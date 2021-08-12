PIOJ Survey Highlights Education Crisis in Jamaica | TVJ News – August 11 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
21 comments
Me really don’t want them open back school even though some of us function better at school.
Hmmm the MAIN reason I would NEVER want them to reopen is because there are those (40-50% of the nation’s children) who will likely and still be at a disadvantage. We may probably have to teach those who want face-to-face classes ONLY because they would have missed out for over a year.
@Raimundo Laurencia Yes that true but we gonna want to talk to friends and take off mask and stuff then the covid will strike in schools its a possibility i would say a 50% chance.
LEGENDARY YT Yeah I would say that. Guaranteed that most children will not obey the protocols and gonna remove their masks constantly and forget to put it on back after talking to classmates. I just think about those who missed out. No question that those who would rather stay would be at a disadvantage if this happens tho
Hmmm learning online can be a FUN and INTERACTIVE way to learn. There are a lot more resources online than in the physical school. However, this year there’s nothing that brought most students more joy than seeing their classmates face to face (a MAJOR benefit of this). I think a lack internet connectivity (in many rural communities where there is less infrastructure) is the current issue. A pandemic will NEVER impede the country from progressing tremendously. Point blank.
It’s not only about connectivity problems students are unfocused and uninterested.
@champagne champagnie You’re right about that. Even though some parents had opportunities to collect printed and possibly textual material from the school in case they weren’t able to access online content, they never did.
Most student’s don’t even attend online classes even if they have the gadges yes or no and I’m telling you this because I’m guilty as charged I have phone’s and laptops and still don’t attend because I’m not interested being at physical school the teachers monitor us to make sure we do what we are suppose to the longer we stay out of school increases the chances of us not going back and don’t forget we are apart of the economy just as an adult. Most student’s don’t even want to go to physical school why would they attend it online?
@champagne champagnie I’m confused by some of the things that you have said in your paragraph. Are you saying that most students don’t wanna attend face-to-face classes anymore? This couldn’t be further from the truth actually because children want to see their classmates faces (as all of them had when they actually met) and this is why I stated that about 50% of the nation’s population would want to return to the physical classroom and 50% are VERY comfortable with the online classes. Schools libraries don’t have enough information whilst there’s plenty of information about various things that they can do research on online. Encyclopedias are extremely useful sources of information these days and which are more than likely better than the textual material we use.
Do not open school it will it worse and if it open it will be closed again
The online classes not going work out because nuff person do not ave the money to support them children to buy cridet
Print and textual material made available to the parents last school year didn’t work out either as they weren’t proactive enough to get them to educate their children. Some deliberately play truant even though they have plenty of opportunities to learn stuff online. Hmmm how then do we please the delinquent parents and students?
@Raimundo Laurencia HOW DOES ILLITERATE/INNUMERATE PARENTS USE PRINT AND TEXTUAL MATERIALS TO TEACH WHEN THEY THEMSELVES NEED TO GO BACK AND FINISH SCHOOL??
@john brown That’s definitely true. You are referring to parents who don’t really care as much about education as the teachers and some other stakeholders… We should all wonder why such parents ar even having children since they never wanted to be parents in the first place knowing education starts at HOME….
If school open back it will be difficult
If adults are disobedient to simple instruction of wearing your mask a children ago follow instruction this virus ago spread more alot more deaths cause a them ago spread it who dont want to learn online thats there bad luck
Dem seh Dem want online school as a result student a complain it stressing some don’t have internet connection certain places people just chat Dem nuh think,Dem can limit the amount of face to face , This era picny ago dunce now it proving all Dem do is idle online learning nothing,das y Dem not showing up online classes
Bad governmdnt stop voting for them make changes people
VERY BAD GOVERNMENT !!! PUTTING A GLOBALIST AGENDA BEFORE LOCAL ECONOMY AND THE WELFARE OF BLACK PEOPLE AND THEIR CHILDREN