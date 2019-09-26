Rachel Maddow notes today's shocking revelation that two separate officials referred Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine to the Department of Justice for possible investigation. The DOJ decided against any action after a cursory investigation, only to have it revealed that Attorney General William Barr was mentioned by name several times in the Trump's call with the Ukrainian president. Aired on 09/25/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Phone Call Notes Expose Barr's Deep Involvement In Ukraine Scheme | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC