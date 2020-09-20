PNP Campaign Warrior DK Duncan Dies – September 18 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Mek me really wonder,how come Jamaica 🇯🇲 so full up 🆙 of this nasty virus 🦠,me nuh believe,so many people have it I don’t care what you all want to say.KMT.😡😡😡
True I dnt believe it’s any virus rather some bacteria. They killing off the people then when they go to the hospital, why I dnt hear anyone died of it at home?
What issa Campaign ‘Worrier’? 🤦♂️🤦♂️
Is it warrior or worrier just wondering 🤔
Good morning Joyce the headline is a typo error. It was to say warrior. The error is funny because he was a politician. Enjoy Sunday
RIP my dentist. A great dentist you were. My condolences to your family and friends.
I remember the doctor shooting out with JLP supporters in Spanish town during the 1980 election campaign
I remember 3 kids getting shot under there beds in Top Hill St Elizabeth, 2 died 1 survived. That’s what I remember
Thank tvj…my Condolences to the Duncan Family…rest well cde Dk Duncan 😂😂
Condolences to Dr. DK Duncan family, friends, relatives, love ones and others
Good Riddance
Him older than mi… I think he died of old age..