jail is his only future
Remember to scrape up Stephen Miller off the floor when you hose down the White House.
The White House needs to be sterilized
The Republican Party is losing all
credibility by even now standing by
a corrupt and traitorous president
Barr is talking for trump to Ukraine as AG now? Well we knew he wasnt our AG.
The joke is on you, the actual moron!
@OGIE4NATAmagat.
@OGIE4NATA Traitor
Troll
So THAT’S why Pelosi said “I want to see him in jail, not impeached”. Great research Rachel!
Trump’s physical fitness will really improve as he’s going to throw so many people under the bus
Not just in strength but in flexibility. It seems like he threw himself under the bus with this one.
Who would ever have thought that the Watergate era would some day be seen as the good old days?
Democracy has been choked slowly to death. Trump and his cronies were out to do this.
Anyone would be choked to death with Barr and Trump sitting on him.
Barr knows he’s on the wrong side…he just doesn’t care.
Maybe in the beginning he did not care , but temperature is rising.
What’s Barrs motive for protecting a criminal president?
This guy was corrupt from the beginning. Who is surprised by this?
I was. In Denmark we had a minister of finance in 2011 “cooperating” with the Goldman Sachs bank, but seeing an entire administration being replaced with friends and family is quite surprising (not including Africa and Saudi-Arabia )
“Can’t investigate the president”. Is he a king. I thought you Americans fought and died to kick out a king?
He wants to be dictator, not merely king…