Plans to Tackle Money Laundering in Jamaica | TVJ News – Nov 4 2021

    3. Big businesses and politicians are the main culprits, weh poor people fi get contacts and money from fi launder????

    1. True friend! The big boys will always call the shots. In the meantime, look how hard it is to get money from moneygram and western union! Respect

  8. Oh Please, don’t make me laugh….haven’t met a person in Jamaica I can trust, least of all any politician, any bank, any church of any denomination, any school, any businessman/woman, any policeman, any sales person, any lawyer, any judge….I could go on and on, but the list is ENDLESS

  9. Jamaica do not have offshore banking so I don’t understand why they are on the list.
    Jamaica only target poor people at the banking level , asking people for their DNA to get a hundred usd change or to open an account. If all the first world countries are not on the list or offshore banking countries. Switzerland , France and UK and USA then Jamaica shouldn’t make the list. Of not being serious Jamaica do a lot.
    They should go undercover to see how oppressive banking in Jamaican is on money laundering.

  10. True talk says Jamaica or so corrupt so how the country is going to run better .on you guys get theses money what you do with it

