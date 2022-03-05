Recent Post
67 comments
Seagal is invading Ukraine? Well, that’d explain where all the Russians’ food supply went.
Steven Seagal is actually banned from Ukraine cause hes a threat to their nation security 😂 I wish I was joking
Ran away like adolf ran away. Of course typically Nazi cultists
@Aaron Mikita when youtube tries to censor the truth /s
@The truth The truth CHINESE OR RUSSIAN BOT
DO NOT BOTHER ENGAGING
@TurboFreak You’re brainwashed. Seek help for your delusions.
The sad truth is that people fall for this misinformation without understanding the difference between what is actually being said and lies circulating on social media.
CNN needs to fire the boomers and get some twitch watching zoomers to come in and clean up these small-díčk inçel Russian bots in the comments
@Count Choculitis The correct question would be what are active and passive quantifiable and qualitative totalitarian acting and officially thereof.
@The truth The truth wtf are you talking about you even more delusional then trump
@I Care If only that sentence made sense….
@Count Choculitis Denotation or connotation?
Steven Seagal was helping himself to another slice of cake.
The tendency for someone to believe misinformation directly correlates with how incentivized they are to want to believe the disinformation or misinformation that’s being dispensed.
@Anthony Fabel No the left twist everything to suit their own narrative. They lie and manipulate and when they are presented with actual facts they refuse to believe it and resort to insults. The left have made racism worse the left have ruined the USA values and have made the country more divided than ever before.
You coming out with such ridiculous comments such as “Radical right Putin state media” proves this. The left are the dictators of the world.
@J Groovy Actually, it does make them more informed than someone who has never watched Fox News or been exposed to any conservative news outlet. It most certainly does. That was a very stupid and thoughtless thing to say…. think about what you say before you say it.
@Evasion Survival, Alaska let us have a moment to realize that what you just wrote was not only timeless but imperative to the times we’re in.
Not only do you receive a pat on the back but a standing ovation….
@Dan Konigsbach you’re not lying about Google translate. I spoke to some people before who were trying to teach me some of their language and when I got on Google translate what I was told was translated differently on Google Translate. There’s no way someone who speaks their native language can be wrong about what they speak…. You just earned 250 kudos points!!!
Anyone doing this should be prosecuted
big ups to bernie glad he’s alive and still reporting!
This is the biggest problem with the internet. Fraud,lies and people who have such a small existence that they feel they need more.
@Peter Chang which is way better than FAKE FOX and news max HOAX
@TheChillPanda 21 yeah I mean probably anyone over 35ish that didn’t directly grow up with social media is at a disadvantage. That first pic is very clearly photoshopped, the fact Joe Rogan of all people posted it is hilarious
To be fair, I can totally imagine Steven Seagal fighting for the the Russians.
It makes me question the pic of Chuck Norris, now?🤔💭
He’d never have the guts to fight someone who could shoot back.
No way. He is a coward.
I could just imagine a middle age man in his moms basement making all of these fake posts.
If high profile figures are falling for this simple photoshop trap imagine what deepfake videos will bring us.
Can we stop calling it FOX “News”, we call people by their proper names, why should we not do the same thing with corporations?
Best wishes to all at FOX Gossip.
CNN isn’t much different… FYI I’m not a Trumper, just to stop you before you try that move. I never cared for that man ever. He reminds me of a chomo that lived in my neighborhood. They could be brothers.
Really great and professional reporting Daniel. I believe this may be the first time I saw you report and I have to say Don’t fix a thing this is amazing work 💞from 🇨🇦
My heart goes out to Bernie Gores’ family. Imagine hearing that your son died not once but twice…. And then the situation in Beirut…. Big ups to the family especially Sean Ranklin for making it through this tough time he is a trooper
If plagiarism is a crime, so should knowingly posting lies.
The right wing is going to say that knowingly posting lies is protected under “free speech.”
Social media should not allow anything to go viral if it comes from a source they can’t vouch for. They need to be more picky about who uses their global megaphone.
Proves how disconnected the media is with the internet. Literally two different worlds with two different giant audiences.
I love how republicans fall for this. Big ups liquid Richard.