PNP Gives Horne Ultimatum – December 9 2020

Happy 400k and I’m first
No joke
I’m second
@17:33 Does she mean “pace yourself”? why would you “space yourself”? i am going to apply to be a newsreader in JA because the competition doesnt appear to be hard at all….
👏👏👏. Congrats you win
@Jamaican Lean Start Up lol
@Reuben BlackManUK a
Also full of badmind
Wednesday December 7th ?? 😲 doesn’t sound correct to me.!
Hehehe!😂😂😂😒😂
Like Dr Tufton. When is Giovani coming back?
What are the advantages and disadvantages of Jamaica becoming a republic?
Wrong forum to ask…..
Wednesday December 7 of which year?
Jamaica as a Republic is Overdue!
Mr. Tufton is needed at the princess Margaret Hospital in ST Thomas Jamaica my grandson was there around 9am on12/8/2020 he was in distress and no one render assistance to him until it was to late he died
Im sorry for your loss.
The government need to build a app with all the taxes that operate in Jamaica, before a passenger enter into the taxi they can enter the plate number and it will let Them know it the taxi is real
Why each and everyday I keep hearing about truck and Horn why
I am so glad he is not in the jlp anymore I do not know who fool him sometime
Who fool who # my boss don’t need pnp and jlp they all need and have to be running to him for funs.. do you even know who is normon Horne?
This man believe in soap opera why he do what he do
Kmt
What happened to the st ann parish council I do not hear anything more about that I’m still waiting
Do not try to pronounce the name and then beat your tongue sir thank you we do understand I am so happy to hear the good news then we do not have to encounter with the governor general ever again I’m dying for that day to come I do not see the purpose of the governor general if anyone out there see the purpose of him I do not see the purpose
Hurry up get rid of the queen get rid of the governor general two in one
Hanover town square look very clean.
Phillips musy mad if Jamaica move the queen Jamaica would a mash up wid them corrupt politician yah …we need the queen fi over see dem