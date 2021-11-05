Plans to Tackle Money Laundering in Jamaica | TVJ News – Nov 4 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
19 comments
Start wid the politicians first
For real!!
Smallcountry
Big businesses and politicians are the main culprits, weh poor people fi get contacts and money from fi launder????
Good the news are read on the phones. The reporters are looking and sounding very good.
Thief
Good move
Clean up the corrupt politics and Jamaica will be on its way if not nothing will change.
Where are the international watch dog for crime rate, kidnapping unemployment
True friend! The big boys will always call the shots. In the meantime, look how hard it is to get money from moneygram and western union! Respect
HOPEFULLY they MAKE this ACTION
Permanent.
Oh Please, don’t make me laugh….haven’t met a person in Jamaica I can trust, least of all any politician, any bank, any church of any denomination, any school, any businessman/woman, any policeman, any sales person, any lawyer, any judge….I could go on and on, but the list is ENDLESS
Jamaica do not have offshore banking so I don’t understand why they are on the list.
Jamaica only target poor people at the banking level , asking people for their DNA to get a hundred usd change or to open an account. If all the first world countries are not on the list or offshore banking countries. Switzerland , France and UK and USA then Jamaica shouldn’t make the list. Of not being serious Jamaica do a lot.
They should go undercover to see how oppressive banking in Jamaican is on money laundering.
True talk says Jamaica or so corrupt so how the country is going to run better .on you guys get theses money what you do with it
make a better way for Jamaican people because life is very hard for them
Kmt
Wonder how many politicians have big bank accounts in Switzerland and elsewhere?