PM Responds to Court Challenge Against Vaccine Mandates | TVJ Midday News – Oct 22 2021

Recently I lost my job because I declined the vaccine but I just wanted to consult my doctor first because I’m battling lupus and wanted to be safe. I’m already on a ton of medications and in so much pain. I’m a single mother, with two children. I don’t know how I’m going to pay my bills, I’ve spent all my savings durning the shut down. I’m so ashamed. But I have faith I believe our Heavenly Father will provide! I’m hoping my story will Bring more awareness to what’s happening because of these mandates.
I AM ABOUT MY JOB AS WELL DESPITE BEING A HEALTHY PERSON !!! I AM BEING THREATENED WITH DISMISSAL IF I DO NOT TAKE THIS VACCINE WHICH COULD CAUSE ME SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEMS IN THE FUTURE !!! PEOPLE HAVE TAKEN IT, AND END UP WITH BLOOD CLOTS !!! MEANING THEY HAVE TO BE ON BLOOD THINNER MEDICATIONS FOR THEIR LIFE
@Johnny Wolf SARS, Polio and small pox were not covid 19, viruses behave and mutate differently, the scientists have been unable to point out why this virus keeps mutating, to the point that you can still contract and pass on the disease, when you got the smallpox vaccine and such, were you still able to catch the disease and pass it on?
@Johnny Wolf lol just laughing
@Kairo Amir Imhotep that is true, but in order for a virus to mutate it needs to spread and the vaccine stops, or at least greatly inhibits, that from happening
@Jennevel Foster
So he wants to mandate it well go ahead for God people will be free
Crime against humanity.! Wickedness.
I know multiple vaccinated folks who now have the virus but I don’t ever hear about that on the news. Think that’s strange and it’s concerning.
Sir at the first I ever hear you speak something of reality only pain and sorrows Jamaican people get from public officials and regrets
Every time the w h o I believe in my view create more harm than good
True true
Every time this man shot the same story when he cannot find nothing else to say this type of people
This is clearly discriminations
WHAT RUBBISH BY THE PM, TALKING ABOUT PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT IS NOT DISCRIMINATION, ITS AN OPTION. ANYTHING THATS IN FAVOUR OF ONE GROUP OVER ANOTHER IS A CLEAR DISCRIMINATION!
DISCRIMINATION IS DISCRIMINATION!!
If the unvaxed children cant register in school their parents should be untaxed
We need to march! Because people have to chose between their jobs whe ca even pay dem properly muchless fi take a test that cost 7500 when minimum wage is 7200. It is FORCING!!! TVJ PLEASE ASK THE PM ABOUT THIS!
Can we please learn to boycott these companies that mandate it for their workers and preempt this getting normal
Other countries eat dog , so should we now eat dogs?
Firstly, who expects the P.M to speak against litigation of mandates. The P.M always looses each time he breaches the law. The P.M clearly doesn’t LEARN. He prefers to be embarrassed that to consult and seek advice from qualified, suitable professionals in the respective areas.
The PM is noticeably mum about this mandate. The private sector is running things under his watch and he seems to not care. Oh, I forgot, they line the party’s pockets during election campaigns.
What vaccines were applicable or considered applicable at the time of such clauses coming into law?
Would the present vaccine be considered under those conditions /terms?
Private Sector is mandating it and sending home employees.I hope these employees don’t remain silent but go to the Ministry for justice.Some were dismissed without their benefits.
My workplace implementing vaccine or the test. I choose the test right. And it’s every ten days. From 28 of August I vae being doing the test from the time upon till the 20 of October 2021. N I paid 6grand to do my test. N I did two for $7500. I don’t have the money to do it anymore. So I guess I be out of a job before the month is finish my workplace said if we go to SM with this we be terminated. I’m lost for words in thinking of taking it but I’m not sure.
Bro pad needs to be locked up him and his gang.
This man is so smart … he won’t say mandatory vaccination because he would loose election ,so he put it to the private sectors to do his bidding.
Nuttall memorial hospital, discriminating against non injection persons.