PNP Campaign Warrior DK Duncan Dies – September 18 2020

TOPICS:
PNP Campaign Warrior DK Duncan Dies - September 18 2020 1

September 20, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more #TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjsmilejamaica #tvjnews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

12 Comments on "PNP Campaign Warrior DK Duncan Dies – September 18 2020"

  1. Funloving girl | September 20, 2020 at 7:52 AM | Reply

    Mek me really wonder,how come Jamaica 🇯🇲 so full up 🆙 of this nasty virus 🦠,me nuh believe,so many people have it I don’t care what you all want to say.KMT.😡😡😡

    • Deena’s art | September 20, 2020 at 8:39 AM | Reply

      True I dnt believe it’s any virus rather some bacteria. They killing off the people then when they go to the hospital, why I dnt hear anyone died of it at home?

  2. Wilmot Mecca | September 20, 2020 at 8:00 AM | Reply

    What issa Campaign ‘Worrier’? 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  3. Joyce26 Keize | September 20, 2020 at 8:04 AM | Reply

    Is it warrior or worrier just wondering 🤔

    • Denise Davidson | September 20, 2020 at 8:28 AM | Reply

      Good morning Joyce the headline is a typo error. It was to say warrior. The error is funny because he was a politician. Enjoy Sunday

  4. Yvonne | September 20, 2020 at 8:19 AM | Reply

    RIP my dentist. A great dentist you were. My condolences to your family and friends.

  5. Robert McLeod | September 20, 2020 at 8:19 AM | Reply

    I remember the doctor shooting out with JLP supporters in Spanish town during the 1980 election campaign

    • Jennifer Sturridge | September 20, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      I remember 3 kids getting shot under there beds in Top Hill St Elizabeth, 2 died 1 survived. That’s what I remember

  6. Michele Stewart | September 20, 2020 at 8:54 AM | Reply

    Thank tvj…my Condolences to the Duncan Family…rest well cde Dk Duncan 😂😂

  7. Inside Jamaica with Kaydean | September 20, 2020 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    Condolences to Dr. DK Duncan family, friends, relatives, love ones and others

  8. Carl Williams | September 20, 2020 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Good Riddance

  9. Asher Ben David | September 20, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    Him older than mi… I think he died of old age..

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.