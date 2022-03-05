67 comments

  1. Seagal is invading Ukraine? Well, that’d explain where all the Russians’ food supply went.

    Reply

    4. @The Real American Patriot! …and Segal will be holed up at a McDonalds’ restaurant. “Supersize everything: That’s an order!”

      Reply

    5. @The truth The truth

      *Good*
      Evil
      *Light*
      Darkness
      *God*
      Satan
      *Truth*
      Lies
      *Heaven*
      Hell
      *Love*
      Hate.

      The battle is real.

      What’s going on in Ukraine is not “a conflict.” It’s a thug and a thief with weapons whose desire is THEFT of someone else’s property and who is using violence and murder to bring that about. And it’s murder that even includes elderly ladies and little children.

      Putin’s is AWARE that using nukes on others IS EQUAL TO using nukes ON HIMSELF
      but the one MAIN thing (to his own peril) that he is grievously NOT AWARE of is this…

      There are six things THE LORD HATES, seven that are *DETESTABLE TO HIM,*
      hands that shed innocent blood,
      a heart that devises wicked schemes,
      feet that are quick to rush into evil,
      a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community
      PROVERBS 6:16-19

      “Surely the day is coming; it will burn like a furnace. All the arrogant and every evildoer will be stubble,
      and the day that is coming will set them on fire,” says the LORD Almighty. “Not a root or a branch will be left to them.
      MALACHI 4:1

      Does God have Power and capability to do that?
      Well He created that great fireball in the sky that we call THE SUN.
      And that’s just a tiny little dot in His creation.

      Reply

  2. Steven Seagal is actually banned from Ukraine cause hes a threat to their nation security 😂 I wish I was joking

    Reply

  3. The sad truth is that people fall for this misinformation without understanding the difference between what is actually being said and lies circulating on social media.

    Reply

    1. CNN needs to fire the boomers and get some twitch watching zoomers to come in and clean up these small-díčk inçel Russian bots in the comments

      Reply

    2. @Count Choculitis The correct question would be what are active and passive quantifiable and qualitative totalitarian acting and officially thereof.

      Reply

  5. The tendency for someone to believe misinformation directly correlates with how incentivized they are to want to believe the disinformation or misinformation that’s being dispensed.

    Reply

    1. @Anthony Fabel No the left twist everything to suit their own narrative. They lie and manipulate and when they are presented with actual facts they refuse to believe it and resort to insults. The left have made racism worse the left have ruined the USA values and have made the country more divided than ever before.
      You coming out with such ridiculous comments such as “Radical right Putin state media” proves this. The left are the dictators of the world.

      Reply

    2. @J Groovy Actually, it does make them more informed than someone who has never watched Fox News or been exposed to any conservative news outlet. It most certainly does. That was a very stupid and thoughtless thing to say…. think about what you say before you say it.

      Reply

    3. @Evasion Survival, Alaska let us have a moment to realize that what you just wrote was not only timeless but imperative to the times we’re in.
      Not only do you receive a pat on the back but a standing ovation….

      Reply

    4. @Dan Konigsbach you’re not lying about Google translate. I spoke to some people before who were trying to teach me some of their language and when I got on Google translate what I was told was translated differently on Google Translate. There’s no way someone who speaks their native language can be wrong about what they speak…. You just earned 250 kudos points!!!

      Reply

    1. He wasn’t killed he just went offline and ..people thought terrorists killed him by waterboarding him using Wendy’s chili

      Reply

    2. @Resevoir Dog – DUFOmedia  your just mad he gets all the hoes and drives a badass mustang and is the LARGEST r6 streamer on console

      Reply

    5. I watched a video of him lol people don’t like him! I won’t be surprised he did it himself

      Reply

    2. He’s like Kenny McCormick from South Park he goes somewhere dies and comeback a few days later no bug whoop

      Reply

  9. This is the biggest problem with the internet. Fraud,lies and people who have such a small existence that they feel they need more.

    Reply

    1. Bro I have a feeling it’s just kids and teens trolling adults and seeing if dumbass fall for it

      Reply

    5. @TheChillPanda 21 yeah I mean probably anyone over 35ish that didn’t directly grow up with social media is at a disadvantage. That first pic is very clearly photoshopped, the fact Joe Rogan of all people posted it is hilarious

      Reply

  13. If high profile figures are falling for this simple photoshop trap imagine what deepfake videos will bring us.

    Reply

  14. Can we stop calling it FOX “News”, we call people by their proper names, why should we not do the same thing with corporations?
    Best wishes to all at FOX Gossip.

    Reply

    2. CNN isn’t much different… FYI I’m not a Trumper, just to stop you before you try that move. I never cared for that man ever. He reminds me of a chomo that lived in my neighborhood. They could be brothers.

      Reply

  15. Really great and professional reporting Daniel. I believe this may be the first time I saw you report and I have to say Don’t fix a thing this is amazing work 💞from 🇨🇦

    Reply

  16. My heart goes out to Bernie Gores’ family. Imagine hearing that your son died not once but twice…. And then the situation in Beirut…. Big ups to the family especially Sean Ranklin for making it through this tough time he is a trooper

    Reply

    2. Even more sad when you find out what Bernies final words were. “Where TF is my help? Where’s NATO!!!”

      Reply

    5. I think They don’t like him because his wife was crying and he treated her poorly! (A video I watched of him)

      Reply

    1. The right wing is going to say that knowingly posting lies is protected under “free speech.”

      Reply

  18. Social media should not allow anything to go viral if it comes from a source they can’t vouch for. They need to be more picky about who uses their global megaphone.

    Reply

  19. Proves how disconnected the media is with the internet. Literally two different worlds with two different giant audiences.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.