PM refusing to release Meng for Canadians detained in China

TOPICS:
PM refusing to release Meng for Canadians detained in China 1

June 26, 2020

 

Justin Trudeau says releasing Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou for the two Michaels would put other Canadian travellers at risk.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "PM refusing to release Meng for Canadians detained in China"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.