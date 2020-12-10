PNP Gives Horne Ultimatum – December 9 2020

December 10, 2020

 

28 Comments on "PNP Gives Horne Ultimatum – December 9 2020"

  3. Reuben BlackManUK | December 9, 2020 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    @17:33 Does she mean “pace yourself”? why would you “space yourself”? i am going to apply to be a newsreader in JA because the competition doesnt appear to be hard at all….

  4. Testla Moble | December 9, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Also full of badmind

  5. Peter Oban | December 9, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    Wednesday December 7th ?? 😲 doesn’t sound correct to me.!

  6. Dawn Palmer | December 9, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    Like Dr Tufton. When is Giovani coming back?

  7. Dawn Palmer | December 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    What are the advantages and disadvantages of Jamaica becoming a republic?

  8. Kyle Hutchinson | December 9, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    Wednesday December 7 of which year?

  9. Stanley Thompson | December 9, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    Jamaica as a Republic is Overdue!

  10. Leonie Allen | December 9, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Mr. Tufton is needed at the princess Margaret Hospital in ST Thomas Jamaica my grandson was there around 9am on12/8/2020 he was in distress and no one render assistance to him until it was to late he died

  11. check reality | December 9, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    The government need to build a app with all the taxes that operate in Jamaica, before a passenger enter into the taxi they can enter the plate number and it will let Them know it the taxi is real

  12. Dennis Jones | December 9, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Why each and everyday I keep hearing about truck and Horn why

  13. Dennis Jones | December 9, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    I am so glad he is not in the jlp anymore I do not know who fool him sometime

    • Waynz Fadi | December 9, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      Who fool who # my boss don’t need pnp and jlp they all need and have to be running to him for funs.. do you even know who is normon Horne?

  14. Dennis Jones | December 9, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    This man believe in soap opera why he do what he do

  15. Dennis Jones | December 9, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    Kmt

  16. Dennis Jones | December 9, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    What happened to the st ann parish council I do not hear anything more about that I’m still waiting

  17. Dennis Jones | December 9, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    Do not try to pronounce the name and then beat your tongue sir thank you we do understand I am so happy to hear the good news then we do not have to encounter with the governor general ever again I’m dying for that day to come I do not see the purpose of the governor general if anyone out there see the purpose of him I do not see the purpose

  18. Dennis Jones | December 9, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Hurry up get rid of the queen get rid of the governor general two in one

  19. gervan myers | December 9, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    Hanover town square look very clean.

  20. old product | December 9, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Phillips musy mad if Jamaica move the queen Jamaica would a mash up wid them corrupt politician yah …we need the queen fi over see dem

