PM: Get Vaccinated, Argument Done | TVJ News – Jan 9 2022

    3. @Vaughn Gracey Reading is fundamental. Did I say it was? I said the beast SYSTEM is here. I leave you to pray to God for understanding. Shalom.

      Reply

  2. He knows that won’t fly in Ja ..come on drew stop it it’s as if you don’t know your peeps 😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply

  3. As I type this right now, my Pastor who is fully vaccinated as just taken to hospital tested positive for covid. Just saying, stop forcing people to take a meds that’s not for everyone.

    Reply

    1. @JUDVU OP simply said don’t force or coerce, what’s the insults about? and health officials were claiming the vaccines to 100% stop the spread in the beginning, till they realised it couldn’t, then they bactracked and said reduce hospitalization

      Reply

    2. @Donovan Wallace You aren’t proving me correct when I suggest Brainless people ? You come now claiming that all Vaccine in history has been 100% effective without side effects . I would like you to show me a few . The last Pandemic was the Spanish Flu in 1918 which took nearly ten years to disappear without any Vaccines . You can mention Polio and things like Measles but they were only out breaks that occurred in random places . You mention that the Jamaican healthcare system was informing people that the Vaccine was 100% effective but they must have been talking outside of their knowledge just as you are . Recently an oral pill has been approved that takes away the need for injections , unfortunately the Pills have to be taken daily so makes it less practical and maybe more expensive . I don’t know how long before it reaches places like Jamaica . The new Omicron Virus variants are less deadly but more contagious . To be informed about what’s going on in the world you need to look at outside forces . Impartial news is not always available in Jamaica . Government influences the Media and control many of the things released in the news .

      Reply

    3. @JUDVU lol u salty thou… can see tru the fake emojis dem but memba dis u are taking an experimental drug… just gwaan give thanks… it no turn pon u yet

      Reply

    4. @JUDVU I didn’t mention the Jamaican healthcare system, the CDC and others said it would halt spread at first, and yes vaccines haven’t been absolutely 100% but this one has to be among the worst efficable, and the word vaccinated used to mean full immunity against something, not less severe, mild illness

      Reply

    5. @JUDVU and there was no point to your long epistle!! You started out by rebutting the person’s claim that former vaccines came without side effects, yet you failed to mention even one!! ..the person also said they first adviced us that the vaccines were 100% effective then they backtracked, which we all heard yet you seem to disagree.. and you also failed to connect the other points you made to each other, so your entire argument fell all over the place with absolutely no effect!!

      Reply

    2. @JUDVU maybe we should stop the vaccinated people from traveling and bringing back viruses to infect others

      Reply

    3. @Dwayne Oneil you probably a one of them that get a little bush money . You don’t see that under his leadership the country is heading to a cliff.

      Reply

    4. @Romario Brown being vaccinated don’t stop you from getting covid, transferring covid or even dieting from covid so whats the point?

      Reply

  10. Andrew Holness is a joke. He has not been the best prime minister. At least he is the worse if you ask me. Let God work and bring Andrew into accountability. From a taller time I saw through Andrew facade but through me know him is not God, me a laugh

    Reply

  11. It’s about time government let people decide what is best for them and their families health. Thank you Mr. Holness

    Reply

  12. Wish he was ths strong on educating our childre, better health care, fighting crime and exporting more of Jamaica.

    Reply

    2. Him more strongh on selling out jamaicans. The people them not even know how much poison and pollution a come from bauxite companies

      Reply

  17. Lol Anju wasn’t being imperative, it was more suggestive towards persons complaining / arguing about lockdowns or the lack thereof but the news presents it differently as to invoke anger. Typical behavior from Jamaican news networks.

    Reply

  19. The PM KNOWS what is Happening Behind the scenes and what is coming 🤔, REMEMBER WHO HE SAID IS GOING TO GET SPECIAL TREATMENT 🤔, DON’T BE DECEIVE,

    Reply

