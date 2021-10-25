PM Urges Jamaicans to Take the Vaccine | TVJ News - Oct 24 2021 1

PM Urges Jamaicans to Take the Vaccine | TVJ News – Oct 24 2021

16 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

16 comments

    1. Encouraging you to take the vaccines that are available as they don’t have to go to waste and you can save your life, the lives of your family members, friends and neighbours. Doing the wise and honourable thing will be WAY, WAY cheaper than having to pay for testing each week to prove to all those in your community and workplace that you DON’T have the virus. You’re already prohibited from travelling to many countries and doing some of the enjoyable stuff you would wanna do locally because you’re unvaccinated…

      Reply

  4. Encouraging EVERYONE to take the vaccines that are available as they don’t have to go to waste and you can save your lives, the lives of your family members, friends and neighbours. Doing the wise and honourable thing will be WAY, WAY cheaper than having to pay for testing each week to prove to all those in your community and workplace that you DON’T have the virus. You’re already prohibited from travelling to many countries and doing some of the enjoyable stuff you would wanna do locally because you’re unvaccinated…

    Reply

  7. I tested positive for covid, no flu-like symptoms at all. So this, ‘if you have flu-like symptoms stay home” does not help. God help us.

    Reply

  10. If him whole family vaccinated already leave others alone mek them do wah them waa do cause you naw tek responsibility fi no side effects

    Reply

  12. You are a disgrace what about food and Crime? God you look so embarrassing on the world stage. Blame yourself Mr enemy of the people.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.