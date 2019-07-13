PM Trudeau takes questions on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project

TOPICS:
PM Trudeau takes questions on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project 1

July 13, 2019

 

PM Trudeau takes questions from reporters at the Trans Mountain terminal near Edmonton.

24 Comments on "PM Trudeau takes questions on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project"

  1. Phil Can | July 12, 2019 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    He said absolutely nothing that we already knew.
    Clearly a selfie session (look at me), drama talk (bla, bla, bla), and liberal campaigning on the taxpayer dime.
    A total disgrace to Canada and an international joke. What socks 🧦 did he wear today?

  2. Mz Lee | July 12, 2019 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    He wants investment in Canada’s national resource sector, and a carbon tax that will send business elsewhere?

  3. Lenny Brown | July 12, 2019 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    Again with the ah , um , ah, uh !

  4. Darren Davis | July 12, 2019 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    Everything he says is BS

  5. Oscar Jetson | July 12, 2019 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    What a clown. Depending on which region of Canada he’s in, determines what kind of “answer” he’ll spew out.

  6. joe dirt | July 12, 2019 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    Next time I get in trouble I’ll blame it on my past government.
    It seems to work for this guy.

  7. Shawn Marla | July 12, 2019 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    Takes questions but doesn’t answer

  8. gerard flynn | July 12, 2019 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    He is making a point lately .Every video we see he is drinking from a glass and not his cardboard like drink box thingy

  9. iGlesias Beats | July 12, 2019 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    The ” uh and um” personkind of Canada

  10. rick zym | July 12, 2019 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    ahhhh! must be an election on the horizon. he babbling more than usual.

  11. Hal Lives | July 12, 2019 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    Sit down Mister Trudeau. Your “15 minutes” are up.

  12. Steve Shane | July 12, 2019 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    Looks like hes reducing his use of plastics finally lol

  13. AD_ Greyx | July 12, 2019 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    What a load of bullfuck!

  14. Shawn Marla | July 12, 2019 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    Bla bla bla harpers fault but we will build the pipeline lol not

  15. Lawrence Johanson | July 12, 2019 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    Blah blah blah ,more verbal diarrhea from our great supreme leader .Trudeau hates pipelines because his beloved Quebec hates pipelines!! Quebec is where all the Liberal votes come from.Simple as that.

  16. FMX211AL | July 12, 2019 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    Biggest liar in Canadian history.. Very very weak individual

  17. Bob Boyer | July 12, 2019 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    I had to pause this for a few minutes while I went to the bathroom to throw up.

  18. Brian McLellan | July 12, 2019 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    Trudeau is the biggest threat to national unity! He is campaigning on the taxpayers dollar while not announcing the election. What a phoney. I’m surprised he doesn’t have nomex coveralls on.

  19. B Fuller | July 12, 2019 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    Ministry of Truth with Justin Trudeau. I don’t know how these workers listen to this crap without throwing a hard hat at him.

  20. Arleta Kobylka | July 12, 2019 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    He is just drama teacher, nothing else and he is coming back to school

